toy photo

Toy photography exhibition host Reisha Seebaransingh-Sookwah, right, explains one of the exhibits to an art enthusiast. - Photos: DEXTER PHILIP

Do you have a passion for toys? Or is it a passion for photography with a difference?

If you do, then you have to check out the Toy Photography exhibition currently ongoing at Arnim's Art Gallery South, because what you experience may just be majestic. Your favourite toy character may simply come alive right in front your eyes, all made possible through the lens of a camera.

batman

This visitor to Arnim's smiles in delight as Batman comes alive before her eyes.

Exhibition host and toy photography specialist Reisha Seebaransingh-Sookwah told the Express she has been doing toy photography for the las six years, with a serious focus over the past three.

 “The whole concept and the whole reason I decided to pursue doing an exhibition especially during the August vacation period is to try to get more children to see the work and get interested at least in toy photography, so that’s the main inspiration.”

super mario

Reisha Seebaransingh-Sookwah stands in front of a collection of Mario Brothers toy photos.

She said it’s not only for children but adults can be exposed to what could be done with simple toys.

“My aim is to peak the curiosity of kids and adults alike and tap into that childhood nostalgia we all love. So, it’s really just to showcase and educate people in Trinidad exactly what toy photography is.”

special effects

Questioned on the kind of response generated thus far, Seebaransingh-Sookwah said the response has been quite good despite a lot of people in Trinidad having no knowledge of toy photography.

“A lot of them stumbled upon the exhibition by just walking into Arnim’s and just checking out the exhibits. A lot of people were quite shocked that those are actually photos of toys. I’ve been told that I brought the toys alive so to speak. That’s a huge compliment because that’s exactly what we’re trying to do. Aside from that most of toys actually have real special effects. Yes, I did edit using Photoshop but all the special effects in the photos are actually real fireworks, water and smoke.

“So far it has been a very positive response. I’ve gotten quite a few of the photos sold and a lot of people wanted photos, so it seems to have an interest so far.”

Asked about the prospects of toy photography going mainstream, she said she hopes it does.

“I hope so. Toy photography has been around for a while. I would say among the ‘nerds’ we do play around with toy photography, but with respect to general population, a lot of people didn’t know about it. So, my hope is now that people are aware that this is an artform in a sense and it’s something like a craft as well as a hobby, that more people could actually join in and we can have a little more interaction, probably do some photo walks.

Seebaransingh-Sookwah said the prospect of toy photography photo walks where people can come out with their toys and a group of toy photographers get together and shoot the toys in different themes, is an exciting one.

“The hope is that we can build the community and get this a little bit more mainstream.”

The exhibition, which comes to a close on Thursday, can be viewed at Arnim's Framing Solutions Company, 52 Bamboo Bay Road, Gulf View, La Romaine, which is opposite Massy’s Gulf View outlet.

 Viewing hours are from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. daily.

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘For the Love of Liberty”

‘For the Love of Liberty”

Trinre Insurance is one of the sponsors of the National Library and Information System Authority’s (Nalis) theatrical and musical play, For the Love of Liberty that will be staged in celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th Anniversary of Independence, on September 27 and 28, 2022 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA). Entrance to the play, which re-enacts some of the events leading up to August 31, 1962, will be free to the public.

…Trini-born celebrity DJ Anarchy is living his best life

…Trini-born celebrity DJ Anarchy is living his best life

That’s the empowering message to young music creatives in T&T from the internationally acclaimed DJ Anarchy (Alinton Brereton).

In seven short years, Brereton went from dreaming of the bright lights in his Princes Town bedroom in south Trinidad to opening for the “African Giant”, afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) in Detroit, USA.

Rikki Jai spreads the love to India

Rikki Jai spreads the love to India

A chutney soca, Bollywood, pop, slow jam.

That’s the hybrid musical callaloo Rikki Jai (Samraj Jaimungal) has created with Indian Bollywood singer Manie Singh on their east meets west collaboration “Feel the Love”.

Produced by renowned Mumbai-based music-maker Zoheb Khan, the bilingual English and Hindi track is a song of love and appreciation, Jai said.

Bocas launches ‘Season of Independence’

Bocas launches ‘Season of Independence’

As Trinidad and Tobago marks its 60th anniversary of Independence, the NGC Bocas Lit Fest joins in commemorating the historic milestone with a special online programme of literary and performance events.

A decade of decadence

A decade of decadence

Christmas is coming early via Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week.

As the popular annual culinary festival plots its first full scale return since the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be lots of exciting concessions and giveaways for both restaurateurs and diners says event creator Shira Mohammed.