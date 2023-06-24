Remembering Lionel Job, noted R&B producer/songwriter

White Plains, New York-based music producer, publisher, lyricist, manager and songwriter Lionel E. Job passed away last Monday, June 19 at the age of 81.
Job, who was born in Aruba to a Trinbagonian father and Grenadian mother, came to this country as a child and grew up in Santa Cruz.
With a music career that spanned 55 years, Job was widely known for signing, writing and producing for popular R&B acts including Keith Sweat, Joe Public/Atension, Starpoint, Tyrese, Walter Beasley, Sharon Bryant, Southroad Connection, Atlantic Starr, The Detroit Spinners, 5 Star, Shades of Lace/LACE, Will Clayton, Leotis, Cliff Dawson, United Brass & Steel, Exact Change, JT Brown, Marz, Audrey Wheeler, Stanley Jordon, Double Xposure, Bert Robinson, Omar Chandler, Keesha, and Third World.
In 1977, Job worked for Famous Music in the professional department, as creative director of R&B, the music publishing wing of Paramount Pictures, and by extension, the music publishing arm of its parent company, Gulf and Western. Simultaneously, Job was the founder, leader, manager, and producer of Southroad Connection, a disco-funk studio group. Before joining Famous Music, Job had been a prolific promoter for Chase H Hansen Music Corporation, a large music publisher.
Job met Starpoint, an American R&B and funk band from Maryland, when their demo found its way to him. He became the group’s manager-producer and took the same demo to Ruben Rodriguez at Casablanca Records; he got the group its first recording contract.
The ten albums released by Starpoint all did well, some reaching the US R&B Charts. As a producer and writer, Job collaborated often with Preston Glass, a legendary songwriter, and producer, on several of Starpoint’s albums.
Job got Joe Public, an American new jack swing group from Buffalo, New York, signed to Island Records in 1989. The group is best known for their hit single “Live and Learn,” which reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1992. Joe Public continued to act as songwriters with Job writing the song “Keep It Comin’” for fellow New Jack Swing artiste Keith Sweat in 1991 and for Tyrese.
Lionel Job’s career also produced the following list of Awards:
• Platinum Sales Award
“Keep It Comin’” — Keith Sweat
• Gold Sales Award
“Keep It Comin’” — Keith Sweat
• Platinum Sales Award / United Kingdom
“Between the Lines” — 5 Star
• Certified Sales Award/ United Kingdom
“Between the Lines” — 5 Star
• Gold Sales Award
“Restless” / Album — Starpoint
• Platinum Sales Award
“Tyrese” / Album — Tyrese
• Triple Platinum Sales Award/ United Kingdom
“Between the Lines”/ Album — 5 Star
• Gold Sales Award
“Rock the World” / Album — 5 Star
• National Dance Music Award
“Best Group” — Starpoint
• The Great Achievement Award
The African American Association of Celebrities 1993