Rap it up ‘Matics’

Picong is a part of de ting!

That was the smiling retort from hip-hop singer cum calypsonian Chromatics (Richard Raj-Kumar) following some “expected” backlash from the latest instalment of his popular “Carnival Rap Up” series.

After a five-year hiatus Matics, as he is fondly called by fans, released a new edition of his laugh-out-loud Carnival summary on Sunday. The 2023 edition, with its potent turns of phrase, comical jabs and knockout punchlines, may just be his best work yet.