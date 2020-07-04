Real People, Survival stories

She is a modern day Michelangelo, popularly known as Lethe (also named Jeanine Lethe Crouch). Her subject matter epitomises the moments and experiences that define her inner thoughts which captivate the onlooker.
Like her classic entitled “The Band”… They stand majestically, each one of them with their backstory. On display but so animated as they stare at me with eyes masked by colour and grandeur. Three dimensional installations made of recycled vinyl roll cores and paint cum deconstructed painting or sculpture or both. They are single characters but yet they come together nicely offering a patriotic presence as a group, like a Carnival band. That’s why they were christened “The Band” by their creator.
For Lethe, the interaction must bring a connection between viewer and piece, an awareness. Mission accomplished. I feel this connection when I interface with “The Band”.
Perhaps this is why Lethe is more than an artist/art teacher; she has etched her mark on the artistic landscape of Trinidad and Tobago as a creative connoisseur…
“My work is largely autobiographical. Through my writings, paintings and installations, I draw from real life experiences, or make observations about life and the timeless moments that define those experiences and present my awareness of them,” Lethe tells me as we converse about art, life and love in the backdrop of her unique talent expressed on almost every material imaginable.
Which brings me to “Time to Wine”, an original work of art in acrylic on wood.
“My style can be classified as abstract expressionism which with many years of self-exploration and practice have been tempered and re-defined to include a cubist/futuristic approach in the inclusion of elements of the ever-evolving modern post-colonial landscape,” says the Creative Arts Programme graduate of The University of the West Indies (The UWI).
Ahhh… The abstract of a calypsonian crossed with a parandero (my interpretation) in another Lethe vintage piece, “Backstage Pass”. This one testifies to her intrinsic style.
“I present a deeply personal and symbolic visual literacy of recurring motifs the idea of the eye as a symbol of vision and consciousness,” she smiles as she realises that her unique collections speak her words and her inspiration up until “The Duel II Mama D’glo”, a watercolour piece on paper which stumps me with a bit of curiosity and confusion with its mixed messages and genres.
But Lethe likes it when her audience overthinks the concept because therein lies creative thought. “The act of creation is for me something that is intrinsic to us all and we all exhibit artistic creativity in different ways thereby immortalising our very presence and leaving a tangible legacy- our unique perspective- the way we see things, how we define ourselves, how we evaluate experiences, our expression of community,” she declares. As a member of both the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago and the Tobago Visual Arts Association, she has plied her skills in many art education projects within the youth community in Tobago, hence carving the creative path for her students is critical in her journey as an artist and mentor. To date Lethe has gallery space in Tobago at Time to Wine Gallery; she is represented by Martin Superville’s The Art Gallery and her work can be seen at the National Museum in Port of Spain and The Art Society until the June 27.
“My work is abstract so I am very grateful and humbled when someone ‘sees’ my work enough to make it part of their visual world permanently and so I strive all the time to remain true to that pure vision in my paintings and installations to maintain that connectedness that the viewer can experience when interacting with my work,” Lethe states.
“My personal journey has had its moments. Life would have it that I found myself living on my own while still in my teens and I found that my art was my salvation, I painted and I exhibited. I had a one room studio apartment with a bed, hot plate and a fridge and every available space was covered with paintings and I lived that life for a while suspended in the guilty pleasure of every moment dedicated to art only. I am elated to now have two very serious critics (my children) who tell me when my work needs more of their favourite colour and a wonderfully creative husband who wanders into the studio from time to time with a bright idea which leads us down the path of some extraordinary design brainstorming numerous side art projects,” she says
She recognises the life-changing contributions of Kenwyn Crichlow, Lisa Henry Chu Foon, Pat Chu Foon and Jeffrey Chock in her journey as an artist. From her very first art exhibition at age 14 to competitions, to bursaries to where she is now as an accomplished artist, Lethe is grateful and will continue to add colour and creativity to the lives of others. Thinking back now on “The Band” and the other highlights of her beautiful mind, I must conclude though, that Lethe has an identity of her own. Separate and apart from other artists, a rare diamond in the Republic!