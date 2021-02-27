Having started my career in the media in 1997, I’ve taken photographs of every genre you can think of, from crime, politics and business to sport, nature and everyday life.

My passion, however, has always been fashion, culture and the arts.

Those types of assignments have allowed me to travel the world, experiencing some phenomenal and memorable performances by our own homegrown artistes and international acts.

I’ve had the honour of capturing great moments on stage, backstage and further behind the scenes.

Through the lens of my camera, I have been able to build an archive of wonderful memories, some joyous, some sorrowful, but all cherished.

In the coming months I invite you to walk with me down memory lane as I share some of the photos I’ve taken through the years so that we can try to Remember When...

From Groovy Soca Monarch to Spiritual Messenger

You don’t have to be a believer to feel the passion behind those lyrics from gospel singer Michelle Sylvester.

Sylvester puts her testimony about quitting mainstream soca to devote her life to Christianity in her latest single “Safe on the Inside”.

Celebrating Jit

Amrit Samaroo understands the full weight of the musical legacy he carries on his small shoulders.

Samaroo, son of legendary pan arranger Jit Samaroo, has in less than two decades fashioned a reputable name for himself and brand with his Supernovas Steel Orchestra within the highly competitive fraternity.

Jazz, pan, pan jazz at sunset

ONE of the biggest names on the jazz circuit, the versatile songstress Vaughnette Bigford will be hosting an open house jazz lime at the Naparima Bowl Amphitheatre on April 11. “De Sunset Pan Jazz Lime” will feature Vaughnette and the Fonclaire All Stars along with other guests.

Spotify coming to T&T

Spotify has announced it will expand significantly to more than 80 new markets across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America and Europe over the next few days, a rollout that would expand its availability to more than a billion people around the world.

Remember When?

Lunch on the Waterfront

For the next few weeks Hyatt Regency hotel plans to transform the Port of Spain Waterfront into an oasis of rest and retreat.

The hotel has put together an amazing set of packages that make their reputed elite-level luxury affordable, including discounted overnight stays from Sunday to Thursday, an office for the day, a two-for-one breakfast buffet and a lunch special costing less than one blue note that gives guests a choice of 17 entrees.