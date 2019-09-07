REAL PEOPLE — SURVIVAL STORIES Sweet desires

It’s a sunny Wednesday morning in Red Hill, Maloney, (Eastern Trinidad) and I can’t help but dream about a banana cupcake paired with peanut butter buttercream drizzled with chocolate ganache and topped with banana chips and candy bacon... Wait! Candy bacon?
“Candy bacon of course. You just lay the bacon on a baking sheet and cover it with brown sugar then bake for a few minutes,” says self-taught cake connoisseur, Arielle Rojas who introduces me to the out-of-the-box cupcake most loved by famous singing icon Elvis Presley. Rojas is busily preparing an order of cakes for a birthday party but she spares a few minutes to talk to me about her baking passion.