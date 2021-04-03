Do you remember when Dawad Philip used to present D’ Big Apple Calypso Revue calypso tent in New York, USA, every year during the week leading up to the Labor Day carnival in Brooklyn?
Philip presented an entertaining mix of calypso, soca and comedy featuring the top US-based artistes along with a fine selection of acts from Trinidad, one of two major calypso tents, each of which ran annually for years. Producing the tent every year, come hell or high water, was more a labour of love for Philip rather than a profitable venture. D’ Big Apple stage has been dormant for some time now, but there is hope for its resurrection some day.
Today we remember some of the great artistes who were among the favourites of D’ Big Apple audiences through the years that are not with us any more. Their music, will however live on. We also remember a couple of persons who contributed to the spread of calypso and soca in the United States.