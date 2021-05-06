Ramajay rammed by Covid

INDIA is in the grip of what appears to be an interminable nightmare. A shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and the drug Remdesirvir have created a perfect storm ­— the result of which is a healthcare system on its knees and human suffering on a scale never before seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week, at least 300,000 new cases were reported every day and crematoriums have been working non-stop.