Resisting Temptation

JUDGING from the kudos director and producer Willie Singh has received from international film festivals for his short film Temptation, he is well on his way to making a name for himself in the local film industry. Singh was the only Trinidadian filmmaker honoured at last year’s Engage Art Contest where his film won honourable mention. Temptation also made the rounds at 13 international film festivals where it won Most Powerful Film, Best Cinematographer, Best Covid-19 Lockdown Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Religious Short Film.
Temptation is Singh’s interpretation of the spiritual battle found in Ephesians 6:10 and the related verses. The film depicts Paul, a soon-to-be-father with financial troubles being tempted to choose the easy way out by taking that which does not belong to him. Paul’s temptation manifests in the form of an internal and mental struggle that begins to overpower him. He fights off evil by holding firmly to his faith.
The film is very personal to Singh because its content and theme mirror his own experiences over the last two years. He has faced financial struggles but through it all, he managed to keep his faith in God. He believes this unwavering faith guided him to create the film. After completing the script, he endured a gruelling pre-production process. Post production was plagued by continuous computer malfunction issues which was difficult to deal with especially under the Covid-19 lockdown.
“From its inception, this film has challenged me to my fullest potential. I felt as if my faith was continuously being tested. There were numerous times when I wanted to give up,” he says.
Singh persevered and all his efforts paid off.
Most of his skills as a filmmaker were self-taught. For as long as he could remember, Singh who describes himself as a “kid at heart” has always been enthralled by the art of making movies.
“From a primary school age, I would come home in time to see a programme about how movies are made,” said the filmmaker and founder of Willsworld Production.
Spurred on by visual effects in blockbuster movies like Star Wars and Superman, Singh knew he wanted to make his own movies one day but he had to have a starting point. He became a videographer and began doing private jobs, he also volunteered on film production sites. Making the transition to filmmaking was long, challenging and very expensive. Most of the equipment he required could only be sourced abroad. Singh started off at ground zero but his mind was full of ideas. He directed and produced his first short film Wake Up and followed that up with Temptation. The feedback he has received has given him motivation to work on more films.
Films not only distract us from our everyday life and anxieties, says Singh; they are also a form of entertainment and escapism and allow us to explore other worlds, cultures and lives without leaving one’s seat. Singh wants audiences to get caught up in the worlds he creates in his films. Financing a film continues to be a challenge but he’s committed to seeing his vision for the future come to life. He already has his sights set on three upcoming film festivals where he plans to submit new material.
“My advice to anyone would be to put God first and everything else would be added unto you,” says Singh.” Follow your dreams and believe in yourself regardless of the adversity you face.”