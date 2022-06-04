Reena Nauth

Reena Nauth proudly holds one of her

amazing creations

JUST when you think you’ve seen it all, along comes someone whose level of talent and creativity blows your mind.

Reena Nauth is one such person.

The first generation Canadian whose parents migrated from T&T to Canada in the 1970s is an extraordinary doll artist. Her small business - Reena’s Dolly Bollywood has brought smiles to countless faces.

The dolls which are like miniature size Bollywood beauties feature lehenga and custom jewelry that are all crafted and made by Nauth herself. The quality of her work goes beyond the doll itself, it includes the boxing and packaging which are equally impressive.

Nauth’s dolls are unlike anything she had as a child growing up; most of her dolls had blonde hair and blue eyes. Although dolls have become more diverse in recent years, Nauth felt that the intricateness and beauty of Indian culture was still underrepresented. Reena’s Dolly Bollywood fills that gap down to the minutest detail.

“We have such a beautiful, rich culture with so many components to our clothing including the clothes itself, the jewelry, make-up, bindis and henna. It is very important to have young girls see these traditions represented in these dolls,” she says. “When girls go to weddings and see a bride, or when they watch a Bollywood movie and see an actor or actress, they can now have a part of that in their home.”

Depending on the order, it could take Nauth up to eight hours to work on a doll from start to finish.

“Some of the dolls have different coloured lips and eyes. I touch them up if needed,” says Nauth. “The hand and face painting are all done by myself. The paints are professional grade to make sure that I can add these fine details with no streaking and dripping.”

Elaborate bridal dolls take much more time; sometimes Nauth will add eyelashes and make elaborate jewelry pieces by hand. More detailed fabrics and trim are used for the bridal dolls.

“Much time is dedicated to my creations, from the outfit, hair, painting, and boxing. This doesn’t include photos and editing,” she adds.

As one might suspect, Nauth’s unique business was borne out of her love for dolls and her undeniable level of creativity.

“As a child, I was a big fan of dolls, miniatures and art. I didn’t have much but I cherished the little that I had, I created pieces myself with everyday household items,” recalls Nauth.

A few years ago, she combined her love for Bollywood movies and dolls with her visual arts background and created her first doll which she posted on social media. When people began asking to purchase the dolls, Nauth realised that she was on to something big. The popularity of her Bollywood doll creations went through the roof in 2020. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, our province went into lockdown right before Christmas. There were no toys available for purchase. I had many friends and family share my Facebook page and had so many orders that I had to stop taking them two weeks before Christmas,” she says.

After the holidays, however, business slowed down. So Nauth used the downtime to focus more on marketing her work and enhancing her packaging and branding her own boxes.

“This created more inquiries and orders and I started to see an increase in followers to my page,” she says. “A company in the United States also promoted my products on their Facebook page which increased my sales. I am proud to know that my product has touched people internationally.”

All of her dolls are special to Nauth but she has fallen in love with her Collector’s Edition. These dolls have posable limbs

and removable clothing, all sewn by Nauth herself. The posable dolls create a story of either dance or just a beautiful still pose. The hair is styled with flowers and jewelry and sometimes a hair extension is added.

The feedback has been everything Nauth could have hoped for.

“I have had adults who reach out to tell me that they always wanted a doll that represented our culture. Many of my clients are adults who want my dolls as a collector’s item, others purchase dolls for their children and the response from them has been very positive,” says the doll artist and entrepreneur.

Nauth would love to recreate doll versions of two of her favourite Bollywood actors—the stunning Aishwarya Rai and the iconic Shah Rukh Khan but her ambitions for her business go even further. “In five years I hope that most of our community will have a Bollywood Dolly in their home to pass on to generations,” she says.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Learning as We Play

Learning as We Play

The preschool years are an adventure for children. See it from their perspective: they are e…

Now & FOREVER

Now & FOREVER

Calypso Rose is a living, breathing, shirt-lifting, wining, midriff-exposing musical institution.

The iconic calypsonian, who signs her music contracts as McCartha Linda Lewis, is a rock star in the genre and one of, if not the most recognised musician in world music today, that hails from this twin-island Republic.

The venerable Tobago-born singer/songwriter has revelled in the global spotlight since teaming with French/Spanish singer/music producer Manu Chao (Jose-Manuel Chano) on her 2015 album Far From Home.

Reena’s Dolly Bollywood

Reena’s Dolly Bollywood

JUST when you think you’ve seen it all, along comes someone whose level of talent and creativity blows your mind.

Reena Nauth is one such person.

The first generation Canadian whose parents migrated from T&T to Canada in the 1970s is an extraordinary doll artist. Her small business - Reena’s Dolly Bollywood has brought smiles to countless faces.

Reader's round-up

Reader's round-up

A Fierce Green Place: New and Selected Poems (New Directions) by Pamela Mordecai brings together poems from the Canada-based Jamaican writer’s seven previous books, plus a selection of new poems and little-known early works, with a generous afterword by poet Tanya Shirley. Mordecai’s poems — which tackle issues of family and ancestry, mental illness and social violence, religious belief and the creative power of women — draw deeply on Jamaican Creole and culture, but have not yet received the critical attention they deserve, Shirley argues. This career-summing and often subversive volume makes it clear she is one of the outstanding voices in the Caribbean poetic canon.

Jemelia’s JAMS

Jemelia’s JAMS

Jemelia Pope can’t imagine her life without music.

Through music, she’s found her unique contribution to this world. The musician and founder of Jemelia’s Arts and Music School (JAMS), is a bit of an introvert, but she comes alive and finds joy in the performing arts – particularly in music and dance.

Fireball’s Firepott

Fireball’s Firepott

Rohan “Fireball” Richards was born to entertain.

Fireball became a household name in Trinidad and Tobago when his trademark falsetto chants won him the first edition of Synergy Soca Star in 2006.

A year later, Fireball had the entire world eating out of his hands. The affable Port of Spain-born entertainer’s 2007 Carnival hit, “What I Want”, peaked at number one on Euro­pean music charts after being remixed by French DJ/music producer Bob Sinclair.