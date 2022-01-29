RASTA REBELS

Music for warriors, revolutionaries and rebels. That’s how T&T-born reggae act Jah Defender (Ricardo Mills) describes his new EP Jah Movements.
Defender, whose 2013 debut album Rastaman Rise, released by the French 7 Seals Records label, was nominated by Reggaeville and Reggae.for Best New Roots Album alongside the likes of Chronixx, Sizzla, Kabaka Pyramid, Jr Kelly and Alborosie, says now is a time for free thinkers.
Defender says his new project embodies “a message rastaman has been chanting from long time”: the freedom and liberation of Jah people. The five-track Lion Twin-production dropped on Friday unveiling the singles “Words from the Wise”, “Jah Movement”, “Give Me Your Love”, “Burn up the Place” and “Your Love”.
“Gain yuh salvation because yuh could live yuh life nice now and run down yuh goals and run down the illusion life as the majority of the world is doing and not opening their eyes to the reality. Seek the almighty God, put that first. That’s the message my lord,” an animated and passionate Jah Defender told the Kitcharee on Thursday.
The current global situation of the pandemic calls for “warriors of truth” Defender says. “People who like positive vibrations and revolution will gravitate” to his music, he added.
“We here to put fire on Babylon system; rastaman ain’t change. I’m not the commercial dread or tattoo dread or twist dread. We is real rastaman, my lord. So, the message is always to uplift Jah people and stand up against oppression.
“Not everybody will do that, so I eh come to force nothing down nobody throat. This is for those who naturally seek positive vibes. People who like positive vibrations and revolution and rebel music will gravitate to this. So is really for the warriors dem, the kings and queens who doh like the situation we living in and want to stand up against oppression. That’s who this album for, that’s who I sing my music for,” Defender maintained.
Asfa Charles, one half of the Lion Twin DJ/production duo, said working with Jah Defender on their studio’s first EP project was easy as their energies and messages align. Asfa and his twin brother Yacob have produced reggae riddims and singles under the Lion Twin moniker in the past.
“This is our first time producing an EP. It was great, some ups and downs, as you know with album format you have to conceptualise and put more work into it. It was a great experience because the music itself and the main message for us and Jah Defender shows we are on the same path,” Charles told the Kitcharee on Wednesday.
Social distance a normal path for Rasta
Operating away from the eyes of society is a norm for the rastaman says Defender. He described the recording session with Yacob Charles in a social vacuum in the Lion Twin studio as “effortless” during the pandemic.
“I would go there and sit in the studio, we smoke, hold a vibes and on the spot we building song my lord and that’s how this album was created. Mighta come home and touch up de song a lil bit, but the album was really created on spot. These kind of situations rastaman accustomed to. It’s just now it happen on a global stage where everybody affected by it now. People lost they jobs all kinda thing,” Defender related.
Defender, who has worked and performed with reggae heavy hitters Morgan Heritage, Steel Pulse and Maxi Priest, was set to make his fourth tour to Europe to promote his Things in Time album when the pandemic struck in 2020.
Despite the setback he says he is living the title of his second album project with the understanding that all things happen in due time.
“We working on some live virtual tings and according to how the time running we just continuing the works until certain times come we can make that move,” he said.
Asfa, meanwhile, says free time has proven a priceless asset in the Lion Twin camp. Apart from Jah Defender’s EP the twins have completed several projects including an upcoming riddim project featuring acts from Jamaica and T&T and are set to launch the third season of their popular Pull Up studio session performance videos.
“We got time to think. To sit back and look at the options and make sure the product itself is of a high quality. It gave us time to appreciate what we have, life and everything else, and give thanks to the creator for giving us the opportunity to provide the people with some positive music. Not just only for the EP, but for other projects it really allowed us to bring out the best. We had time. Time is important, you have to appreciate when you have time, and you’re here, you have to give thanks for that,” Charles said.
Jah Defender insisted his final words be to the powers that be to invest more into the creative talents of the young people of T&T.
“Invest in art in T&T, not just soca and steelpan, art on the whole visual and music. Babylon is stifling the youths and dem by trying to have dem go down one academic road when we have so much people who can draw, sing, write music, dance. If given proper highlight these can make an impact on the youth’s life and create better living conditions for them, they can make a little money, travel and take care of their family. We have so much things to talk about,” he concluded with a smile.