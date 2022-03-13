Reeanna Harrilal: The Voice of Lupus

WHEN Reeanna Harrilal rose to receive the Humming Bird Medal (Gold) at the 2020 National Awards Ceremony at President’s House last Monday, she was overwhelmed with emotion. The 39-year-old, who was diagnosed with lupus in her 20s has fearlessly advocated for lupus patients through The Voice of Lupus Foundation which she established 11 years ago. Her selfless work has won her praise and accolades over the years but never in her wildest dreams did she imagine that one day she would be a National Award recipient.
“I was deeply honoured and I felt a great sense of national pride; I love T&T, I’m very patriotic. There is no greater honour than when your country recognises your contributions,” said Harrilal who used to watch the national awards ceremony on TV each year with her father.
“I’m very grateful and I hope that this adds more credibility to The Voice of Lupus Foundation and the cause that I have been championing. I hope that corporate society and the public will continue to assist the organisation so that there would be a greater impact in what we’re trying to achieve.”
Community service
Harrilal received the award for her work in the sphere of community service, education and empowerment.
Many can attest to the fact that Harrilal lives a life of service; throughout the past 11 years she has committed her life to the well-being of patients who, like her, suffer with systemic lupus and discoid lupus.
Systemic lupus erythematosus is a chronic autoimmune disease whereby the patient’s immune system creates antibodies which attack body tissues instead of protecting the body from bacteria and viruses.
It results in extreme fatigue, joint pain, anaemia and muscle aches and can destroy vital organs. Lupus is difficult to pinpoint and diagnose because some of its symptoms mimic other conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.
Harrilal was only 13 when the symptoms began appearing. Spending any time out in the sun resulted in fevers and nosebleeds. That was followed by blue-black marks about her body.The symptoms intensified during adolescence when Harrilal’s joints began to ache to the point that it became difficult to run or lift things.
Diagnosed
in her 20s
As a teenager, she spent months at a time bedridden and was subjected to a litany of tests.
She was officially diagnosed with lupus in her 20s and in the years since then she has been on the brink of death on several occasions.
Many of her trials stem from the progression of her illness; she has lost considerable mobility and has bilateral hearing loss. She also suffers with dysplasia and has lost cartilage in her hip which would require surgery in the near future.
“I live a life full of pain. I am always in pain but I have learned how to manage and accept my limitations - I work around them. I do not know how long I will live with this disease. Every day I question my mortality, especially when others I know have passed on. But I really love people, I want to make a difference and live a life of service to make T&T a better place. And I want to be used as an instrument to bring long-lasting change and have a big impact on those who suffer from lupus,”she said.
The chronic pain associated with the autoimmune disease is just one of the challenges she must endure; accessing financial assistance has also been difficult for Harrilal and many lupus patients who cannot work and are placed on permanent disability. Last year, more than 50 lupus patients died - it’s the highest mortality recorded among lupus patients in one single year, said Harrilal.
Their deaths were mostly as a result of an interruption in their drug regimen, says Harrilal. She explained that during the pandemic some were unable to access clinic appointments to refill their prescriptions for Hydroxychloroquine.
Others were simply unable to afford the crucial medication they need to control the progression of the disease. To this day, many lupus patients are not taking the prescribed dose because they are trying to stretch their medication so that it will last longer.
In 2020 Harrilal spoke out publicly against those who were hoarding Hydroxychloroquine which is used by approximately 75 per cent of lupus patients in T&T to control their condition. Incidentally, 2020 was one of the most difficult years of her life, she was stranded in New York and fell seriously ill with Covid-19.
Despite her own dire situation, Harrilal fielded calls from desperate lupus patients and contacted the Ministry of Health regarding the concerns of the foundation. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh later warned persons against stockpiling Hydroxychloroquine and also asked those who had done so to return them to the pharmacies or donate them to The Voice of Lupus Foundation.
Making a difference
At the time of her lupus diagnosis 25 years ago Harrilal did not have the appropriate resources and tools to understand her illness and not see it as a death sentence. So when she established The Voice of Lupus Foundation, her goal was to make a difference in one person’s life. To date, she has impacted the lives of over 1,100 patients. The foundation’s Facebook page which started off as a platform to share resources on lupus now has more than 13,000 followers.
“Through the Voice of Lupus Foundation, T&T now knows more about lupus... but more needs to be done. Even though I live in pain every day, I have found my purpose. Lupus has been a curse, but also a blessing because I’m able to be used as a vessel to create change. There is nothing better than knowing that you’re having a positive impact on people’s lives,”she said.
Harrilal has converted a portion of her home into the Lupus Learning Resource Centre which is still in need of office furniture. The funds raised by the foundation go straight towards providing practical assistance for lupus patients in the form of food, medication and mobility aids.
Those wishing to give monetary or practical assistance can make a donation to the Voice of Lupus Foundation at any RBC branch using account number: 110000001427337.
There were days when Harrilal thought lupus would get the better of her, but each time she took back her power and continued to fight. She urges lupus patients to do the same.
“First of all it’s important that you understand and accept the limitations that come with living with lupus. But do not let that define who you are; you are more than your diagnosis, you are more than lupus. Do not allow lupus to control your narrative and your life,”she said.