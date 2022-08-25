Redemption returns

Home-grown reggae (and dancehall) artistes have become just as important, relevant and desired as their Jamaican peers. So says the soulful singer/songwriter, musician and performer known as Jah Melody (real name: Michael Williams) ahead of tomorrow night’s Redemption The Return concert, which is scheduled to share songs of peace, love and unity at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, from 7 p.m.
“We are now competing in the market on a level akin to the Jamaican acts,” stated Jah Melody, “and they are very much aware of it! It’s a blessing to be able to reason and share the stage with them with the understanding that many of these veterans have inspired us for years, but we have worked continuously over the last two decades to create our own sounds, our own stages and secure our place in the industry to where we can now stand alongside these legends—even as we establish our own musical legacy and history!
“So I appreciate that you are referring to us as home-grown now instead of locals, because the local stigma is that we’re inferior, or just not as important as the Jamaicans, yuh know... but the truth is that we have to love ourselves and our stars just as much, if not more.”
Whilst celebrating the reopening of the entertainment industry en masse, our home-grown entertainers are back in high demand and report that the Trinibad wave has increased Trinidad and Tobago’s standing in the entertainment circles. The promoters of the Redemption Return concert have noted the prominence of our own reggae acts and assigned a definite and dedicated 20-minute slot for each the home-grown cast of Ziggy Rankin, Isasha and Jah Melody backed by the Cornerstone band.
“We give thanks for the opportunity to share the stage with these reggae icons and share our gifts with the people of T&T and all who are coming out to celebrate the return of these big concerts, after the past few years of solitude and silence,” said Jah Melody.
“It was a rough time for all of us,” he recalled, “so much uncertainty, you know. We really didn’t know if these types of gatherings would ever happen again, so I think that the artistes, the musicians and the masses are all really happy to be able to experience this again and will really cherish these moments now more than ever before.”
Memorable moments are to be expected, as reggae veterans Luciano, Sanchez and Richie Spice were all scheduled to arrive at Piarco last night and will grace the Savannah stage, alongside show-stopper Tarrus Riley and our home-grown contingent.
Rekindle momentum
Like their Jamaican peers, home-grown acts such as Jah Melody had been enjoying a consistent show schedule across the region, internationally and at home prior to the pandemic and now that the industry is back on track, Melody is preparing to rekindle that momentum with new recordings and releases scheduled for 2023.
“During the quiet time, Jah know we all were able to spend more time with our families and spouses and were also inspired to create more songs and more music, so while our soca ambassadors are working for Carnival, I will forward to the studio and to Jamaica to record and prepare for new works to be released next year.
Jah Melody was born in Carenage, Trinidad, in 1980. The baby of six children, it was not long before his parents and older siblings realised that he was a very gifted vocalist and musician. As a member of this very spiritual family, it was almost destined that he would be part of the church choir. There, he expanded his vocal ability and, later on, as a teenager, he began to apply his vocal skills to making reggae compositions with sweet melodies and hooks in a style very characteristic of the R&B he had been singing earlier in his life—but with rich cultural and spiritual content. This is why he took the name “Jamelody” (Jah Melody).
“Many are called but few are chosen,” he quipped. “I definitely believe I have been chosen because none of this was planned by me or for me, except through the power of the Almighty. The last time I was at Redemption, it didn’t end so nice for me, so I’m happy to see the level of attention and focus being put on the home team this time and I know that my fans and the people attending in general will be happier with the way it’s organised this time.”
Industry veteran Wendell Naipaul, of Mr Wendell Inc, will be managing the stage for the night.