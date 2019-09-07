Arielle Rojas

Arielle Rojas

It’s a sunny Wednesday morning in Red Hill, Maloney, (Eastern Trinidad) and I can’t help but dream about a banana cupcake paired with peanut butter buttercream drizzled with chocolate ganache and topped with banana chips and candy bacon... Wait! Candy bacon?

“Candy bacon of course. You just lay the bacon on a baking sheet and cover it with brown sugar then bake for a few minutes,” says self-taught cake connoisseur, Arielle Rojas who introduces me to the out-of-the-box cupcake most loved by famous singing icon Elvis Presley. Rojas is busily preparing an order of cakes for a birthday party but she spares a few minutes to talk to me about her baking passion.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Alyssa sings for those in doubt

Alyssa sings for those in doubt

Alyssa Joseph is a firm believer in embracing and sharing the love of her lord and saviour Jesus Christ. The 12-year-old gospel music starlet has released a new single reiterating that belief entitled: “You Fill Me Up”. She says the self-penned Daniel Joseph-produced track is to encourage anyone doubting their self-worth to find acceptance and love in their faith in God. A music video for the song, directed by Jody Allert, was released on YouTube last month.

REAL PEOPLE — SURVIVAL STORIES Sweet desires

REAL PEOPLE — SURVIVAL STORIES Sweet desires

It’s a sunny Wednesday morning in Red Hill, Maloney, (Eastern Trinidad) and I can’t help but dream about a banana cupcake paired with peanut butter buttercream drizzled with chocolate ganache and topped with banana chips and candy bacon... Wait! Candy bacon?

Six and the city Living her passions

Six and the city Living her passions

Six and the City is a new column which captures people, passion and places. It zooms into six bits of detail about interesting people against a backdrop of busy cities.

Embracing the migrant community

Embracing the migrant community

2019 will undoubtedly be known as the year when the ongoing political and economic crisis in Venezuela spilled onto our shores here in T&T. The UN estimates that the crisis has forced about four million Venezuelans to flee their homeland. In a matter of two weeks (May 31-June 14) more than 14,000 Venezuelans registered to live and work in Trinidad and Tobago for one year.