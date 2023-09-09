Remembering Rennie

“Nothing in life doh matter. What important is yuh live good with people and make great memories. Today yuh pass on people will talk about yuh actions, yuh character, and what yuh do.”
Those parting words from musician Rennie Ramnarine in a video released on social media on Tuesday, has touched his family deeply following his passing last week.
Ramnarine, 50, died last Monday morning following a four-year battle with renal failure. The Dil-e-Nadan singer/guitarist was diagnosed with end stage kidney failure in 2019 and had since been undergoing dialysis three times a week.
He leaves behind three daughters Samara, Samiya and Raveena Marie.
Ramnarine’s younger brother Dil-e-Nadan lead singer Raymond Ramnarine said neither him or younger brother and family band manager Richard Ramnarine knew of the existence of the video prior to its release.
“When I saw it I thought was another video (he had seen already). I didn’t know it was a new one he made and kept confidential. His instructions was for it to be released after his death,” Raymond explained.
“That took real courage,” he continued.
“It was hard to watch, I had to watch it in parts. It scary, it sad, but it enlightening to know although he sick and in bed and knowing his time will come he still did that.”
In his parting video message Rennie made an impassioned call from beyond the grave for entertainment creatives on the islands to “band together”.
“I’ve been in the music industry since I was 12 years old and I’ve seen so much of pulling and tugging and backstabbing and this and that and I wanna tell the artiste outside there, how y’all expect as an individual to move forward?
How you expect this music industry to move forward if we like this? Only thing good could come out of this is if we come together, band together and work together for the betterment of the culture on the whole,” Rennie said.
Raymond said it’s a topic they have been dissecting since they were children under their father the late Dil-e-Nadan founder Ramnarine “Tole” Moonilal’s musical guidance.
“Is something we spoke about all the time, about uniting. We used to ask each other why we can’t all unite, and be together? That’s why we always spoke about unity on stage,” Raymond said.
A mother’s love
Rennie reserved a special segment of his eight-minute message for his mother Bella.
“Yuh could have 1,000 wives is only one mother yuh have. My mom, I doh know to describe it. I see the kind of energy my mom does put towards me, taking care of me like I is a lil baby. I does say God what can I do, how can I explain it to my mom for her to really understand how I feel about her?” an emotional Rennie said.
Raymond said losing their father in January and now Rennie has taken a huge toll on their mother. Yet, he said it was amazing to see this “giant of a woman” rally for her family yet again, he added.
“My mom is 72 years and standing strong for everyone. To lose a child I wouldn’t wish that on any parent. Her life stopped caring for her husband and son. Daddy was not well, daddy in one room, Rennie in the next room. I’ve met some strong women in my life, my wife is one the strongest women I know but yuh see my mom boy. Hum. She gave up everything. She would say this is my duty I want to be here, this is my baby.
“Now more than ever I want her pick up the pieces and move and live life again….” Raymond said.
Raymond recalled life growing up with Rennie. The fights. The laughs. The lessons.
“Is so much I could tell yuh. Richrd was more like a baby growing up. We (Rennie and Raymond) played together, fought together, travel the world together, so much life experiences as brothers just being brothers.
“But what I really admired about Rennie was his work ethic. I didn’t have that. He wanted to be this perfect musician, he doh want one wrong note, everything had to be perfect. I was always different I like to play with melody and improvise,” he said.
Knowing Rennie is no longer in pain makes accepting his passing a little easier, Raymond said. He recounted the numerous ambulance rides to the hospital and near death experiences his brother endured during the past two years. Raymond also thanked all the artistes and promoters who reached out with words of comfort and to share how Rennie’s words in that video have touched them.
“He was suffering in pain, but he was a fighter. I never believe someone would be so strong and jump over so many hurdles.
“That video open up a lot of eyes. Alot of people realise life is so fragile and I hope, I pray, this could really bring some kind of change. Let we hold on to each other, let we make music and support each other,” Raymond said deferring the last word to his late brother. Rennie said: “The happiest moments from my life was not receiving a pay cheque playing music but (seeing) the impact (my music) make in people life.”
Namaste. Travel well, Rennie Ramnarine!