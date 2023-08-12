Ramleela goes to SAPA

Ramleela enthusiasts don’t have to wait until Divali to witness the drama. On August 20 Satya Drishti, a Barrackpore-based group that has been active in Hindu community events since October 1995 will stage the play at the Southern Academy for Performing Arts (SAPA), San Feranando at 6 p.m.
According to Ramcharan Motilal, director of the production, this is the first time Ramleela will be performed at SAPA. He hopes that through this avenue, Ramleela can be presented and experienced on the national stage
The 54-year-old teacher believes Ramleela, a play in which Lord Ram and Rawan engage in an epic battle of good versus evil, serves as a tool for social transformation and nation building.
“It is a method to be used more effectively to make available the rich values and principles of Ramayan.”
As one of the playwrights, Motilal’s goal is to maintain the authenticity of Ramleela when he presents it to a national audience,
He admitted that while the play will incorporate several elements of its traditional format, it has also been fitted with Western theatrical elements, including the delivery of the dialogue by its characters and the addition of English to Awadhi (an Eastern Hindi language spoken in northern India) verses.
Even though Motilal and his team were in discussions about the Ramleela production since last year, he shared with Kitcharee that it was only three months ago that plans were enacted. Asked why Ramleela was being staged during its off-season, he shared that the availablilty of the venue and the July-August school break were considered in his decision making.
The one-night play, titled Poison Words, will feature a cast of 30 to 40 players and an excerpt from the Ramayan, a Hindu epic penned by poet Tulsidas.
Ramleela has been in existence in Trinidad for over 130 years and continues to be a prominent feature of Divali celebrations. In 2008, Ramleela was declared by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
For ticket information on the Satya Drishti Ramleela play, call 477-7205/ 357-7441/ 286-6906.