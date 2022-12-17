Ravello’s renaissance

“When men are angry and indignant, they are godlike.”
That potent quote, picked up years ago in a random art exposition, informs Caroline Ravello’s view on the art she creates.
Most likely a reference to the proposed violence in the history of art, Ravello’s life experience as a visual artist has prompted a personal repurposing of those words. They put to prose a discovered healing effect of artistic expression on her own pain and anger.
“When I paint, I am free from both the noise of the world and the din in my life. There’s a place where I am broken, but when I paint all is whole. I imagine that the calm, solitude, and self-assurance in that facility to create is what is godlike—after all, creation is a god-work,” Ravello mused, during a heart-to-heart exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday evening.
The potency of art therapy has been well documented in recent years in dealing with mental illness, chronic ailments, and terminal diagnoses. Ravello, however, says when she paints, she experiences a separation “from what pertains: past or present”.
“Painting is slowly growing as an extension of my voice of self-expression. I learned I can use art to advocate similarly as I have been using other media to raise a protest, prompt an intervention or open a dialogue for those living with mental illnesses for whom I am advocate, firstly as self-advocate,” the career journalist continued.
“Art is in the trajectory of my recovery and healing. What started out as personal expression, I realise is a tool by which I may be able to recreate a social identity for myself different from being identified by an illness,” she added.
Bridging the generational gap through art-vocacy
Ravello shares the healing of art with her nine-year-old granddaughter Anaïs, at the ‘Honouring Womanhood: Eliminating the Scourge of Violence” exhibition, currently held at the Rotunda Gallery at the Parliament, Port of Spain.
The exhibition, which ends on Friday, commemorates The Global 16 Days Campaign—which champions activism against gender-based violence.
“The last time we were together, she (Anaïs) and I painted—she enters my space always with loads of enthusiasm to see me and immediately after those greetings she would ask ‘Are we painting today?’—and so we painted.
“On the day we dropped off our work to the Parliament, her dad (sports journalist Jovan Ravello) asked her how she felt, and she said she had no emotions. When I questioned her later, she said, ‘Grandma I was elated at first, but do you know why I am normal? I am normal because I know I am capable of this. There is really no reason to be overly excited’.
“I envied her aplomb. I thought to myself I had none of that at age nine. I have since borrowed her confidence. My new affirmation nowadays is: I know I am capable of this,” Ravello beamed.
Ravello painfully recounted experiencing gender-based violence in two past relationships. She says her overwhelming desire is to protect Anaïs as much as she would “every other girl and boy”.
“Our daughters are the principal victims of violence. They need to be empowered not just to walk away, but to know the signs so, as much as possible, they do not walk into violent situations. Our boys too, must be taught the same principles and be nurtured in self-efficacy, emotional regulation, and inner resolve to end all situations peacefully,” she said.
Aging with grace and comfort
Growing older is a change Ravello has fully embraced. She refuses to dye her greying hair and has vowed to never conceal her age. Significantly, she marked turning 60, this year, with her “To My Mind” online art exhibition, which utilises the hashtag #yearof60.
“I am very comfortable growing older. I embrace it wholly,” she shared earnestly.
“This was influenced in part by my brother being killed before his 34th birthday, a tragedy which caused me to increase my gratitude for aging a thousand-fold. When my other brother died prematurely as well, at age 59, the conviction became more entrenched. I resolved not to dye my hair and to never conceal my age.”
Despite her fierce convictions, Ravello acknowledges that growing older is mostly seen as a liability in a “world bent to ageism”.
“The job-market places boundaries for hiring, the education system has age thresholds on who gets support for grants and scholarship and marketing promotes hair colours almost as a solution to stymy aging,” she lamented.
“I have never been a conformist. I do not know how to do group things. I remain unbothered about aging only wishing my joints were more gracious,” she continued through an unseen wry smile.
Unbendingly, she presented her life perspective and approach as a living example that “women can bend the narrative by their choices”.
“I am an older adult, contented, beautiful, black, overweight, and greying and ain’t a thing wrong with that. I am my best contribution to changing the narrative,” she averred.
Retreating to Moruga
These days Ravello can be found at her family home in Moruga. The former National Petroleum (NP) corporate affairs specialist is focused on maintaining good physical and mental health, after years of battling deep depression. The canvas has proven a potent escape, she reveals.
“I decided to wean myself off medication for managing my health and so turned to art on those days when I was so cognitively impaired by depression, I could do nothing. I was determined to find a way to embrace my mind even in the depth of its darkness. It took a lot of paint, prayer and petition. God and art became my refuge,” she shared openly.
Ravello recalled her art teacher at Cowen Hamilton Secondary, Kasala Kamara taking her to an exhibition of the works of the late master artist LeRoy Clarke, at Gulf City Mall in the early 80s as the genesis of her serious interest in art.
“In Trini parlance, the ideas in that body of work rumfled me. At that time, I had not as yet had the courage or capacity to disclose the sexual infractions I had suffered as a child. So, “Rape” (1982) by Clarke had a profound effect on me. I met Clarke almost 15 years later and we developed a close and complex, but beautiful relationship which transformed my life on many levels,” she revealed.
In the decades that followed she admits to “living vicariously” through Clarke’s deft brushstrokes. Later, after studying all the master artists she could find material on, Ravello presented a 5 x 8” piece for Clarke’s consideration. “He chuckled and said: ‘So you is an artist now? You must come and let’s work on your pieces together’. I did not. My loss,” she lamented.
Looking ahead Ravello, who is currently in the second year of a doctoral programme, says while her length of life is in God’s hands, her hands, voice and far-reaching influence remains focused on mental health advocacy.
“I live in the consciousness that the germ of life is in God’s hand—that any breath could be my last. I grieve every day for the decades that my ill health has impaired and still impairs the work I think I can do and leave here to impact others. Then I remember to be grateful for what I am able to do and have been doing: to advocate with full disclosure, to give hope to people like me who live with hidden disabilities, especially those conditions as stigmatised as mental illnesses.
“I use my voice and my pain and my tears and now my art-vocacy, in the hope that diversity, inclusion and equity will not just be buzz words, but human and humane experiences for the disenfranchised of this world,” she declared.
In between that important work you will still find her by Anaïs’ side, painting, their pet parrot—incidentally named after an American basketball legend—providing critique with every squawk.
“I would love us to live in our own home with a huge art studio, so grand girl and I could collaborate, and an even larger garden—plants are my other love—so my companion Mr Larry Bird can flourish outdoors,” Ravello concluded.