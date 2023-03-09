Rap it up ‘Matics’

Picong is a part of de ting!
That was the smiling retort from hip-hop singer cum calypsonian Chromatics (Richard Raj-Kumar) following some “expected” backlash from the latest instalment of his popular “Carnival Rap Up” series.
After a five-year hiatus Matics, as he is fondly called by fans, released a new edition of his laugh-out-loud Carnival summary on Sunday. The 2023 edition, with its potent turns of phrase, comical jabs and knockout punchlines, may just be his best work yet.
“I had many reasons to do it. The main reason was to keep my brain and pen game sharp or sharpen it back up rather for my upcoming album (Hammer & Chisel). I hadn’t written anything this complex in such a long time that I needed to get back in the groove of things and get back being creative,” Chromatics told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange on Wednesday.
The former Kaiso House calypso tent cast member said “overwhelming requests” from fans IRL (in real life) and on social media further encouraged him to shake the ink in his pen.
“Every day people would come up to me asking ‘yuh giving we a rap up this year?’ I was honestly taken aback by it because I hadn’t put one out in so long that I thought people had forgotten about it,” Matics added.
Fans across the region and Diaspora have been raving all week on social media over his controversial hard-hitting rhyming commentary which covers all the major talking points of the season including the Watson Duke sex scandal, Machel Montano’s One Show failures and soca veteran Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry) being pictured in the Express holding on to Miss Universe 1977 Janelle “Penny” Commissiong at a fete.
While mostly taken in good humour, soca act Nessa Preppy (Vanessa John), who also found herself at the butt of a couple of the song’s punchlines, however, took to social media within hours of the song’s release on Sunday night to clap back.
Chromatics shined a new spotlight on Nessa’s embarrassing faux pas at Fire Fest when her manager unceremoniously grabbed her microphone and told her to “come off the stage” following a disagreement with backing band Temperature. Matics sings:
Dey bring back Fire Fest, Fete, whatever it name
Where ah saw Nessa Preppy on stage start to complain
She was whinin’ yes de gyal whinin’
Dais not wha we rehearse and de vocals outta timin’
Ah doh know who to blame and ah doh know who lyin’
But if ah man talk to me so, somebody need firin’
How yuh manager go change de set list last minute on de band
Yuh shoulda call up Fay Ann, she would upgrade yuh man
Nessa’s retort
Nessa responded in a now deleted Tweet from her LittleMissArima account: “From Rap to Soca and still no hits, life must suck for you crater face!”
Matics laughed off Nessa’s response chalking it up to an “overly sensitive” global landscape.
“Picong is a part of our culture especially our music but somewhere along the lines like we lost that and everybody got overly sensitive. To me, to be truly humble you have to be able to laugh at yourself and not take yourself so seriously all the time. As far as Nessa goes I not sure why she toting, cause compared to other Rap Ups that was light. Maybe I would have responded if she didn’t delete the tweet, but it ain’t really worth it, unless she decided to respond in music form. That would have been interesting or not,” Matics laughed.
A mile marker
In the absence of a proper academic document summarising the major talking points of the festival, Chromatics asserts his “Carnival Rap Up” will in time serve as an accurate and reliable reference point for future generations.
Matics has taken further steps to not only document, but promote local culture with the establishment of the online platform OUR Radio. Headed and staffed by local creatives, the station plays 75 per cent local culture and broadcast live from several marquee events during the recently concluded “Mother of All Carnivals”.
“Somebody gave me a new perspective about the Rap Up that I never thought about. Despite the obvious comedic spin on things, that I am basically documenting our Carnival year by year, something that I’m not even sure is being done in academic circles, and that gave it a whole new meaning to me,” he reasoned.
Should that be the case, the most potent bars from this year’s rap up are found at the very end of his third and last verse where he brilliantly connects TTT’s erroneous reporting of the death of mas legend Peter Minshall on Carnival Tuesday with Legacy bandleader Big Mike’s (Michael Antoine) verbal melt down on the Savannah stage after being made to stand aside for The Lost Tribe to cross the stage ahead of his band. Matics sings:
Peter Minshall lying down cool, cool in he bed
Turn on the TV and found out he was dead
If we so quick to kill the culture how de hell it go survive
If we own Legacy following a Lost Tribe.