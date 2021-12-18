Remy fires one for the legends of parang

RemBunction. Remy. Roland Yearwood. Whatever you call him, all those names are sure to evoke a good time, especially at Christmas.
Remy, the name preferred by family and friends, has proven to be an impressive creative force delivering relatable and at times quite comical music, animation and visual content.
Yearwood first beeped on the local music radar as a talented 11-year-old winning the Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival (TTMF) in the boys 11-14 category. In 1992 he recorded his first hit single “Mello Melody” with the R&B group MDE (Mello Dynamic Entity). In the subsequent years he built a reputation as an artiste existing between the genres of soca, calypso, rapso, hip hop and reggae.
In 2005, Rembunction became a household name when Yearwood tiptoed into the soca parang realm with the original composition “Mr Santa Claus (Socks and Drawers)”. The song remains a Yuletide favourite to this day.
Over the last decade Yearwood established the Rembunction brand as a star attraction in the Christmas music niche with the singles “Macafouchette”, “Mary Christmas” which features Nikki Crosby and “Leh we meet up”, among others.
“It was never intentional,” Yearwood started when asked about his soca parang fame.
“I write music in a range of genres, and as time progressed it happened organically. I wrote my first Christmas themed song (“Mr Santa Claus”) in 2005, never thinking that 16 years on I would still get a creative spark within that space. My birthday is December 12, so when I wrote that first parang tune, I probably opened up some sorta parang portal in my mind,” he smirked during what proved an intriguing chat with the Kitcharee on Thursday evening.
Despite the overwhelming success of his count-on-it annual Christmas releases Yearwood says he never places any pressure on himself to create new music for the season.
“I never forced it and the songs kept coming. Case in point, this year, nothing was coming to me and I was cool with that, but then a spark came in mid-November. And I wrote recorded and released “Sip” within the space of two weeks,” he revealed.
“Sip (Mash Ah Vine)” is more than a catchy soca parang tune. The song is a living, moving, breathing lesson in parang history that tips a hat to the legends of the genre he says have all influenced his approach to music. He sings:
Fire one
For Domingo and Sotero,
Papa Guhn Segundo,
Somewhere over yonder
Playing sweet parranda.
Fire one
For Daisy
And all who went before we
Come on everybody
“Generally, I listen intently to lyrics, composition and arrangement so some of those mentioned in that song have been, through observation, attention and study, my teachers...specifically in the parang genre,” Yearwood revealed.
His mother’s only child
Yearwood grew up in a family of cultural icons. His father is the late calypso and pan enthusiast Edward “Swanky Pops” Yearwood. His brother is soca star Olatunji Yearwood. And stepmother the late actress Mairoon Ali.
While they all influenced his career path in one way or the other, he credits the time spent with his mother Jennifer in Belmont for forming the man he is today.
“I grew up with my mother and her side of the family. I am my mother’s only child, my father’s first. So I limed with mehself plenty in muh formative years. No doubt that helped me to tap into my creative side at a very early age. I’m very comfortable spending time with myself. I would draw, paint, write songs and poetry, make puppets and I even had a superhero alter ego,” he laughed.
The time he spent with his grandparents at the family home in Belmont are among his fondest Christmas memories, Yearwood said.
“Between my mom, four aunts and three uncles, everybody would chip in and we’d end up with a lavish spread. Mother used to have ah sweet hand and her offspring inherited that, so plenty ting used to end up in de mix on Christmas day: pumpkin fritters, pastelle, sorrel, turkey, ginger beer, ham, macaroni pie, stew chicken you name it,” he related.
“Plus family friends and neighbours would pass through during the course of the day. Those were great times, so when I did the song ‘Macafouchette’, I absolutely had to return to that cherished lane full of cherished memories to shoot that particular video.”
In those days his music playlist included the Yuletide works of Crazy (Edwin Ayoung), Lord Kitchner (Aldwyn Roberts), Lord Relator (Willard Harris), Lennox Gray, Daisy Voisin, Lara Brothers and Singing Francine (Francine Edwards).
“The song track of Christmas in those times much to my delight, had started shifting from a heavy dose of foreign ballads and carols to “we ting”, so more Christmas themed calypsoes started getting rotation, parang, soca parang and Caribbean Christmas ballads. I didn’t know the names of all the artistes, but I educated myself over time,” he recalled.
Taking time to look back
Yearwood admits, like most creatives in T&T, his musical progress has been slowed by the ongoing pandemic and its limitations on gatherings and events. It has been a particularly difficult 18 months for those “who rely on the gig economy,” he noted.
“No gigs means no income. However, I have been utilising all my other creative skill sets to earn a living, so I’ve been doing more animated work, behind the scenes audio and video production work and I have returned to my graphic design roots,” he revealed.
Yearwood said his daily self-challenge to be a better version than he was the day before has kept him sane and motivated.
“Thankfully there are always lots of ideas still dancing in my head and art and entertainment continues to be my outlet/therapy. I love quite a few people dearly and love being around them, but alone time is ritualistic for me, I think I get some of my best ideas while reflecting in quiet solitude, so during this pandemic I have been generally okay.
“Luckily I was able to stay connected with loved ones via technology and that certainly helped. I actually talk about a lot of this in de tune ‘Cyber Parang’. Virtual meet ups would never replace human connection and interaction but between de MacBook, Zoom and de gram (Instagram) it kept many of us sane,” he said.
Yearwood also started the Look Back series which explores his over 30 parang soca songs with daily performance posts that include visual and unique anecdotes about the songs.
“Folks are loving strolling through my soca parang discography with me. I decided to do it because, of course, some songs are much more popular than others and although most of them get played on the airwaves, I can switch up my vocal tone quite a bit, so people don’t always realise it’s me singing a certain song,” he said.
Christmas Day will be spent “same as every year, quiet with family early in the day and paranging the evening away,” Yearwood said before concluding:
“Seasonings in de Greetings to anyone reading this and all the best to you and yours for 2022 and beyond! RemBunction! and ah gornnnnn!”