Remember When?

“Expect Lil’ Bitts like you’ve never seen her before.”

That’s what soca act Lil’ Bitts (Shivonne Churche-Isaacs) says fans of the genre can anticipate from her upcoming documentary Talawa.

Bitts says Talawa, which comes from the Jamaican saying “likkle but talawa” meaning small but strong, will give fans a window into her creative process, as well as a unique behind the scenes look into the daily life of a soca performer.