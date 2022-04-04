When I became pregnant, I was happy. I ate all the right food, followed the doctor’s instructions, took vitamins, and read many baby books. None of those books ever prepared me for the reality of becoming the parent of a child with autism. I was overwhelmed.
One of our biggest challenges in the beginning was when we suspected that something was wrong, or rather, “different from what we read or expected”. We could not get anyone to tell us what the problem was with our beautiful little boy. Physically, he was great; his motor skills were fine, but he was not speaking. Then he became physically withdrawn and did not want hugs or kisses. He played with his toys in strange ways, he did not respond to his name when called, he had a high tolerance for pain, and toilet training was a challenge in itself. We spent the first four years of being parents running to the pediatrician and other specialists having his hearing tested several times. He was even scheduled for surgery because he was believed to have water in his inner ear. Then I read about autism. I went immediately to our family pediatrician and told him this book is describing my son. He said, “I am sorry Mrs. Boodoo, but Kendell does not ‘look Autistic’”.
That was when my sister-in-law came to the rescue. She attended a workshop with the Autistic Society of T&T (ASTT) and called me. Her words were: “I think Kendell might be Autistic. He is displaying the classic characteristics”. Thus, we joined the ASTT and have never turned back. Our doctors and persons in the hospital clinics need to be trained to identify children with special needs and to have information readily available to offer to parents.
Become informed
Being a parent is a very difficult job. Being a parent of a child with a disability or special needs is even more challenging. Every day it was a challenge to cope with new behaviour and think up new ways to teach him simple everyday tasks. I became empowered because I believe that I am the most powerful element in my child's learning. I am his guide to understanding the world in which we live. In order to draw him into our world, I first had to understand him by getting into his world. I read everything I could get my hands on. It became a family effort. We shared information, tips and ideas and I attended many workshops hosted by ASTT.
I remember meeting a new family at Autism Place in Mausica, and as I looked at this little boy, about 3 years old, running and screaming and his poor mother running after him shouting his name, looking angry, embarrassed, tired and helpless, I thought to myself "Oh my god, was that how I looked ten years ago?” I sat and had a good cry. Afterwards, I felt better. As a parent and a parent of a child with Autism, your role as a parent is a challenge everyday, but oftentimes very rewarding. I have gone past feeling embarrassed and guilty. Now I don't run. I don't have to get up at 4.30 a.m. to take him to the toilet. I don't have to wake at 5.30 to make breakfast. He can do it. My son is empowered. I feel empowered when I get up and he says, “Hi mom, did you sleep ok?” or “I love you. You're my best friend. How about a new adventure?”
I would tell any parent whose child is diagnosed with autism to have a good cry, scream and pound a pillow and then get over it. Your child needs you. You have to be an advocate for your child. No one else will do that for you. I have learned that when he is at his worst, I must always be at my best. I am definitely more patient, and I never give up, even if something seems like it's not getting better. It will. You have to think and make it happen. An empowered parent is one who has overcome their disappointments, fears, and guilt; someone who is not afraid or embarrassed to ask for help or advice. Become informed. Contact groups and organizations to inquire what information and services they offer. Keep records. Join disability specific organizations. Attend parent training and workshops. It is important to understand the way your child learns. You’re the ultimate teacher and caregiver in your child's life. Be their voice when they can't use their own.
The Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago is located at Ragoo Rd. D’Abadie. For further information about the society and the parent and child support services it provides contact them at 646-5506 / 225-6808 or autismtt@gmail.com.