While all that’s happening around us may have us all believe that there’s no good taking place in the world, in Trinidad and Tobago, one music producer is proving that consensus, inaccurate. Randal Alexander is the founder and principal producer at Pengco Music—a music recording lab based in Bon Aire, East Trinidad. He’s changing lives and what’s incredible is the fact that he knows he was ‘called’ to do just what he’s been doing for the past six months.