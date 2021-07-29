Remembering the Master

“How will I personally remember LeRoy Clarke?
“As one who was a friend, who understood what the meaning of friendship was. Friendship not being mamaguy and flattery, but friendship meaning being true and standing for each other.”
That’s how artist Makemba Kunle says he will forever recall his friend and colleague the late great Master Artist, author and poet LeRoy Clarke.
Clarke, also known as Chief Ifa’ Oje’ Won Yomi Abiodun, passed away at his Cascade home on Tuesday at the age of 82. He was awarded the Staff of Eldership and given the Chieftaincy Title of the Orisa community by the Ile’ Eko Shango/Osun Mil’osa (IESOM) during the sixth annual Shango/Osun Rain Festival in 2005.
Kunle, artistic director of the Studio 66 Art Support Community, first met Clarke in the ’70s. The two worked closely, when Kunle served as director of the Caribbean Arts Community, on a series of regional and international exhibits.
“I walked with him for quite a while. He had a studio in Aripo where he would regularly visit and paint and stay. Some of his greatest works were prepared there. I was able to witness the discipline that he applied to his work. The extreme rigour and skill that he applied and the depths of his intensity,” Kunle continued.
He had the courage to paint himself
LeRoy Clarke’s presence marked a turning point for art in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean, Kunle said.
Before Clarke, artists in T&T typically followed a European model of landscape paintings. Clarke was the first on these shores to show “how one can use art in the interest of our own selves”, Kunle explained.
“Art in Trinidad was merely trying to copy most of the European artists and painting nice pictures of landscape using watercolours and so on, but not making statements. Art rarely made important statements.
“Here he was not only making important statements, but also making it with great art. Art that was as large and expansive as his personality was and that used as a standard, not the prevailing trends, but making his own way to find a Caribbean African authenticity of identity,” Kunle summated.
Clarke’s conviction earned him “many enemies” Kunle revealed. Despite the critics, Clarke believed “God had a purpose for him” and was determined to “sacrifice everything to fulfil that purpose,” Kunle said.
“As an artist it was never fun for him. I can’t imagine the stress that he would put himself under. When he talks about ‘going behind the zero’ he really did risk his own sanity in exploring the unknown depths of his own soul and of the eternal realms.
“That was his way and his techniques were not all the orthodox artist techniques. When he said he ‘was painting Obeah’ it wasn’t a metaphor, it was real for him, the connection with the world of spirits, the world of his ancestors and the world of the Orisas. He was confident that he was being guided, that God had a purpose for him and he became so consumed he would have made many enemies but you would have never found a man so passionate about the art itself and the living of his art as the ideal artist,” Kunle maintained.
Preserving his legacy
Rapso artiste, actor and cultural activist Wendell Manwarren called for national action “to valorise” and protect the work of “artistic giants” like Clarke and recently departed rapso artiste and poet Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba) and legendary songwriter/composer Winsford “Joker” Devine. In their 2009 release, “Giant”, Manwarren’s 3Canal sings about “walking where these giants walk”. To walk the walk T&T as a nation has “to walk the talk”, Manwarren said during a phone conversation with the Express yesterday.
“The thing is, all of these men would have influenced a number of people. We see the size of the hole they have left and we see that void, and that is scary. How do we begin to fix that? How do we begin to fill that massive hole they have left?
“For me its all about recognition and valuation. Let us valorise these men and their work and legacy. Let’s get beyond the lip service and actually ensure Resistance, Joker and LeRoy’s legacy can endure and sustain and thrive. They were all about community and knowledge of self,” Manwarren said.
Kunle concurred. Clarke lives on in the “many artists now who are trying to follow his trend,” Kunle said. However, he said the Master Artist was very particular about his legacy and left his family and those closest to him with specific instructions as to the running of his Legacy House project.
Clarke received the Sylvester Williams’ award in 2000 from the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT). In 2003, he was proclaimed a national icon by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
In 2008 he received an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters from the University of Trinidad and Tobago, after having been made an Honorary Fellow of the same institution three years earlier.
“Through him people got more confident in themselves. The students at university and secondary school, so many of them did their art thesis on LeRoy Clarke. He has made his mark here amongst the young people. He was particularly interested in the development of young people.
“LeRoy Clarke was a very particular person and was equally very particular about his legacy. Before he died he developed a foundation, The Legacy House Foundation. He left some of his relatives and close colleagues in charge of it. There were instructions and the specific wishes about how it would continue,” Kunle concluded.