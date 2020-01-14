Raising a Caribbean child

A return to the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) arena is the ‘One Thing’ on KI’s mind this Carnival.

KI (Kris Persad), celebrates a decade in the genre in 2020. The three-time CSM became the youngest to win the title in 2012 with the breakthrough hit “Single Forever”. He reclaimed the crown in 2014 with “Runaway” and last won it in 2016 with “Same Gyal Twice”.