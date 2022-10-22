Ravi B basks in the Festival of Lights

Family and friends getting together.
What was once the most basic routine of Divali has now become the most anticipated part of the 2022 celebration. At least in the Bissambhar household.
Chutney soca star Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar) says above all the stage shows and events he has attended during the build-up to the Festival of Lights, this year he is most looking forward to having all his kin gather under one roof.
“I am very excited after two years to once again have the majority of my friends and family together physically for Divali,” an earnest Ravi B told the Kitcharee on Friday.
It would be a bittersweet gathering in many households, the Sangre Grande-born singer conceded. Many families lost loved ones during the tough two years of the height of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
In the face of that profound pain Ravi offered a fresh perspective and urges his countrymen and women of all faiths to focus on all we have gained and held as a nation.
“The pandemic has taught all of us to appreciate family, friends, and the simpler things in life. We’ve lost so much but at the same time, we gained many life lessons.
“My message is simply to live a life full of purpose and love, don’t ever think that you’re too small or seemingly insignificant to make a difference in the world. Try doing things differently, appreciate your loved ones and do well to your countrymen,” he added.
Finding reasons to celebrate
Ravi B plans to walk that talk this Divali. The three-time Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) has joined the cast of Nishard M (Nishard Mayhroo) popular annual Divali Utsav event.
The 2022 hybrid Home Edition of the popular concert series also features Nisha B (Nisha Bissambhar), Amit Dookran, eight-year-old singer Katelin Sultan and the Khalnayak Academy of Dance. The showcase broadcasts live tomorrow night on ZEE TV and local television.
“We recognise that there will be a virtual approach to almost everything that we do for some time to come. Divali Utsav is a hybrid offering in celebration of the Festival of Lights with both a live audience and stream so you can choose to celebrate with us in person or invite us into your homes virtually. We are very happy to share in this experience with some of our talented friends,” Ravi B said of tomorrow’s concert.
Before and after Ravi’s appearance on the Utsav stage you can find the talented Karma frontman doing what he has done since he was a boy: lighting deyas.
“One of my favourite boyhood traditions of Divali was the cutting and bending of bamboo for placing and lighting deyas. I’ll see how the bamboo cutting part goes (this year) but there’ll definitely be lots of deya lighting, lots of food and offerings, but most importantly, introspection and quality time with family,” he said.
As for his post-Divali plans Ravi says Karma, which celebrated two decades of music, is already in full flow after a series of international engagements and are ready for Tobago Carnival and the Yuletide season.
“The band has been occupied and getting back into the groove of live performances. We started back touring and we have our eyes set on preparations for Tobago Carnival and the upcoming Christmas season,” he said.
As for Carnival 2023, Ravi says he has both eyes firmly fixated on creating an impact on the festival, but said fans should not expect a return to the CSM competition.
“I have both eyes on Carnival 2023—I think everyone does. After two years this will be a much welcomed and anticipated experience. Over the pandemic, I’ve experimented with different sounds and genres and I am very excited about some of the material that’s coming,” he said.
“Karma recently celebrated 20 years in the industry so that is something we plan on highlighting during the season. As for CSM, for everything in life, there’s a season, and I think my season for that has passed. My focus is really on continuing to move the needle closer to regional and international appreciation of the music and stepping more and more out of my comfort zone,” Ravi concluded.