Thirty-four years later, the Tobago Heritage Festival continues to emerge on the island’s calendar as a must-attend event, regardless of the challenges faced by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, all are invited to this virtual experience as the Tobago Festivals Commission Limited airs all-digital content during the months of August and September.
John Arnold, CEO of the Commission stated that “despite the trying times of the pandemic, certainly we have to find innovative ways of celebrating this Festival. We are happy that we have been able to utilise technology and to utilise the skills and shared resources of several of the agencies of the Tobago House of Assembly.’
The Opening Presentation, shared on the Festivals Commission’s Facebook page on Wednesday, included a look back at past festivals and also gave an idea of the activities to be hosted this year.
This year’s theme is “Resilient Tobago: Remembering her Roots with Responsibility”
This was explained by Commission chairman Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus who stated that the theme “reminds us of who we are and that regardless of the circumstances that we have, it is within us to bounce back. We have a responsibility to remember our roots, to show appreciation for what our ancestors have done and understand that we have a responsibility to preserve the memories and also to build on them to foster freedom and prosperity for future generations.”
Last year’s virtual Heritage garnered over 220,000 views and Dr Tsoiafatt-Angus also made mention that the results and reactions of the virtual crowd were a firm thumbs-up for what creativity, collaboration and resolve can produce even in the face of a global pandemic.
Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Ancil K Dennis reiterated that the Heritage Festival is tremendously important to Tobago’s tourism sector and has been a significant part of the island’s existence for many years. “Tobagonians are known for creativity; our food, our dance, our music, the way we live now and the way we lived in the past.” As such, his expectation was that Tobago’s Festivals will be a unique selling point for the island as a tourism destination.
He further issued a challenge to the leaders of the Festivals Commission as well as to the creative community and other stakeholders, to move further to develop additional festivals so that visitors could be welcomed at any time throughout the year to experience the island’s unique festivals.
This was so that the maximum potential and all possible benefits could be derived from the creative sector.
This year a number of online events will be featured including the Folk Fiesta Challenge, Miss Tobago Heritage Personality with the theme “Footprints—The Sands of Time”, the Emancipation Concert with the theme ‘Remembering Her Roots’, as well as a number of digital webinars featuring local cultural stalwarts, the Tobago Heritage Academy and the Expo Art virtual presentation. Several long-standing partners for the Heritage Festival including First Citizens and Republic banks have also confirmed their support of this year’s digital activity.
Further information on Heritage 2021 activities can be found on the Commission’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube social pages via the handle @tobagofestivals.