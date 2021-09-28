Remembering Uncle Ian

The title “Rikki Tikki” conjures images of the beloved children’s show which was co-hosted by the late gifted storyteller, internationally recognised artist and cultural trailblazer Ian Angus Ali.
The Tunapuna-born Ali grew up in poverty, but went on to achieve international success, died on August 17, 2007. Ali also lived in St Joseph, and among his neighbours were the late Virginia “Dolly” Motilal and long-standing family friends Julie and Agnes Motilal.
Ali’s wife, Carolyn, his doting daughters, Patti Ann, Joanne, Tammy and Judy, and relatives have continued to honour his legacy with An Online Art Gallery dedicated to Ali. They are tremendously proud of his myriad accomplishments, ranging from art teacher at St Augustine Senior Comprehensive, illustrator, Scout leader, media personality and judge for the Prime Minister’s Best Village Competitions.
In a brief telephone interview on Friday, Carolyn Ali said: “We always find ways to remember him and celebrate his work. He was passionate about his art. It is our heartfelt tribute to him as we remember this great, yet humble man. We want to continue his nation-building work. I am proud when I see his work gracing commercial and residential buildings. I can’t believe it’s 14 years since my husband died. I miss him every day.”
Carolyn Ali too has written a cookbook themed Egg Lady, complete with enticing egg recipes.
Asked to share her Republic Day greetings, she said: “I just wish for peace and prosperity in the land. People should develop a love for reading. Children should read to learn to write their essays and poems. We should dig deeper and find ways to help our creative and entertainment community. I hope his work can continue to inspire and uplift people.”
Ali said he was honoured with the 2010 “Renaissance Man”—a memorial art exhibition, hosted by the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre. Then, in 2011, they produced an illustrated biography, Ian Ali, Great Nationals of Trinidad and Tobago, Series 3, Vol 9, commissioned by the then ministry of the arts and multiculturalism. Ali’s work was honoured by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) in 2012 and later by the Trinidad and Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA) in 2015.
The Last Carib
Ali’s painting of The “Last Carib”, complete with bow and arrow, and long, black flowing hair, stands like a sentinel to the 2021 eclectic and didactic exhibition.
The gallery is tastefully arranged and features segments including Brush and Palette, Mixed Media, Illustrations, Milestones and unfinished. Collector’s page and a comments box also enhance the layout. Art lovers, collectors, connoisseurs and art students can view over 100 pieces, including gems from Ali’s private collection, which have surfaced in the collector’s page.
Also giving a glimpse into the gallery’s Brush and Palette, actress Patti Ann Ali said: “If we think of Trinidad and Tobago as a tribe, then Uncle Ian Ali was the tribe’s storyteller. The artist painted hundreds of paintings, genres, media and subject matter as varied as his multidisciplinary career. The artist’s prolific and masterful work with acrylics is featured. His work in watercolours, pastels, pen and ink, and sculpture are featured in mixed media and illustrations. Milestones highlights his work and local, regional and international accomplishments in culture, art and education.”
Among the slew of paintings in a rich kaleidoscope include steelband men in a shower of confetti, and a big-billed toucan perched on a limb. In the section Illustrations, a frog, commonly called a crapaud, and the popular number 13 in Play Whe, waits and watches silently. The owl, a symbol of wisdom and a companion to the goddess Minerva, flies into the night as Ali explored his innate, God-given talent.
The Ali family invites owners of Ali’s paintings who would like their paintings featured on the Collector’s Page to contact them at ianaligallery@yahoo.com, with images of their paintings, to inspire and uplift the people of the nation, continuing an invaluable legacy of nation-building.