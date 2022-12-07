Reptile invasion

THIS year’s unusual wet weather season has caused distress to many communities across our islands. Homes have been compromised, agricultural fields have been submerged and widespread losses in crops incurred, hillslides and swollen streams have destroyed road infrastructure, and the list seems inexhaustible.

In East Trinidad, wildlife has been fleeing the flood waters to seek refuge in the homes of rural communities. Poisonous snakes, centipedes and scorpions have been found in several homesteads. As one family discovered, sometimes they stay.

One household in Leemond that has grown accustomed to the perennial flooding in their home encountered a rare visitor in the aftermath of the recent severe events. The brothers Slim and Dondee, as they are fondly called in the community, discovered the unusual visitor that seemed to have made itself comfortable in their house, having breakfast and all.

This particular arrival was unexpected. When this writer and crew went to meet the brothers, as arranged for a tour of the area, the first words we were greeted with were “Miss Dawn, come quick. We have something to show you.”

They took us to a corner in the house where a pretty replica of a snake lay. At least that was what I thought I saw, and I told them so. “You all setting me up, Dondee” I said as I reached forward to examine the pretty thing.

“No, no, Miss Dawn! That is not rubber or plastic. It is real! No wait! Don’t go any closer. It will bite you.”

It was then that I paused and realised that my “replica” was moving. It was real all right, and in the act of finishing off swallowing a house lizard.

“We usually have at least four feet of water in our house when the Oropouche floods. This year we had to face that experience three times in two weeks. It was as if we and the rest of the village were living in the river itself. Houses, gardens, vehicles, everything was under heavy flood.”

“The water went down just about two days ago and this morning we found this fellow swallowing a chaka (gecko or house slave) alive. This is when you all reached and I called you all to see it. We born and grow here and we usually find poisonous snakes after the water drains away but this is the first time we seeing this kind.”

The snake was in defensive mode by this time. Its meal had been completely swallowed and it was ready to face us as we took photos and speculated as to its origins. The pet dog did not seem too bothered by it and the boys took turns holding it up to measure its length.

At about four feet long, it was a slim beauty with a chequered pattern of bright orange, black and yellow. While it kept the rest of its body in the corner, its head was set to lunge at us if we approached nearer. We had disturbed its comfort zone in the dark dry corner and now it was prepared to fight for its place in this cosy sanctuary.

The snake turned out to be the rare checker-bellied snake (Siphlophis cervinus) found only Central and South America and Trinidad. However, few sightings have been recorded, making it a rare species. This one had suffered dislocation in the rushing waters of the swollen river and had retreated into what seemed to be a safe place when the waters receded. Its favourite food was also available as house lizards are populous in rural areas.

This is not the first time that this family has been left with homeless visitors after flood waters have drained from in and around their home. They indicated the more than four foot water mark left by the flood water on the props of their house and one could easily imagine the number of creatures that swam freely in and out.

“During clean-up after the water goes down, we tend to find a lot of wild creatures that don’t belong here. We accustomed to mapepire, alligator and everything else but this one is a stranger.”

The checker-bellied snake remains one of the least sighted snakes in the region.

