“The Covid-19 experience of this past year has inspired courage from all our staff. The North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) under the direction of the Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has taken the challenge as an opportunity to further develop and create ground-breaking ways and methods to provide its patients with the highest possible quality of healthcare.”

In a climate such as this, it was imperative that we were able and willing to adapt, innovate and even expand our capacities to treat with any challenges that may present themselves now and in the near future,” says NCRHA CEO, Davlin Thomas.