Shri Satnarayan Maharaj was born on April 17, 1931 and left this world on November 16, 2019. At that time I was engaged in the International Veda Conference which had just taken place from November 1 to 3, 2019 at the Hilton Trinidad. Prior to this, Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri (general secretary of BVP) and I had visited Shri Sat Maharaj ji to discuss various aspects of the International Veda Conference.
He had expressed his keen interest in the conference but, due to health concerns at that time, he could not attend. However, he gave his assurance that the Dharmacharyaji H.H. Pt Dr Rampersad Parasram of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) would attend the conference and participate as a speaker.
When I enquired about his personal opinion on the Vedas, he expressed that the message of the Vedas is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – The whole world is one family, ‘Sarve bhavantu sukhinah’ – Let all be happy, ‘Sarve Santu Niraamayaaha’ – Let all be healthy. The Vedas also give the message of unity in diversity, diversity in unity and that one supreme divinity resides in each and every human being.
Strong, outspoken
Sat Maharaj was the owner of a strong, outspoken and patriotic personality. He loved Trinidad and Tobago with all his heart, respected the global Hindu community and was always thinking about the rainbow culture of this country.
In August 2000, the World Hindu Conference was held in Trinidad and Tobago at The University of the West Indies. The conference inauguration was hosted by the SDMS under the guidance of Shri Sat Maharaj at Cascadia Hotel, Port of Spain. The conference was inaugurated on the evening of August 17, 2000 by the then-prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Shri Basdeo Panday.
Many local and international delegates and scholars were present during this event, including the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Other prominent speakers included H.H. Shankaracharya Divyanand Teerth, Maananeeya Shri Ashok Singhal, Sudarshanji – former Sarsanghachalak, and Dr B.K. Modi. He also had an audience with Shri Vishnu Kant Shastri, a great Indian political leader.
In August 2001, with the help of Maananeeya Ashok Singhal, the Hindu Leaders’ Forum and other great world leaders, I organised the Vishwa Dharma Prasaar Yatra in Trinidad and Tobago at the Centre of Excellence. At that time, I held intensive discussions with Raj Jadoo about this yaatra, whose help and support ensured its success. Swami Chidanand Saraswati and I delivered uplifting and inspiring messages.
The programme was attended by many dignitaries, local and international including the High Commissioner of India to Trinidad and Tobago and the chief guest was the then-prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Shri Basdeo Panday (recipient of the prestigious Hindu Vibhushan award). Some 40 delegates from India and about 200 from the Caribbean attended. Sat Maharaj ji was also very helpful in the success of this programme in which the SDMS participated.
I also recollect that Sat Maharaj ji was a key speaker at the Hanuman Heritage Festival. This event was held under the auspices of Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamiji of Mysore, India, who was present for the ten-day event held in April 2008 at the Dattatreya Yoga Centre, Carapichaima.
Other notable speakers included Lallan Prasad Vyas, Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri, Prof Vijay Narinesingh, Prof Clement Sankat, Swami Aksharananda of Guyana and Anthony Grell. His Excellency Ramdien Sardjoe, Vice-President of Suriname, was the chief guest.
It is well known that Sat Maharaj ji was an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman and procured every opportunity to extol his values. Indeed, he always echoed the sentiment that Trinidad and Tobago is “Ramayana Country” and “Lord Hanuman Country”.
Sat Maharaj was also instrumental in the successful execution of the International Ramayan Conference, held in 1995.
Voice of culture
Sat Maharaj ji was highly influential in the formation of Radio Jaagriti 102.7 FM. This 24-hour radio station was formed by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha to broadcast Hindu religious programming and address the needs of the Hindu community via the media.
Radio Jaagriti 102.7 FM began broadcasting on January 19, 2007 at approximately 5.07 p.m. and many would remember Sat Maharaj’s intense determination to ensure the radio’s validity among the local and international airwaves.
Many would also remember his powerful and forceful voice as the host of the popular Maha Sabha Strikes Back programme. TV Jagriti was also formed and popularised by Sat Maharaj ji as a forum to propagate Hindu culture and Dharma. He ensured that both Radio and TV Jagriti found their rightful and meaningful place within the media landscape of Trinidad and Tobago.
Service in knowledge
Sat Maharaj is described as an enthusiastic and dedicated educationalist. The SDMS was formed in 1952 by the late Bhadase Sagan Maraj who had embarked upon a rigorous school-building programme that resulted in the establishment of 40 Hindu primary schools almost immediately.
By the 1960s, Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College was also established and when Bhadase died in 1971, many questioned if the SDMS educational programme could survive.
The SDMS then elected Satnarayan Maharaj as its secretary general and under his tenure was an expansion of the SDMS and its educational programme.
He ensured that the Maha Sabha modernised all 42 existing schools and also built five secondary schools as well as 12 early childhood educational centres. Maharaj also established the Baal Vikaas competition among schools, which was instrumental in the creation of the Indian Arrival Day holiday and revived the observance of Phagwa in schools.
Today there are over 50 schools under the SDMS that include ECCs, primary and secondary schools.
Hindu lion
Two weeks post the International Veda Conference, Sat Maharaj ji left the body. From that day until now, I feel a significant loss. He was a great pillar of strength and backbone of my work for the society.
Myself and Sadhvi Ananda went to his office at Jaagriti oftentimes and discussed about the strength of the Indian community in light of Hindu thoughts, civilisation and teachings of holy books.
I felt in his presence, that the love of Trinidad was in his breath and each and every drop of blood in his body. We remember him following two years of his passing.
Our Brahma Vidya Peetham international is always ready to enliven the dream, mission, vision and passion of the Hindu lion, Shri Sat Maharaj, not only in Trinidad and Tobago but the entire world.
Swami Brahma Swarupananda is the founder and general secretary of the Brahma Vidya Peetham International (BVPI).