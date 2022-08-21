Do you have a passion for toys? Or is it a passion for photography with a difference?
If you do, then you have to check out the Toy Photography exhibition currently ongoing at Arnim's Art Gallery South, because what you experience may just be majestic. Your favourite toy character may simply come alive right in front your eyes, all made possible through the lens of a camera.
Exhibition host and toy photography specialist Reisha Seebaransingh-Sookwah told the Express she has been doing toy photography for the las six years, with a serious focus over the past three.
“The whole concept and the whole reason I decided to pursue doing an exhibition especially during the August vacation period is to try to get more children to see the work and get interested at least in toy photography, so that’s the main inspiration.”
She said it’s not only for children but adults can be exposed to what could be done with simple toys.
“My aim is to peak the curiosity of kids and adults alike and tap into that childhood nostalgia we all love. So, it’s really just to showcase and educate people in Trinidad exactly what toy photography is.”
Questioned on the kind of response generated thus far, Seebaransingh-Sookwah said the response has been quite good despite a lot of people in Trinidad having no knowledge of toy photography.
“A lot of them stumbled upon the exhibition by just walking into Arnim’s and just checking out the exhibits. A lot of people were quite shocked that those are actually photos of toys. I’ve been told that I brought the toys alive so to speak. That’s a huge compliment because that’s exactly what we’re trying to do. Aside from that most of toys actually have real special effects. Yes, I did edit using Photoshop but all the special effects in the photos are actually real fireworks, water and smoke.
“So far it has been a very positive response. I’ve gotten quite a few of the photos sold and a lot of people wanted photos, so it seems to have an interest so far.”
Asked about the prospects of toy photography going mainstream, she said she hopes it does.
“I hope so. Toy photography has been around for a while. I would say among the ‘nerds’ we do play around with toy photography, but with respect to general population, a lot of people didn’t know about it. So, my hope is now that people are aware that this is an artform in a sense and it’s something like a craft as well as a hobby, that more people could actually join in and we can have a little more interaction, probably do some photo walks.
Seebaransingh-Sookwah said the prospect of toy photography photo walks where people can come out with their toys and a group of toy photographers get together and shoot the toys in different themes, is an exciting one.
“The hope is that we can build the community and get this a little bit more mainstream.”
The exhibition, which comes to a close on Thursday, can be viewed at Arnim's Framing Solutions Company, 52 Bamboo Bay Road, Gulf View, La Romaine, which is opposite Massy’s Gulf View outlet.
Viewing hours are from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. daily.