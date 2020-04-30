The death of legendary thespian Tony Hall has left a gaping hole in regional theatre, says acclaimed producer Christine Johnston.
Hall, 71, died on Monday after suffering a heart attack at his Tobago home. The San Fernando-born playwright/actor/director was a pioneer in community television, having established the Banyan Ltd production house and helping to set up Gayelle Television.
Johnston, founder of the Bagasse Company production house, said Hall combined natural talent and meticulous research to uncover “the secret” of Caribbean theatre.
“He was just invested in the region and in Trinidad. He believed we had the ‘jouvay’, the act that held the secret for a Caribbean way of doing theatre. He would research any and everything, especially into the roots of tradition.
“He was an incredible fount of knowledge. Thank goodness a lot of it is documented, but so much of it was in his head. We’ve lost a tremendous resource,” Johnston told the Express over WhatsApp yesterday.
Johnston said on a personal level, Hall was the rock that steadied her ship through many troubling waters.
“Personally, for me, he was a rock. He was someone you could always call on for advice, for support and even for comfort. He had an incredible generosity of spirit,” Johnston added.
A personal confidant
Actress Penelope Spencer said she too turned to Hall as a personal confidant of all things on and off stage.
“He was my friend, my director, a producer, a teacher, my adviser; he was a historian. I confided in him with every project that I affiliated myself with,” an emotional Spencer told the Express yesterday.
The Necessary Arts artistic director admitted to struggling to come to terms with Hall’s passing. She recalled with mixed emotions their time touring the Caribbean to put on Hall’s Jean and Dinah adding the region has lost a creative gem.
“He was a special talent to theatre in this region because of his vast knowledge of the islands, the people and their history; he celebrated the heroes of the Caribbean. He also knew people all over the Caribbean; every time we toured with Jean and Dinah across the Caribbean, this was evident as the island scholars would always visit and interact with Tony,” Spencer revealed.
A reason to smile
Spencer said Hall would often joke about spending his last money on theatre productions without his wife, Mary, knowing about the investment. He would tell his cast not to rat him out, she said.
“He’d take his money and invest in a play, hoping he’d get back the returns. He would say if Mary knew, she’d kill him, putting his finger by his mouth saying, ‘Shhhh!’,” Spencer recalled.
Another of Hall’s protégés actress/comedienne Nikki Crosby said Hall helped her find her famous “Granny” character.
“He is the one that found Granny in me and pulled it out. I used to have to go on the promenade and sit and watch elderly people, their mannerism and how they breathe. The first Granny was a smoker; the piece was about her smoking and I want to do a piece in remembrance of him,” Crosby said.
Crosby said she will never forget the “sockfull” Hall gave her, Spencer and the late Mairoon Ali during a rehearsal for their play Devices.
“We had to play men and we weren’t getting it. He made us put socks between our legs to give us meat. He said a man would walk different with meat compared to women.
“That’s the kind of director he was; he made you be as honest as possible with the characters. He was real passionate and he will be missed,” Crosby concluded.