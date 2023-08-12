Ramleela goes to SAPA

Ramleela enthusiasts don’t have to wait until Divali to witness the drama. On August 20 Satya Drishti, a Barrackpore-based group that has been active in Hindu community events since October 1995 will stage the play at the Southern Academy for Performing Arts (SAPA), San Feranando at 6 p.m.

According to Ramcharan Motilal, director of the production, this is the first time Ramleela will be performed at SAPA. He hopes that through this avenue, Ramleela can be presented and experienced on the national stage