“Blaxx was a grassroots man. He was always agitating for the weak, poor, and vulnerable. He never saw himself as an elite.” So said Laventille elder Raymond “Uncle Ray” Grant” as he dipped into his treasure trove of memories of the late soca superstar Blaxx (Dexter Stewart), who lost his battle with Covid-19 on March 28 at the age of 60.
Some say Blaxx was born in Tobago, and moved to Siparia. He also lived in Morvant in the aftermath of his death, many have been blasting his songs.
Coupled with his impressive catalogue, Blaxx left a legacy of civic-mindedness and community empowerment. His tremendous impact and infectious music have garnered legions of fans.
Always willing to help
In an interview with Kitcharee on Friday, Grant said: “Blaxx always gave back to his community. He was generous to a fault. He assisted many poverty-stricken families. It did not matter to him whether they were Indians or Afro-Trinidadians. They were people in need of help. He helped his fellowmen. He reached out to them with compassion. I also took a page from Blaxx and gave to people.” He also knows that helping people can take some strange turns.
Grant said: “One day, I heard a crackling sound. I peeped through the window. I was disappointed that the bandit was a young man whom I had assisted by sending him to school. I felt hurt. I had helped give him a shot at life. But he chose the wrong way. ”
Reflecting on Blaxx’s childhood, Grant said: “He was a small boy and he lived with his granny. He lived here for years and then he sold the house and moved out, but he never forgot us. He would always come back and look out for us.”
Asked about the takeaways Blaxx left with him, he said: “He did not condone violence and disrespect. He would urge the young men, to dress decently, pull up their pants, stop the cursing. He would encourage them to learn a trade or seek employment. He loved his children. He always wanted to improve their lives.’”
Grant said in the lead-up to Blaxx’s funeral: “I was hoping they would have lit some candles. But they are just playing his music. I won’t be going to the funeral. But I will spend some time reflecting on him. He will be missed.”
Another Morvant resident cultural activist Dale Delicia said: “We grew up in Morvant. But my best memory of Blaxx was at Hyatt Hotel, (Wrightson Road) Port of Spain. I saw a different side of Blaxx. I was ‘over the moon’ with his versatility and vocal range. He could sing all genres. Not just hot soca. It is one of his performances that stuck with me. He was a great soldier. May he rest in peace.”
Soca Monarch ‘robbery’
Beneath the Henry Street sign, Kevin George said: “ I felt sad. He would come by and buy T-shirts, cigarettes and drinks. I think he was robbed many times. He could have had many titles.”
Chiming in, his friend Besu Brown added: “Saddened. He knew he would get robbed for first and second. So he always settled for third and fourth. He knew that once Machel Montano, Fay-Ann Lyons and SuperBlue were in a competition, he would have to settle for third or fourth place. He was always a competitor; you had to beat him. His music would live on. He was a staple at Soca Monarch.”
On the Brian Lara Promenade, small businessman, who gave his name as “Cokey,” said: “After I sold four CDs, I ordered more. They are going like hot hops. Some of the guys have been demonstrating the Hulk moves. People who are going about their business, stop and smile when they hear a Blaxx tune. It brings back good memories of Soca Monarch, Parade of the Bands and The UWI All Inclusives.”
Between purchasing pelau from vendor Denise Thomas, Port of Spain resident Leevan Absalom said: “I love the music he left us. My favourite is ‘Hulk’. Trinidad and Tobago can brag about having its own Hulk.” His brother Brian Campbell said: “I never attended soca shows. But I enjoyed his music. His messages were positive and real.” Beetham resident Kim Craig confessed she was never a party animal, but it was sad to know “soca had lost an icon”.
Cocorite mourns
Taxi driver Akile Arthur, who hails from Harding Place, Cocorite, said: “Blaxx was a good man. Positive. True. He was known for his lyrics. Sensible. Infectious hooklines. Good vibes.”
He said during the ‘80s and 9’0s, Blaxx and other members of the Roy Cape band would serenade the mature folks in the community. “I am talking about people in their 70s and 80s. They would play music and sing for them. They would spread good cheer. We all felt happy when they came through. They left us with great memories. Blaxx will be missed.”