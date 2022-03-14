There’s a wideness in God’s Mercy, Like the wideness of the sea
There’s a kindness in God’s justice, Which is more than liberty
For the love of God is broader, Than the measures of man’s mind
And the heart of the Eternal,
Is most wonderfully kind
There is grace enough for thousands,
Of new worlds as great as this
There is room for fresh creations,
In that upper home of bliss
Words from a hymn we shared with Hart Edwards when his mother died. He found the words most consoling and used them in her eulogy. Words which immediately came to mind on learning that he had left us for “that upper home of bliss”. Words that somewhat reflect who Hart was, his belief and faith in a divine justice that was the basis of his integrity, his empathy for the vulnerable and his loathing of man-made puffed up self-importance.
Hart lived his life with a certain simplicity committed to nurturing his intellectual curiosity through the exploration and execution of ideas and service.
Hart and I were born mere months apart on our beautiful island Tobago in the middle of World War II. And it seems he chose to make his exit as another World War looms on the horizon. The name Hart Edwards was known to me since high school as one of his girlfriends constantly spoke of him in our lunch room at St George’s College, with the volume going up when he won the island scholarship.
However, it was not until many years later on his return from Cambridge University that we met. A chance encounter with my husband Winston, whom he had known from Sixth Form at Queen’s Royal College, and an invitation to dinner provided the opportunity for them to rekindle their relationship.
My father-in-law, Martin Riley, taught Hart at QRC and while attending school there he lived for a time with relatives of the Rileys in Newtown. In 1997 Winston, in delivering his father’s eulogy, said that while for several years he was the only qualified local person teaching geography in the Caribbean and had students from all over the Caribbean, the students of whom he was especially proud were Wendell Mottley, James Millette, Philip Rochford, John Hunt and Hart Edwards.
Hart and Winston shared a friendship with the late John Clifford Sealy, owner of The Bookshop. Memories of Sealy’s bookshop are captured in Shiva Naipaul’s book Beyond the Dragon’s Mouth.
When Cliff died in 1991, Winston did his eulogy in which he said, “The Bookshop was not only a place where books were sold but also an environment where intellectual exchanges took place…From the onset, young intellectuals, particularly from Queen’s Royal College, gravitated to The Bookshop on Marli Street. Hart Edwards, Shiva Naipaul, Rodney Web, Peter Minshall were regulars.”
In the heady years of the 1970s, black professionals were re-imagining their homeland. It was happening in the arts, the political arena, the university, entrepreneurship, private practice and in the public service where scholars like Hart returned home and found their niche, dedicating themselves to serve our newly independent nation. How well Winston and I remember Hart in the many exchanges with Lloyd Best and other economists at the Tapia House and New World meetings. But it wasn’t until much later that I interacted with Hart when I worked at Schools Broadcasting and he became permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education.
He was leading the ministry through the public sector reform and skilfully guiding the strategic planning process. The new Learning Resource Centre in Couva was almost completed. The ministry intended to bring together its three disparate media units - radio, television and publishing in a single media production unit. At a meeting I ventured an opinion that some of the money being proposed for purchasing television products from abroad could be better spent on the training and development of our teachers to produce the media materials they needed.
Hart’s sense of economy and willingness to explore viable ideas immediately led him to issue a challenge:- “Give me a proposal!” I was only too happy to oblige and a long-harboured idea of mine found expression. A few months later, the ministry embarked on a journey to move the education system towards the use of media and digital technology in the teaching-learning process eventually leading to distance education and widening access especially for those in remote areas.
The pilot project, which he named Activating Distance Education through Activating Media, had a strong teacher education component and a vibrant television series IZZAMIX which ran for a year and made the Ministry of Education the single largest producer of local television programmes 1992-93. It was hailed a success by teachers, students and parents - a tribute to Hart’s indomitable spirit and creative support for he was its worthy champion providing for the first time a stipend for participants in training.
Hart understood the potential of the project to shift the old colonial education system of the late 20th century towards an advancing technology-driven one of the 21st century. However, before the idea could take root, external factors that so often affect public service life came into play as administrations changed and he was transferred to the Ministry of National Security.
In recent times, we conversed on the conundrum in the education sector caused by Covid, musing on the fact that Activating Media was 30 years ahead of its time but one had to be pragmatic about it, according to the Mighty Shadow, “if a coulda woulda shoulda”.
Working with Hart I appreciated how firmly committed he was to the public service, how well he knew its strengths and pitfalls and how tirelessly he worked to untangle knotty issues that daily confront those who work in that arena.
Always supportive, Hart was a patient listener and arbiter in the most controversial settings. When he could no longer abide lame arguments or excuses in meetings, his remarkable self-restraint would give way and he would put his hand firmly down on the boardroom table and declare, “It is times like these that drive a man to drink! I need a cup of coffee” – providing a much-needed break.
A good listener and problem solver. He always provided sound, wise counsel deftly managing staff from the daily paid workers to senior administrators. Hart was a careful manager of the public purse reminding us that The Auditor was hovering over our shoulder.
He was also an astute manager of human resources, pairing needs and skills. Winston remembers that it was Hart who introduced him to Carla Herbert, an attorney with considerable experience in procurement legislation in Australia and her native New Zealand. Carla subsequently became the lawyer for the Joint Consultative Council (JCC) as it worked towards getting procurement legislation in place.
He empowered staff by reminding us that there were the three types of managers:-those who let it happen -the policy makers; those who help it to happen, people like permanent secretaries and those who make it happen – those with the actual responsibility for the work.
Working with him when he chaired The National Commission for UNESCO, it was evident how alive he became when converting challenging ideas into workable projects. One such instance was his passion for a project dealing with teaching about world religions and getting it into the curriculum. He felt it could create greater tolerance in our multi-religious society. He co-authored papers with Sandra Gift and Merle Hodge in this regard. Even after his tenure on the Commission ended, he steered the group to becoming the Foundation for Inter Religious Studies of Trinidad and Tobago. Such was his commitment.
Today we remember him as someone with a great sense of humour and a rich laugh who dwelt in a quiet retreat on a hill; someone who cared deeply for his family - taking special interest in the growth and achievements of the young ones; someone who loved his dogs, gave time to his alma mater QRC serving the Old Boys Association but, above all, someone who saw the public service as a vehicle for positive transformation if managed with honesty, respect, kindness and justice. And where it was so was he gave his fullest support, where it fell short he worked unrelentingly to make it better- one deed at a time.
My husband Winston, our sons and the rest of the Riley family who knew him well join me in expressing heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.
Rest In peace, in that upper home of bliss, warrior for the creative possibilities of our public service.