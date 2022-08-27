Queen’s Hall Launches its Gala ‘TOGETHER’

In celebration of Republic Day, Queen’s Hall will host its first fundraising gala titled “Together”.
The event, scheduled for September 24 will be held under the patronage of Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.
“Together” promises to be electrifying, with performances from some of the nation’s most beloved entertainers including event headliner Destra Garcia, as well as Sekon Sta, Erphaan Alves, Nishard M, Ravi B, Khalnayak Academy of Dance, Joshua Regrello, Black Box Crew, Sharon Phillips and the National Steel Symphony Orchestra (NSSO).
The event, which the organisation intends to stage annually, will aid Queen’s Hall management in maintaining and developing the space, which has long been at the centre of the local performing arts industry.
“Queen’s Hall has been the premiere performing arts facility nationally for many years,” said the space’s general manager Garfield George.
“We are proud to have been a home for the arts and entertainment and look forward to continuing to serve our patrons and various stakeholders for many years to come.
“In recent history, we have deliberately leaned into public outdoor functions, opening up our venue to concerts and other events outside of traditional theatrical productions. This commitment is most evident through the establishment of our Garden Theatre.
“As an organisation, we continue to strive to become a hub for all facets of our culture. A true representation of who we are as Trinbagonians, furthermore as West Indians.”
According to George, the event will take the form of a “Gala Fete”, which is a natural evolutionary step for the famed venue. It will aim to feature representations of the many types of productions, customarily hosted at Queen’s Hall.
The night begins at 6 p.m. with a themed red carpet (think Met Gala), dance and pan performances, and culminates with Destra and her full band.
“It is a celebration of us: who we are as a people, our culture, our fashion and style, our music. It is about celebrating our creative community and offering us all a chance to celebrate together after the economic, physical and emotional hardships we collectively suffered due to the pandemic,” says George.
This year, proceeds from the event will be used to fund the upgrading of the theatre’s in-house technological capabilities.
Tickets are priced at TT$500 and are available at the Queen’s Hall Box Office or online at www.queenshalltt.com.
For further information or reservation of tickets contact the Queen’s Hall HelpDesk at 376-5699 or e-mail qhboxoffice@queenshalltt.com. The Box Office opens Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.