Ready for Pledge television series

Just the mention of his name, G Anthony Joseph, and the 1990 local movie Men of Gray immediately comes to mind.
Filmed across the country, Men of Gray starred Joseph as former police officer, Joe Cameron, who is persuaded to return to the force by his old partner to tie up loose ends on an old case.
In their fight to infiltrate a drug ring, Joseph’s character - a martial arts trained badjohn police - is a one-man fighting show; sometimes taking on groups of men with his bare hands, a la Steven Seagal.
Local thespians were also included in this good-over-evil production, which was developed by Joseph, directed by Ric Moxely and screened on TTT.
Last week Kitcharee caught up with the star of Men of Gray, G Anthony Joseph, who, at 62 years young (to quote him) is not only still acting, but has a new movie due later this year .
Kitcharee: We haven’t seen you since
Men of Gray; what have you been up to?
— G Anthony Joseph: I was waiting for that question to come up for years! When I left Trinidad after Men of Gray, in 1998, I really had to stay focused on my acting career, so I put on blinders when I returned to Los Angeles to get back to acting professionally as a Screen Actors Guild member.
To be totally frank, I had no desire to let anyone know what I was doing.. I was just all about my agent, auditions, landing the job and moving on to the next.
About 1999 or so, I was back in the heart of Hollywood and Network television. I went on to land guest starring roles on American Family with Esai Morales and Edward J Olmos for 20th Century Fox Television, then I guest starred on JAG for CBS with Catherine Bell and David James Elliott and then I moved on to another guest starring spot on The District for CBS with Craig T Nelson.
I went back to producing, and from that came some projects that had me filming both in the US and Trinidad, one of which was Contract Killers with myself and Nick Mancuso, which ended up on Netflix in it’s early stages and was picked up by the powerhouse Millennium Films (Now Millennium Media). It can still be seen on Amazon & Fox Tubi Streaming network.
I also co-produced the Trinidad leg of the Norwegian production entitled “Limbo”, starring Bryan Brown for the Norwegian Distribution Powerhouse SF Norge.
I spent close to six months in Trinidad doing our best to re create Trinidad in the 1970’s. It was a fascinating experience. The film went onto receive over eight nominations at the Amandaprisen Awards (the Norway equivalent of the Academy Awards) and it took home five awards that evening.
Kitcharee: What are you up to now, professionally; where can we find you on the small and big screen?
— G Anthony Joseph: Currently I am portraying Dean “The Vampire” Prichard in the series Pledge, with the prequel already in the can, and the series filming commencing in September 2023. Pledge the series should be out by Nov ember 2023.
I can also be seen in the movie Tales of a 5th Grade Robin Hood, co-starring as Sheriff Allen with Emmy Nominated Jon Lovitz and Ernest Lee Thomas, for the FOX Tubi Streaming network.
I was honoured to be cast in The Asylum 25th Year Anniversary movie 2025 Armageddon as the Alien “Voy”. The Asylum, in case anyone has been living under a rock, made the legendary worldwide movie hit / sensation Sharknado. So, to be hired by them was a huge milestone. Not to mention having to sit in the make-up / sfx chair for hours to have the honour of Emmy Nominated SFX legend Vincent Guastini and his team put on the alien make-up. It was truly an experience that I would not trade for anything. 2025 Armageddon was released in Cinema in December 2022 and can now be seen on all the major Streaming platforms, Fox Tubi, Vudu, Redbox, Amazon Prime, Apple TV etc.
Kitcharee: Let’s talk about Men of Gray, how successful was it?
— G Anthony Joseph: Wow, you taking me so far back. Before my kids encouraged me to start consistently sharing my life and continued career on social media through my Facebook and Instagram (about 3 years ago), I had no idea the impact the Men of Gray movies (1 and 2) had in Trinidad and the Caribbean. Then, the responses started coming in, from friends and followers, when I posted about both films; that was quite an eye opener.
The film end up with worldwide distribution early on and on Showtime and UK movies for men, but I was also surprised when, about two years ago, the international streaming network ROKU, approached me to put both movies on their platform which, once again, gave it a whole new life, after almost 30 years.
Kitcharee: Men of Gray was an epic movie back then, you did things that people were not doing in local movies, including your own stunts. What was your goal when it entered your mind?
— G Anthony Joseph: That is a fantastic question. My aim was to make a darn great movie and to make it feel, sound and look like any movie you would see in a cinema. If I did not focus on that, no other kind of lasting impression or legacy is possible. Once I saw how it was coming along, and knowing I had something special that was probably never achieved before in the action genre in Trinidad.
While working at one of my four jobs, as a gas station attendant, I remember thinking that I don’t like sitting around waiting for my phone to ring for acting work; I wanted to produce my own movies. I started to write the first Men of Gray in the gas station booth. Then I remembered (deceased actor and playwright) Horace James at TTT saying to me, that if I wrote it, he would get TTT to help me through the process, which is absolutely what he did. I miss him so much. He really, really cared about others and was a true champion for the arts in Trinidad and Tobago.”
Kitcharee: Tell us a little about your life in T&T prior to migrating
to the US.
— G Anthony Joseph: I was born in St Clair at the St Elizabeth Nursing home on Ash Wednesday morning in 1961. My mother told me a Dr Assing delivered me. My childhood meemories are of my dad and mom, and their friends liming on the porch with Frank Sinatra music playing. We are talking 1960s here. What a time it was to be alive in Trinidad. No bars on windows. We rode bikes with friends in the neighbourhood and we used to fly kites. One of my favourite things was going with my mother and two sisters to window shop at night on Frederick street. Can you imagine that? My mother window shopping at night on Frederick Street, with three children in tow? I did not want to leave Trinidad. I love that island. I was ten or 11 years old when the family migrated.
Kitcharee: I don’t think people knew that you were drawing on your own martial arts skills in Men of Gray. Which came first, acting or martial arts?
— G Anthony Joseph: As a child, I got chased home and treated bad in public school (in the US). She decided to enroll me in a martial arts school, and believe me, I remember thinking at that age, I am going to become so good at it, I will go back to Trinidad and open a Kung Fu school. I was on a mission and I never ever let me eyes off that prize.I trained like a maniac every day. Yes, when I hit 16 or so I got my first couple jobs and was able to move into my own apartment, I attained my final promotion in the Kung Fu system in 1980. I packed my bags and hauled my backside right back home to Trinidad! That was when I opened the TCF Martial Arts Academy in Trinidad.
Kitcharee: At what age did you begin acting, and at what institution did you train?
— G Anthony Joseph: When I was in Trinidad and the acting bug hit me, I first went to the famous Sonya Moze to learn the craft. I am still in touch with her to this day. Sonya laid the foundation for me. She is absolutely amazing. To this day, when I walk onto a Hollywood film set or stage for a Shakespeare performance, one of the things I do is what she taught me: move around the room and touch everything and give it a history. Sonya believed that by doing this, getting familiar, all of those nuances will show up on camera or on stage and make it believable to the viewers that you actually live at that house or work in that office.
When I came to the US, I enrolled in a school called the Van Mar Academy of Motion Picture and Television acting run by Ivan Markota.
Kitcharee: Was it difficult for you to get roles in the beginning?
— G Anthony Joseph - Here’s the thing, words like difficult and problems never enter my mind. I knew what I wanted to do, I set out to do it and I do it. I am still like that to this day. No whining, no complaining just get off my tail and do it. One of the things that also helped give me the confidence I have today is definitely my martial arts training. To this day I am not desperate for any acting job because I know whether I land the role or not I love working out and martial arts so much that I’m like “Okay well, your loss that you didn’t choose me as your actor so let me go work out and have some fun”.
Kitcharee: What is the key to acing an audition?
— G Anthony Joseph: Wow love this question. I can only speak from my experience and what I know works for me. In a nutshell, casting agencies move extremely quick through submissions, so key points to remember are: 1. try to remember this, you are not auditioning for an acting job or for them to pick you. You are showing up to present the greatest work of art as an actor in the portrayal of another persons life that they sent you in written form to study and prepare for. This is NOT an audition interview it’s a LIFE interview. 2. you have 3 to 5 seconds to grab their attention so make sure your opening is stunning and memorable and 3. no amount of acting technique is going to help you if you are not believable.
Kitcharee: What other projects are you currently working on?
— G Anthony Joseph: For my own projects I am attempting to put my mindset back into producing for one last installment of Men of Gray - Men of Gray 3 - Liberty in the Fires. I am also working on a TV series spinoff of which the pilot script is already completed.
Kitcharee: What advice would you offer to aspiring T&T thespians, who want to make it big in Hollywood?
— G Anthony Joseph: Before you pack your bags, before you walk into any drama school, before you embark on anything to do with acting in TV and film, ask yourself this and be able to answer it succinctly and honestly - What makes you so special? And what can you offer the world? The answers to those questions will guide your entire career Wipe words like hard and difficult and stress out of your vocabulary. The vocabulary in this business is limited to this “ just tell me what you need me to do”, then go do it. That’s it.