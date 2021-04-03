Do you remember when Dawad Philip used to present D’ Big Apple Calypso Revue calypso tent in New York, USA, every year during the week leading up to the Labor Day carnival in Brooklyn?

Philip presented an entertaining mix of calypso, soca and comedy featuring the top US-based artistes along with a fine selection of acts from Trinidad, one of two major calypso tents, each of which ran annually for years. Producing the tent every year, come hell or high water, was more a labour of love for Philip rather than a profitable venture. D’ Big Apple stage has been dormant for some time now, but there is hope for its resurrection some day.

Today we remember some of the great artistes who were among the favourites of D’ Big Apple audiences through the years that are not with us any more. Their music, will however live on. We also remember a couple of persons who contributed to the spread of calypso and soca in the United States.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Likkle but Talawa

Likkle but Talawa

“Expect Lil’ Bitts like you’ve never seen her before.”

That’s what soca act Lil’ Bitts (Shivonne Churche-Isaacs) says fans of the genre can anticipate from her upcoming documentary Talawa.

Bitts says Talawa, which comes from the Jamaican saying “likkle but talawa” meaning small but strong, will give fans a window into her creative process, as well as a unique behind the scenes look into the daily life of a soca performer.

Giving all of himself to God

Giving all of himself to God

One bible scripture completely changed Jahziel “Jahzy” Daniell’s perspective on life.

The gospel singer/radio presenter toed the line between a religious and secular lifestyle for years, going to church on Sundays and working on urban radio throughout the week.

Hovering between the two worlds, however, often left him feeling conflicted. That was until one day, during his third reading of the Holy Bible, a passage in the book of Revelation forever changed his life.

Bocas Book Bulletin Zion Roses

Bocas Book Bulletin Zion Roses

A monthly roundup of news about Caribbean books and writers, presented by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest

Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.

Vanessa’s an overcomer

Vanessa’s an overcomer

Easter has always been a period of sharing for Vanessa Briggs.

The Sangre Grande-born gospel singer and vocal coach usually enjoys a hectic schedule of performances at church services, weddings and other Easter events at this time of year.

+3
Remember When?

Remember When?

Do you remember when Dawad Philip used to present D’ Big Apple Calypso Revue calypso tent in New York, USA, every year during the week leading up to the Labor Day carnival in Brooklyn?

+2
‘Stages’ is good again

‘Stages’ is good again

Drunken pork ribs, Guinness-dipped wings and Guinness-glazed salmon completed a St Patrick’s Day (SPD) feast at Stages on the Avenue last Friday.

The restaurant, known for its twists on local favourites, embraced Guinness’s 12-day SPD celebration, from March 10 to 21, serving up a number of sauces, batters and desserts in ode to the famous Irish stout.