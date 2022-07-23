Raising a moral child is still a primary objective for most parents, and the way to raise a child of good character hasn’t really changed. It all boils down to two things: parents being good role models and setting sound rules and systems to guide their children’s behaviour.
Walk the talk
Character educators say parents need to talk with their children more, that we need to communicate our beliefs and, very importantly, practice what we preach. In daily family life, we need to consistently model the values we want in our children. Arthur Dobrin, author of Teaching Right From Wrong, says, “Parents need to be clear on whether moral values really are a priority. You can't sit on the fence, saying one thing and doing another with moral education, because what a parent does is so much more important than what he or she says. Children are inexperienced, not stupid. They hear us, they watch us, they copy us, and they judge us, especially when what we say and what we do differ.”
Show some respect
Children first witness and develop good character traits through interactions with their family members. The most essential step for parents is to consistently treat their children in a respectful manner, says Merle Schwartz, of the Character Education Partnership (CEP), in Washington, D.C. "If parents encourage children to talk about their feelings, teach them to express themselves appropriately and be active listeners, eventually, that type of respectful behavior will carry over into external arenas."
Picking the Rules That Matter Most
The other part of the process is establishing and policing rules that guide our children’s behaviour. Rules, we know, are important; we want our children to abide by them if only for their safety and our sanity. But too often, we aren’t sure where to set boundaries or why we set them.
“Many parents don’t seem to have thought out what the rules are for,” says James
Windell, a family therapist and author of 8 Weeks to a Well-Behaved Child. “They’re not to make our lives easier, but to help our children learn to live in society, to give them the self-discipline to control their impulses.”
So before laying down our commandments, we need to make sure the larger picture, the longer view, is in clear focus. What kind of adults do we want our children to be? Discipline isn’t just about rules and punishment. It is about passing on the values that underlie those rules, the belief system by which we know right from wrong without anyone having to tell us. It is about shaping the kind of human beings we want to take care of us, our country and our planet in the future.
So, maybe we should take some time to think about what we really value in life. For example, which do you value more; healthy relationships or the pursuit wealth? Does your day-to-day life demonstrate what you value to your children? Let’s take a moment to see if we are accurately demonstrating and teaching the morals and values we want our children to adopt.