Having started my career in the media in 1997, I’ve taken photographs of every genre you can think of, from crime, politics and business to sport, nature and everyday life.
My passion, however, has always been fashion, culture and the arts.
Those types of assignments have allowed me to travel the world, experiencing some phenomenal and memorable performances by our own homegrown artistes and international acts.
I’ve had the honour of capturing great moments on stage, backstage and further behind the scenes.
Through the lens of my camera, I have been able to build an archive of wonderful memories, some joyous, some sorrowful, but all cherished.
In the coming months I invite you to walk with me down memory lane as I share some of the photos I’ve taken through the years so that we can try to Remember When...