Ramajay rammed by Covid

Republic Bank Exodus Steel Orchestra

flashback: The Republic Bank Exodus Steel Orchestra, founding band of Pan Ramajay.

—Photo: Maria Nunes, courtesy Exodus

The much-anticipated International Pan Ramajay has been unavoidably put off to a yet-to-be-determined date.

So shared organiser Ainsworth Mohammed yesterday, a full month before the scheduled start of the virtual online competition.

Twelve countries have already registered for the competition, Mohammed said. Preliminary judging was initially scheduled to start on June 12, with a second round on June 26, in four categories: soloists, duos, quartet and ensemble. The final was set for July 10.

“In view of the increased spread of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago where the actual production of the International Pan Ramajay is executed, we are left with no alternative but to postpone the Ramajay to a future date to be determined,” Mohammed told the Express yesterday.

Although the event sought to limit numbers, recent adjustments to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions limiting gatherings to five people in several Caribbean territories, including T&T, have made it “difficult to stage the show,” Mohammed said.

“In some countries, more so in the Caribbean, there are a lot of restrictions. The ensemble category alone features six to eight players. Then you have the production team, which comprises more than five people. Yes, the show can be done remotely, but we don’t want to run the risk of anybody getting Covid. At the end of the day, whatever we do we must be extremely responsible and follow the advice of medical experts and scientists globally,” Mohammed added.

Mohammed, manager of the Republic Bank Exodus Steel Orchestra, said while he was disappointed at the forced postpone­ment of the competition, he remained optimistic that the event can still come off later this year.

“Hopefully, in two months, we ought to be able to say when exactly Pan Ramajay can come off. Again, all of that is contingent on what is happening now and what happens in those two months, but we are optimistic with vaccinations and by people doing the correct things—wearing masks, sanitising—that numbers will fall and we will be able to stage the show,” he said.

A difficult time for pan

It has been a difficult year for the national instrument. Apart from a bomb competition held by the Port of Spain City Corporation at the Sound Forge, Port of Spain, in March, there have been little to no live pan events. Some bands have taken to social media to share virtual productions.

Pan Trinbago, the national body for the instrument, was also criticised for a lack of inventiveness and not coming up with a plan for pan through the pandemic. Mohammed stopped short of adding his voice to that growing chorus, saying the national pan body is in an “awkward” position and the situation is largely “out of their control”.

“In fairness to the organisation Pan Trinbago, a lot of this is out of their control. Just as we have to postpone the Ramajay, they too have a huge responsibility to pan players all over the world, and especially here in T&T. Their position is very, very awkward,” he said.

Mohammed predicted Carnival 2022, whatever form it takes, will be equally challenging for the national instrument. There are already whispers that given the daily increases in Covid-positive cases on the island, the festival may not be possible.

“This pandemic, while I’m not a doctor or scientist, is not likely to end by March or even April 2022. Until such time that the world is vaccinated, it is difficult to open up your boarder completely, even though your people might be vaccinated. Plus, don’t forget, even with respect to the vaccine, one doesn’t know how long this immunity is likely to last. There is a lot that is unknown,” he said.

That being said, Mohammed insists Exodus is doing its part to support an ongoing drive within the pan fraternity to encourage pannists eligible for the vaccine to go get their shot.

“We are doing that all the time. Most of the players are younger people and do not yet qualify. But, regardless, we have our people registering for the vaccine. The whole idea is not just players but also their friends and family. We really would like to encourage as much people as possible globally to get vaccinated,” he concluded.

