Remembering Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who began as a groundbreaking actor and singer and became an activist, humanitarian and conscience of the world, died on April 25 of congestive heart failure at his New York home at the age of 96.
Although several people confessed they did not have concrete knowledge about his panoply, tributes flowed from local artistes and prominent people for Belafonte, an acclaimed gentleman, who placed the Caribbean and calypso on the global stage.
In a phone interview All Stars ace pannist Dane Gulston said: “I did not follow him much. But he did a lot when it came to promoting and preserving our local culture. He did a lot when it came to the Caribbean on the world stage and the calypso. More than 20 years ago, I had a little experience to see Belafonte at a performance in Manhattan, New York. I went with Panazz, along with some of All Stars players and a mixed number of players from different bands. The reason I said it was bittersweet was because although he was in the audience, he did not come and greet us. Danny Glover, the actor, was also there. Glover came and greeted us. We took photographs. But Belafonte left.”
Port of Spain South Member of Parliament Keith Scotland said: “I did not know much of his work. But I know he was responsible for bringing calypso to the attention of mainstream media. He always conducted himself well. He commanded respect. I think Belafonte’s passing is a tremendous loss to generations. While his presence on this sphere will be missed, musical works and legacy will be there for all to see and appreciate. His passing takes me back to my boyhood. In April, my mother (Irma Scotland) would play a song by Pat Boone called April Love. She would play it on the old gramophone. Pat Boone’s daughter Debbie Boone, had one of the biggest hits called ‘You Light Up My Life’. I think age 96 represented a serious innings.”
East Port of Spain activist Jeffrey James said: “I did not know much about him. His music was strong and spiritual. He understood people needed music to light up their lives. I know his music will live on forever. His music is real. I extend condolences to his family, and loved ones. He was a global icon.”
Founder/director of the Sinuhe Centre Foundation Aiyegoro Ome said: “Belafonte’s reputation was built on the heritage of African and Caribbean people. He was very instrumental in popularising calypso. One of his signal accomplishments, was a music album titled Calypso. It was the first music album to sell one million copies. He also popularised the folk songs of other people. One of the important things is a lot of his music was Trinidad music. For a number of years, the late Lord Melody (Fitzroy Alexander) was one of his writers. One of the songs that Melody had written was ‘Mama, Look a Boo Boo Dey’. Melody worked with Belafonte for a number of years. Belafonte even took certain songs from the Jamaican folk tradition, for example ‘Banana’. It was not one of Belafonte’s songs. He also sang ‘Matilda/Yuh Take Me Money And Gone Venezuela’.”
Ome added: “What he did was similar to a number of artistes’modus operandi. There was a period where calypso was popular and each artiste had a calypso in their repertoire. I got a lot of this information from my own study.”
Ome also said Ray Funk (Alaskan researcher) wrote a lot about Belafonte and others.
“Belafonte was one of the people who popularised calypso. We have to recognise his importance in positioning calypso. I heard on the BBC news, he was the ‘king of calypso’. He was not called the ‘king of calypso’ at the time but he was an important person in the achievements of calypso worldwide. We have to give him that credit and respect.”
The UWI St Augustine campus historian Dr Jerome Teelucksingh said: “Harry Belafonte was a role model for millions of persons as he bravely fought racism, poverty, apartheid. His work spanned the 20th and 21st centuries. He never feared offending the political status quo or the Establishment. He was not merely a singer with an amazing repertoire but he was the voice for the oppressed and suffering. Belafonte was the voice of the dispossessed and those on the fringes of society.”
He added: “ His legacy will allow us to better understand our evolving society and inspire the next generation. This radical activist was a cultural giant and the Caribbean has embraced the icon whose parents were Jamaican immigrants.”
Veteran masquerader Ruth Mendez said: “Every time I hear foreigners speak about him, I feel different. They know him as a kaisonian before they got to know our kaisonians. Kaiso has changed over the years. His style of singing was different to ours. When we had Terror (Fitzgerald Henry) and the others, it was different. He gave a lot to kaiso. He was like Bob Marley and Jamaica.”
Singer Mavis John said: “I got the sad news this morning. But 96 is a good run. Handsome and charismatic. We have really lost a great one. I admire Belafonte’s contribution as both a singer and an actor. He was a champion for the oppressed. He lived and endured the trials the people people in the United States faced. He faced racism. I heard some vignettes, that someone said he was not alloweed to rent at a particular building. Eventually, he purchased the building. The story amused me. I liked the success of it.
“ I know of his Caribbean upbringing His calypsoes were more folk themed. I remember songs like ‘Hold Him Joe’. Don’t hold it against me, if it’s not 100 per cent Belafonte’s song. But I am sure I remember the banana boat song, because we sang it in school. I know he had a Caribbean writer. Belafonte really did an excellent job. He excelled at doing what Almighty God sent him to do. Rest in peace, brother.”