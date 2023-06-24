Remembering Lionel Job, noted R&B producer/songwriter

IF ever there was a king of the table druming art form, Beresford “Berry” Baboolal would be most deserving of the title.

The 61-year-old from Longdenville can turn any surface—a table, bench or barrel—into an instrument, using the tips of his fingers, his palms, wrists, knuckles and even elbows, in the same manner that a panman uses sticks on the national instrument.