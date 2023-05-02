Quarrying in the Arima Valley has quadrupled

ON Saturday, King Charles III, formerly Prince Charles, will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, The Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey, London. This article looks back on the visit, the royal couple made, to the Asa Wright Nature Centre, on their last trip to Trinidad 15 years ago, and what has happened since then.
It was a rainy day, back in March 2008, when Charles and Camilla visited the Asa Wright Nature Centre. There were no “ifs, ands or buts” about the royal couple and their security detail braving the winding, narrow road in bad weather to AW—the then-prince insisted on it; he has always been passionate about the planet, and even used his position as prince to lead numerous conservation initiatives. He had also heard much about the world-famous nature reserve and its crucial role in conservation from his father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, who visited the centre while on his second trip in 1985.
And so, more than two decades after his father’s last visit, Prince Charles made his own pilgrimage to AW, eager to see the place that had captivated his father and the world for more than half a century. He met environmentally-conscious marine scientist and professor in the Life Sciences Department of the Faculty of Science and Technology at The UWI, Dr Judith Gobin, who was among the board of directors at AW and there to greet the royals.
“He obviously has a very deep sense of appreciation for the environment and natural resources. His love and passion for conservation definitely came through clearly,” recalled Gobin.
Despite the inclement weather, Charles was adamant about taking a short tour of the main trail which has been the stomping grounds of eagle-eyed birdwatchers from all around the world for more than 50 years. One of the guides showed him a double-toothed kite—a small hawk that can be found in tropical rainforests. On observing the wildlife, he remarked that it was just as his father had described.
However, there was one especially dark cloud that hung over his visit: the quarrying operations in the Arima Valley. On his way to the nature centre, the prince had observed denuded mountainsides that had been blasted and excavated for its rich resources—namely, limestone, which is a crucial material used in construction.
No quarrying at the time
When Gobin was introduced to the prince, the first question he asked was: “Why has nothing been done about the quarrying?”
“He was very upset by it,” recalled Gobin, who explained to him that the AWNC has historically been engaged in a very difficult battle against quarrying operations in the Arima Valley (the main quarry operators in the valley are the National Quarries as well as a number of private quarry operators).
“Everybody knows that T&T loves to build roads and the material comes from these large quarrying operations,” said Gobin, who added that the price of progress has come at an extremely high cost to the environment and communities in the Arima Valley.
There are no signs of it abating. In fact, the quarrying operations can still be seen and heard from the AWNC verandah.
Since the royals’ visit, quarrying in the valley has almost quadrupled. But contrary to what some may think, the AWNC has not stood idly by, said Gobin, who is once again the chairperson at AWNC.
‘Protecting our
national treasures’
“Since 2000, we have been meeting with quarry operators. The centre could not and still cannot afford legal battles although we are in the middle of one because the Simla Research Centre is in trouble and can disappear. These are our national treasures that we should be protecting.
“But I want to make it abundantly clear—all the boards of the AWNC have consistently attempted to do something about it, but we have always been blocked for a number of reasons,” said Gobin.
The nature centre has one matter that’s currently before the courts, and the board is having roundtable discussions with a contractor concerning quarrying operations that are threatening the existence of the Simla Research Station, which has historical significance.
Some of the most ground-breaking work on guppies, bats, birds and insects took place at the research station, which is also located in the Arima Valley; more than 300 papers based on research done at the decades-old estate house have been published.
“All of the original guppy research work was done in T&T and at Simla because of the streams and easy access to these little river fish. Researchers and lecturers have said that our Northern Range is on record as one of the best places to study shorter ecology in situ.
“We have now lost a lot of that because of quarrying activities. A lot of the riverine systems have dried up so we have lost some of the guppy environment, but we try to do things in proximal areas. We want the work done at Simla to continue, and do not want it to be destroyed,” said Gobin.
While material is needed for construction, Gobin says the AW has been left out of discussions concerning the practices in the valley that are having a direct impact on the centre, its habitat (blasting operations impact the oilbirds) and its visitors.
If things continue as they are right now, by the time the king’s grandson, Prince George, ascends to the throne, the beautiful mountains surrounding the AWNC may be gone. The loss of the natural ecosystem will negatively affect wildlife habitats, bird sanctuaries and water resources—the environment would no longer be able to filter the groundwater; this would not only impact the health of persons in surrounding communities, but will also be an increased burden on water treatment, explained Gobin.
“It is almost as hopeless as the cries of how do we protect ourselves from crime in this country. We know what the problem is—in fact, the environmental solutions are even easier to put in place—but there’s always another side that is fighting for the same resource. Policy makers are saying we need the material for roads, but are not looking at the environmental equation,” she said.
There are many locals who are passionate about the environment. They are like voices in the wilderness, calling for balance.
Gobin wants a moratorium on quarrying in the Northern Range.
“Let’s leave it alone and go elsewhere for material,” she said.