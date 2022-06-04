Reena’s Dolly Bollywood

Calypso Rose is a living, breathing, shirt-lifting, wining, midriff-exposing musical institution.

The iconic calypsonian, who signs her music contracts as McCartha Linda Lewis, is a rock star in the genre and one of, if not the most recognised musician in world music today, that hails from this twin-island Republic.

The venerable Tobago-born singer/songwriter has revelled in the global spotlight since teaming with French/Spanish singer/music producer Manu Chao (Jose-Manuel Chano) on her 2015 album Far From Home.