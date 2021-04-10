Renaissance Man from Freetown

There is a movie titled The Ghost of Hing King Estate, written by Francis Escayg and directed by Horace Ove.
Screened several years ago at MovieTowne, this film is one of, if not the best locally produced movie thus far, and boasted a cast comprising some of the best actors the island has ever produced.
Sadly, The Ghost of Hing King Estate was seen only by the handful of people invited to the screening because it has never been released commercially, on any platform. That, however, is for another article. I have opened this story mentioning the movie because it was at its screening that I had an experience that has remained with me since.
Wendell Manwarren portrayed one of the characters in the movie. He delivered a phenomenal performance. In every scene Manwarren was riveting, drawing the audience to the edge of their seats as they hung on his every word, imbibed in his every expression.
Spoiler alert, if the movie is ever released: Manwarren’s character is killed and at that point there was a unified, horrified moan that filled the cinema, because everyone, especially the women, had fallen in love with Milo, the straight talking, no-nonsense labourer played by Manwarren. From his very early days in the theatre, Manwarren proved an exceptional talent, but his performance in the movie was mind-blowing, believe me.
A singer, actor, designer, producer, teacher, sound designer and more, Manwarren continues to be a cultural and humanitarian force. He is a part of the already iconic rapso trio, 3Canal, a tutor at the Lilliput Theatre, has worked closely with Peter Minshall and the Callaloo Company, worked with Derek Walcott, produces one of the biggest Jouvert bands alongside his fellow 3Canal brothers, Roger Roberts and Stanton Kewley...and so much more.
The former St Mary’s College pupil grew up in the culturally rich, diverse community of Belmont. Like many of us, however, Manwarren did not begin to develop an impassioned interest for the arts and culture until he was a young adult.
“I was a late bloomer. I really didn’t realise that I had a love for the culture until maybe my late teens, early 20s. I knew that I was always interested in stories, in TV, reading books, but apart from that in my youth, in my childhood, I didn’t really have a lot of exposure to theatre or the arts or artists, things of that nature.
“The thing that I was rooted in was the Carnival and that was what really shaped my aesthetic in the arts to a degree. But that realisation did not happen until post-St Mary’s and forging out into the world and figuring out what I really wanted to do with myself,” Manwarren said during a WhatsApp exchange with Kitcharee last week.
Growing up in Belmont afforded Manwarren the opportunity to experience all elements of Carnival: the mas, the music, the spirituality, the endless cache of creativity that the festival awakens in everyone involved in producing and presenting it.
“Belmont grounded me in my exposure to all things Carnival: mas, pan, calypso, its proximity to the Savannah, the community of mas players, like Jason Griffith who was my barber who turned out to be one of the biggest sailor mas men.
“There was Whisky who was the famous Bat man; he was my grandfather’s real padnah, so he would be liming by us. My father was King of the Band for Saldenah. My mother played pan for Pandemonium at the time and going further back in the history of my family, their home in Lockhart Lane, the Ewing family, was the home of Dem Boys and Dem Fortunate Steelband. Yeah, is in meh blood from long time and I definitely developed an appreciation for a lot of our culture from growing up in that environment on hindsight,” Manwarren said.
His theatrical career began when he went to audition to be part of the chorus line for a local production of the Broadway hit, Guys and Dolls. The producers were impressed by his look and demeanour, which prompted them to offer him the role of Sky Masterson.
“I was just starting out, so I didn’t have a clue. I didn’t know if I had any kind of acting chops. I went to audition for the chorus and they offered me a role. I’m glad I said yes.”
Forever a student
Always willing and ready to learn, Manwarren looked up to the finest actors and theatre practitioners of the day, including those involved in the Trinidad Tent Theatre: Raymond Choo Kong, Dwight Arthur, Godfrey Sealy, Mervyn de Goeas, Christine Johnston, Leslie-Ann Wells and Maryanne Roberts. These are some of the actors who excited Manwarren, making him want to become more involved in theatre.
“Joining the Trinidad Tent Theatre after my stint in Guys and Dolls was a big next step for me and I consider that my grounding and my training. There was no looking back. After I got the opportunity to be a part of that and go on tour for the first time and start telling people and teaching people where I was from and about our culture. That was a major turning point for me,” Manwarren said.
His training has come while working out in the fields alongside his elders and contemporaries in theatre, mas and the music.
“All of my training has come from actually working here on the ground and working with people, learning from doing. I consider Trinidad Tent Theatre to be the beginning of my education in theatre and eventually that sense of coming to know yourself and who you are. That was followed up by a very intense stint in the university of mas under Minshall and the beginning of the Callaloo Company.
“Then working with Mervyn (de Goeas), Godfrey (Sealy) and all those other pioneers of the modern approach to theatre was a huge lesson. Then going on to work with Theatre Workshop and Derek Walcott was a tremendous learning opportunity as well. And then to be approached by John Isaacs to take up the mantle of assisting him at Lilliput Theatre with the young people there 25 years ago was another big leap. So all of my training has come from working and doing,” Manwarren said.
Manwarren began his mas career in earnest back in 1983 when he signed up to play mas with Minshall. Interestingly on that day he also signed up to work with Minshall. He would spend the next several years developing a deep understanding of the mas and its purpose and importance in the Carnival experience. Here Manwarren did not only cultivate and hone his skills in design and mas production, but also stage management, event management and production as well as a host of other artistic endeavours.
While Manwarren began his hands-on involvement with mas near the end of his teen years, he however had his first experience playing Jouvert when he was a child.
First experience
“The story of me and Jouvert... at the age of nine my Uncle Cletus, who used to play mas with Oaksville and Merry Darcuiles, that hardcore pioneer Jouvert band out of Belmont, he took me and my two other boy cousins of the same age to Jouvert. We were wrapped up in crocus bags and covered in mud. Our job was to pull a chariot for a guy named Jacca who was a mechanic just up the road.
“Jacca had built a chariot, like he was playing some kind of Roman emperor and our job, I guess, was to be slaves pulling him covered in mud and somewhere in the middle of the melee there was an incident and there was blood and we were grabbed and taken back to Belmont. When we got home our mothers and aunts were carrying on about how dangerous it was.
“But I’ll tell you something; that never left me, so I was always intrigued by Jouvert from the age of nine, though I really didn’t get a chance to participate in it again until I was old enough, say about 18 or so and I was always hooked by it. For me there was a quality in the Jouvert that was not present anywhere else in the rest of the Carnival.
“I call it actually a very spiritual time. I’ve come to learn so much more about what the Jouvert symbolises for us and what it means to the Carnival. We seek to serve the Jouvert and perpetuate the idea that Jouvert is a ritual. Jouvert is not the hyper-commercialised aspect of the Carnival that the rest of the Carnival has become, I think it is something very pure and elemental about the Jouvert that we think needs to be preserved,” Manwarren said.
Rapso group 3Canal was born in 1994 when Manwarren, Roger Roberts and Steve Oudit decided to produce a Jouvert band. Also involved in that project were John Isaacs and Stanton Kewley.
“3Canal began over lots of coffee, conversation, reading the newspaper and discussing what was going on in the society. We decided, ok, leh we make a Jouvert band in 1994. So Steve, Roger and mehself formed 3Canal. Steve gave us the name and we set ourselves up as a visual and performing arts collaborative,” Manwarren said.
The Jouvert band was an instant hit, attracting thousands of followers, many of whom have remained faithful to the band for years. Inspired to also address the issues covered by the band through its themes for any given Carnival through music, Manwarren, Roberts, Isaacs and Kewley came together and formed the rapso quartet named after the Jouvert and in 1996 released, “Blue”, which took the island by storm.
They have not looked back since, having released many songs that have become certified classics. The group has also toured the world over and their annual 3Canal Show at Carnival boasts sold-out audiences. Sadly, Isaacs passed away in 2000, but the group has carried on as a trio, his spirit of excellence and defiance towards the system living on in every recording and performance.
Passing on the knowledge
Manwarren sees the passing on of the nation’s Carnival, cultural and overall creative legacies as important. He is a firm believer of the mindset that one can’t know where one is going or be able to get there if one has no knowledge of where one has come from or what was there before.
“The importance of passing on to the children and the youth for me is paramount. One of the things that I find interesting is the intergenerational connect where each generation views the other with contempt. You watch the ones older than you and say he taking up the space, why he doh just dead and get out the way. Then the older folk will look at the younger ones and say, they don’t know what they doing.
“I always found myself being somewhere in between that. My grandfather was my good friend as a little boy growing up. We used to lime. I was always interested in what old people had to say and I always figured that as I grew older I could always still maintain a connection to that youthful side of myself. So I think it is important to ensure that we have that intergenerational connection.
“One of the strongest manifestations of that for me personally was when I got the opportunity to work with icons like Errol Jones, Stanley Marshall, Nigel Scott, the old guard of the Trinidad Theatre Workshop. Then when Walcott’s work was revived and they needed fresh blood, I was perfectly poised to be in the right place at the right time and have the experience to work with those guys and to learn from them. Because all you can do is learn when you’re around that experience and mastery.
“I make sure that passing on, engaging the younger ones is a part of everything that I do. Trying to connect the generations for me is paramount because that can only lead to a healthier society,” Manwarren said.
His vision for the future of the nation, the arts and culture and the world at large is, in a nutshell love: love of self, love of all we share this earth with.
“Knowledge of self is important. We need to become keen students of our history, which is incredibly rich, nuanced and diverse. One of the things we suffer from is, they call it amnesia, but to have that you have to forget. Our problem is the not knowing and not wanting to know, which is another kind of ignorance.
“I think one of the saving graces in my life was exposure to Trinidad Tent Theatre, the Carnival, working in rapso and what Lancelot Layne represented in terms of knowledge of self and building your reaction and response to the world based on that solid foundation of knowledge. My wish for all of us is that we could boom up our history, connect our story and use that as a fulcrum to imagine what we may be, but in order to be what we may be, we must have a sense of who we are and what we want for ourselves. For me the future is now, the future is happening. Walcott has a quote that says, ‘the future is happening no matter how much we scream’. Well there’s a lot of screaming and the future is happening now. It’s just a good time to be alive, engaged and working and doing what I do and what we do,” Manwarren concluded.