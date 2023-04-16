Raising awareness of an inherited bleeding disorder

Kevin Solomon

Kevin Solomon was a healthy baby with no complications. But at nine months old, when his parents noticed that a bruised knee wasn’t healing properly, they knew something was wrong.

Solomon was diagnosed with haemophilia A, an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. This can lead to spontaneous bleeding as well as bleeding following injuries or surgery.

Today is World Haemophilia Day. In Trinidad and Tobago, The Society for Inherited and Severe Blood Disorders, is currently on a drive to spread awareness about the blood disease that impacts countless lives.

In a recent telephone interview with the Express, Solomon said the support of the society and modern advances in treatment have helped him to live a near-normal life.

“I was diagnosed at the age of nine months. I was creeping when something punctured my knee, and it became black and swollen. My parents took me to the hospital and after a series of diagnostic tests, they found that it was haemophilia,” Solomon said.

Solomon, who is currently studying to become a doctor, said growing up, haemophilia affected him academically and socially. “Haemophilia is an inherited blood disorder where the body doesn’t make the clotting part of the blood. A normal person would get a cut and it would clot, but in haemophilia patients, it’s dangerous to get cut because you can have internal bleeding in the muscle, organs or joints,” Solomon said.

Solomon had to be hospitalised quite often as a child. “The majority of my childhood was spent hospitalised. Growing up, I mainly had internal bleeds in the joints that happened spontaneously. So, without doing anything, I could have spontaneous bleeds and over time they would become painful if not treated.

During my childhood, this would happen quite often, at least twice a month.

“Back then, the treatment regime wasn’t great. I had to be hospitalised twice a month for five days each time, but now, through The Society for Inherited and Severe Blood Disorders and their partnerships with the hospitals and the World Federation for Haemophilia, we were able to get a constant supply of Factor 8, a clotting protein used to temporarily increase levels of this protein in patients with haemophilia A. It treats the bleed and stops it from happening internally.

“Now that we have a more readily available supply of factor eight, they started a treatment called prophylaxis, so with that, they treat you once a week and as in my case, treatment has allowed me to live closer to a normal life.

“I haven’t been hospitalised since I was 16 and my life went from using a motorised wheelchair in Standard One to Form Five. Now I walk about normally; I could do long walks and hikes because of the treatment.

“Throughout my life, I had a good support system. I am a straight-A student studying medicine at The UWI. My aim is to specialise in haematology, which is the study of blood and blood disorders,” Solomon said.

In the coming days, the Society for Inherited and Severe Blood Disorders will host a series of events to spread awareness. Its president, Issa Ali, said the society has been in existence for 40 years, educating and supporting patients.

Ali said more awareness on blood disorders is needed. “We are an awareness and support group. We spread awareness on haemophilia and related disorders such thalassaemia, and sickle cell anaemia.

“The society is comprised of persons concerned about blood disorders and at this point the board is made up of parents and patients who have the blood disorders,” Ali said.

The exact number of people living with haemophilia in Trinidad and Tobago is not known. But in the US, haemophilia A affects one in every 5,000 male births. About 400 babies are born with haemophilia A each year.

The two most common types of haemophilia are haemophilia A, which is due to a lack of clotting factor VIII, and haemophilia B, which is due to a lack of clotting factor IX.

Either type can lead to spontaneous bleeding into muscles, organs, and joints, as well as prolonged bleeding following injuries or surgery. The condition primarily affects males.

Common symptoms

of haemophilia

• Bleeding into joints – usually the knees, elbows, or ankles – can lead to “swelling and pain or tightness in the joints” according to the CDC.

• Bruising or haematoma or a build-up of blood in an affected area.

• Prolonged bleeding from minor cuts or injuries.

• Excessive bleeding after minor surgery, blood draws, or dental procedures.

• Nosebleeds that are frequent and hard to control.

• Blood in the urine or stool.

