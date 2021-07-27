Rennie’s art therapy

Captain Caveman, The Flintstones, Tom & Jerry and The Smurfs are all among the flood of happy childhood images that have been rushing through the creative mind of ailing musician Rennie Ramnarine.
Ramnarine, the eldest member of the famous family crossover chutney band Dil-E-Nadan, was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure in 2019. He currently undergoes dialysis three times a week at the Acropolis Medical Centre in San Fernando.
Determined to find joy in each day, he starts every morning sketching and colouring a different cartoon character. Ramnarine shares the images with his 18-month-old baby daughter Raveena Marie. Their art sessions have now become as important a therapeutic and bonding moment as his medical treatments, he said.
“It (art) was in the past a hobby. Recently because I have a baby girl a year and half old, I started to do a drawing for her and from one it went on to two and three. It reach the stage now every morning as soon as my eye open I think about what am I going to draw today. So, it has developed beyond a hobby into a passion,” an upbeat Ramnarine said during a WhatsApp exchange last week.
Despite his worrying medical condition Ramnarine said he is stable and “feels fine” and is currently seeing his cardiologist to correct “a slight issue” that will allow him to be eligible for a kidney transplant.
“I am making a little progress, smalls steps, but in the correct direction. My major setback was some heart issues that the doctors are trying to correct. It will take a little time, but once we are able to do that then I can get my transplant. In the meantime, I am taking all my medications and being careful with what I eat,” he said.
Family keeps me going
Ramnarine credited his belief in his God and the support of his big family, including his wife Maria and older daughters Samara and Samiya; his parents, father Ramnarine “Tole” Moonilal and mother Bella; and younger brothers Richard and Raymond for keeping his spirit lifted and guiding him down the right track towards recovery.
“I keep positive. First of all, I put God in my life as soon as I wake up in the morning. I say ‘God, I’m so thankful to be alive’. There are so many who are totally healthy unlike me and they went to bed last night and they weren’t fortunate to wake up this morning.
“I have three daughters. I have to put them first and think about their future. I keep telling myself ‘Ren, you have to be here for them. You have to be healthy to do certain things with them’. I focus my energy on my kids and my family. My wife, my mom, my dad and brothers. They do so much for me and I don’t want to disappoint them and eat what I not supposed to eat and not take my medication. They go out 100 per cent for me so it’s only fair I match that and do the correct thing,” he said earnestly.
Ramnarine said he was initially concerned about the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country given that he is in the “at-risk bracket”. He said, however, he has held off on being vaccinated for the meantime as he is concerned about whether he can survive it in his current weakened condition.
“I have been in two minds about taking those shots. I’ve heard a few people—diabetic, hypertensive and kidney problems—took the vaccine and got really ill and some died, so I’m very hesitant right now until some more research is done. I’m giving it some time and by the grace of God hopefully I will be guided to do the correct thing in due time,” he said.
One thing the eldest Ramnarine brother said he remains sure about, however, is his desire to return to the stage with his brothers and perform with the family band.
“I haven’t sung or recorded anything in quite a while, because of my heart issues I had issues breathing and it was really, really difficult to sing. As things are getting a little better. I want to do some recordings very soon. I also used to teach guitar and all of that is on hold, but I want to start back as soon as I can.
“There was one point in time I had gotten a little frustrated with the music being as I couldn’t be on stage and all of that. But I’ve gotten over all of that and I am trying to focus on practising a little more. So in the very, very near future, you will be hearing something from me vocally,” he concluded optimistically.