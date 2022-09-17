Calypso music not only remains alive and well, it will continue to thrive.
That’s if eight-year-old Zachary Ransome has anything to say about it.
After all the laments, wakes and funerals held in different quarters for Trinidad and Tobago’s mother form of expression, young talents like Zachary spring hope eternal for the genre.
“I was four years when my mother took me to a show and I asked her to sing. I am not sure if I immediately loved calypso, but I knew I loved to sing,” a smiling Zachary told Kitcharee during an online exchange on Thursday.
The talented Montrose Government Primary School Standard Three pupil is the reigning Eastern Credit Union Primary Schools Junior Calypso Monarch. His calypso, “Mommy’s School Days”, an ode to enjoying boyhood days, won the virtual edition of the competition at the abridged Taste of Carnival festival earlier this year.
Last week, the smiley kaisoian released a music video for his single, “Independence”, celebrating this nation’s Diamond Jubilee of self-governance. The poignant track, written by his father, acclaimed songwriter Larry Harewood, explores the meaning of Independence from a child’s perspective. He sings:
When England was our mother, we flew the Union Jack
Trinbago she would cover, is she who had our back
Any move we had to make she’ll decide
Yet our future aims, we could not hide
And now several years after, T&T can boast and brag
Is no more Red, White & Blue, we now flying we own flag
Cause dey take way we training wheels we on we own now.
That song would have given the adults a run for their money at yesterday’s semi-final of the National Independence Monarch competition, at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.
Unfortunately, Zachary is too young to enter and must compete in the junior edition of the competition where he will sing a cover of a vintage nation-building or patriotic song. The finals are set for October during Calypso History month.
“I love this song very much. My dad wrote it for me and the message in song explains Independence to me as a child,” he beamed.
“I am very confident about the finals,” he added coyly, opting to hold his selection close to his chest.
Staying ‘grateful and humble’
Despite his relatively quick success and weighty accolades, Zachary says he is determined to keep both feet on the ground.
“Should I win the Independence Junior Monarch, this would be another achievement for which I will continue to be grateful and humble,” he started saying.
“I feel so excited when I get the opportunity to perform that I am not sure if it is nerves or stage fright,” he continued, unable to contain his genuine enthusiasm.
Zachary’s love for the arts comes from the creative exposure provided to him by his parents. His mother, Morisha, is a calypso promoter and father, Larry, has written title-winning compositions for the likes of Chuck Gordon (Roderick Gordon), Duane O’Connor and Devon Seale, among others.
Young Zachary, who rates “uncle David Rudder, Sugar Aloes (Michael Osuna) and Baron (Tmothy Watkins Jr) among his music idols, says while he sings his father’s words on stage, it is the love of his mother and manager that gives him his remarkable composure.
“My confidence comes from my mother who always tells me that I am a brave boy, and people in the audience are normal. They are just like you and me,” he said as if it were the most startling revelation in the world.
So, is he thinking of following the likes of Machel Montano, Patrice Roberts and Olatunji Yearwood through calypso ranks into soca glory? Zachary says his future remains uncertain, and he stays determined to go the course laid out by his brilliant father.
“I am not sure how to answer that question just yet because I like both genres of music,” he smiled. “However, my father would like me to sing calypso for now.”
Fans of the rising calypso talent can expect a soca parang offering in the coming weeks, he winked. As for his Carnvial 2023 plans? He says that’s all in the hands of his “momager”.
“My plans are to perform and my momager will decide what is next for me. I will continue to sing and record my music while enjoying the experience,” he concluded with a bright glint in his eyes.