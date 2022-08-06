Young people do not go on and on when they want to tell us something. They say what they want to say in one or at most a few sentences, and they see no reason why we shouldn’t immediately hear and understand. Most times when a young person asks us to listen to them, it is primarily because they need to process their thoughts and release their feelings about something that has happened.
Here’s one of my favourite examples: one day, I was sitting on the couch minding my own business, when my daughter, who was about eight at the time, came up behind me and shouted my name very loudly close to my ear. That’s it. Just the one word. When I turned around startled and asked her why she did that, she looked at me with a smirk on her face and said very matter-of-factly, “I just wanted you to know what it feels like when you shout at me”. And she was done, her mission accomplished.
It’s up to us, the adults, to pay attention to what our children are saying and provide the safe emotional space for them to do that. Here are some ways we can provide that safe space:
Build trust. Keep what is said confidential. Resist that urge to tell your friend what a cute thing your child said.
Listen with your full attention. Put aside what you are doing; stoop or sit to match the child's eye level; face the child and look directly at him or her.
Show that you are listening without intruding on the conversation. A simple, well-placed nod of the head or 'uh-huh' or other facial expression that shows that you are really listening is all that is needed. A word or phrase to encourage them to go on when they seem to hesitate will keep them going. Be careful though to distinguish when they are only pausing to think and do not intrude on that pause. Wait for them to continue.
Don't trivialize what he is talking about. What seems important to us is not necessarily what is important to them, and our impatience may slip out in a sigh or a look or a tone of voice telling them to hurry up and say what they have to say. Similarly, what is important to the child may seem trivial to us; after all, we have bigger life issues to put our attention to. Keep a check on that attitude. This is important to your child at this moment.
Set aside special time to be with and listen effectively to your child. Develop a regular schedule when the child knows this is their time with you (e.g. Wednesday afternoons is special time), and be consistent. If the child knows that she will have the opportunity to have your complete attention and be listened to, she will more likely keep things until that time. This is particularly helpful when you have more than one child. Each child knows that he will have ‘his time’. This is a good opportunity to play with your child. Notice how much emotional energy they release while playing. They may not even talk about anything in particular, but do not doubt that they are using your good attention to work on their social and emotional skills.
Ask questions that require more than a yes or no answer (open-ended questions). For example, rather than asking, “How are things?”, ask, “What are some things that are making you happy these days?” or “What did you enjoy at school today?” or “Are you having a hard time with anything these days?”
Encourage them to express their feelings as they talk. “Show me how scared you were.” “You must have been really angry when that happened.” Listen beyond the words even if the feelings do not seem appropriate to you (e.g. feelings of anger towards a friend, or hate for a teacher, etc.) Remember that words are not the only way that children communicate, and these words are attempts to relieve those negative feelings from their system. Crying for example is a very important way that babies and young children (even adults sometimes) communicate.
Don't judge or invalidate their feelings. Listening to them is primarily for them to get out their feelings so that they can process the information better and react more rationally. Avoid admonishing them for feeling scared or sad by using phrases such as “that is nothing to be so upset about”, or “that’s what you’re afraid of?” in judgemental and invalidating tones of voice.
Don't impose your own thoughts, opinions, or attitudes on the situation. Respect the child's views as much as you want them to respect yours.
When you are sure that they are finished talking (and you can see a resultant shift in their thinking) ask if they would like to hear your thoughts or opinions or suggestions for dealing with the situation before offering them.
For parents to listen well they must clear their own minds of stresses and anxieties. This paves the way for paying attention to the children. Play, have fun, make music and dance, and make those pleasant memories with your children. Do not underestimate the value of those playtimes. Those are the memories that they will carry forever and that will help them to be confident and secure when making decisions about their lives in the future.
Marilyn Robb. Ph.D
Educational Consultant/Family Counsellor
Email :joyfulplace@yahoo.com
Phone/whatsapp: (868)735 6377