Raising awareness on albinism

INTERNATIONAL Albinism Awareness Day (June 13) usually passes by without much fanfare in Trinidad and Tobago, but for lawyer and activist Avalon Clarke, every day presents an opportunity to spread awareness about albinism.
The attorney’s own personal struggles due to albinism, combined with a general lack of public knowledge about the condition and its related issues, led to the creation of the Albino Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago in 2014. She is living up to this year’s IAAD theme: United in making our voice heard.
To commemorate IAAD, Clarke, who campaigns for the rights of persons living with albinism, made ribbons, bookmarks and cupcakes all sporting the yellow and gold colours that symbolise albinism awareness.
“I liken June 13 to my birthday,” said Clarke.“This is such a special day; it’s a day dedicated to me, one in which I could spread awareness. It’s a day that I really feel proud about and I’m grateful to the UN and the powers that be that decided that a day dedicated to persons with albinism should be established. I always use this day to get as much information out there about albinism. The stronger our community - the more we know about the condition and the more we can share and dispel myths and misinformation.”
Albinism is a non-contagious genetic condition that results in a lack of melanin in a person’s skin, hair and eyes resulting in visual impairment. It is not restricted to persons of African descent; albinism affects persons of all races.
On December 8, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly decided that June 13 would be designated International Albinism Awareness Day. Its first observance was in 2015.
Even with the advent and prevalence of social media, ignorance and discrimination surrounding albinism and persons living with the condition persist.
Many are still unaware of the biological issues that stem from albinism. For instance, a lack of pigment in the skin means that persons with albinism are much more susceptible to skin lesions and skin cancer.
Therefore, the skin must be protected from the harmful rays of the sun at all times by any means necessary - long-sleeve clothing, umbrellas, hats and, most importantly, sunscreen.
This also presents a very unique challenge; UV clothing is not easily available and sunglasses with UVA protection are expensive. And what is available on the market as it relates to sunscreen may not include specific ingredients which persons with albinism require. Because the albino community in T&T is a small one, they are left with no other choice than to take what they can get if it offers some protection for their skin.
Additionally albinism results in low vision which ranges from person to person, said Clarke. Persons in society are mostly unaware of this which leads to difficulties in the classroom and workplace. Some optometrists and ophthalmologists may also not be fully aware of the impact of albinism on one’s vision.
Before the AFTT was founded in 2014, the only other person Clarke knew with albinism was her brother. Today the group has a presence on Facebook and Instagram. Clarke describes the effect they have on each other as “empowering”.
There aren’t exact statistics on the number of people living with albinism in T&T, but the general assumption is that it remains a small community. Prior to the pandemic, Clarke and her organisation attempted to team up with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health to do research and establish a database.
“Because of the pandemic we had to shelve our plans; but that information is so essential, because when dealing with other international organisations, it’s important to have data about our region and country in terms of persons with albinism,” said Clarke.
Bullying and teasing
The issues persons with albinism must contend with aren’t limited to low vision and the risk of skin cancer. There continues to be a general lack of understanding about albinism which in some cases leads to discrimination. Clarke received strong moral support from her family who rallied around her and her brother, but not everyone with albinism is that fortunate. Sometimes because of bad childhood experiences, some individuals with albinism lack the courage to speak out.
“As far as I know bullying and teasing still exists and it’s not restricted to children. Even in the workplace because people don’t understand they can be unkind until they actually get to know you and realise that you are like everyone else,” she said.
It’s shocking that, in 2022, there are many who still hold on to ignorant beliefs, said Clarke.
“Sometimes I feel so weary having to deal with people who ask me why I go up so close when I need to use the ATM machine or read something. I ask myself: how many times do I have to explain? It’s exhausting and frustrating, but I accept the assignment and I know that it has to be done. When I get angry I say to myself ‘you have to do the work because they do not know’,” said Clarke.
The activist hopes that the albino community in T&T will continue to grow in numbers and unite around their goal to get as much information about albinism out to the general public. The AFTT will continue to drum up awareness and provide education and support in the weeks, months and years to come.
“If we can get one person, just one, to know what this condition is about, then we would have done a great job for humanity and albinism on the whole,” she said.