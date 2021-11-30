Response hit by complacency

HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention in Trinidad and Tobago is woefully short of where it should be. This can have devastating results in the fight against the disease, said founder and coordinator of RED Initiatives O’Leo Lokai.
Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has largely overshadowed other diseases, including AIDS, which has claimed about 36 million lives around the world, the shortfall in the local HIV response predates Covid-19. Complacency regarding the national HIV response has existed for years, said Lokai.
“We in the NGO/CSO sector have for some time felt that the national response to HIV/AIDS has been put on the backburner and this has been happening way before Covid-19,” said Lokai. “Unfortunately there have been issues at a national level as well as on a local community level with regard to HIV prevention and awareness due to limited resources.”
Because there has not been a sustained national response with respect to campaigns and there has been little to no funding to local NGOs who work in the realm of HIV, dangerous misconceptions are circulating, he warns. In fact, Lokai has met with many through his NGO’s outreach services who have expressed the belief that there is either a cure for HIV or there is no HIV.
“The greater pandemic is ignorance and indifference,”said Lokai.
The truth is in the data. In 2020 an estimated 680,000 people died from HIV/AIDS-related causes during the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), HIV/AIDS is “well entrenched” in the Caribbean; the region has the highest incidence of reported AIDS cases in the Americas.
Lokai referred to statistics before the pandemic which revealed that HIV infection reported by the public health sector in T&T was still relatively high—about four HIV-positive cases a day. That doesn’t take into account confirmed cases in the private health sector. Given that there is currently no legislation that requires private health clinics to report cases, the actual number of those living with the virus may be much higher.
“The HIV infection is still at an alarming rate so the question is: where is the HIV response in the Covid-19 pandemic?” said Lokai.
Lokai has spent several years researching at-risk populations, including the homeless, sex workers and migrants. His work has contributed to the national strategic plan for HIV/AIDS. In the early 2000s, he founded Red Initiatives, which is an HIV/AIDS awareness, education and prevention advocacy organisation.
Lokai has also done work in the area of human trafficking. Based on his extensive knowledge of vulnerable populations, Lokai said the Covid-19 pandemic has presented a number of issues that can impact on the HIV and STI infection rate.
“As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the socioeconomic status of many has declined. Some, because of limited choices, may get into transactional relationships to make ends meet, pay rent and buy groceries to feed their children and this leaves them vulnerable not only to HIV but to gender-based violence. Even in Trinidad, the statistics show that gender-based violence has increased. We need to address the gender factor and the need for supportive services for women in this pandemic,” said Lokai.
“Additionally, we have thousands of Venezuelan migrants, many of whom were involved in the hospitality sector. Because of Covid mitigation, many of those places were forced to shut down or limit their services. So you have a high level of this vulnerable population who are without work but they need to survive. Unfortunately for many women, and it may also include men, this may involve sex work and transactional relationships and again they are prone to sexually transmitted diseases and gender-based violence. I am not seeing a response to address these matters.”
Over the years, scientists have made tremendous strides in the treatment of HIV, so much so that a positive diagnosis is no longer considered a “death sentence”. However, advertisements which extol the latest HIV treatment could give people a false sense of security that if infected they could simply take medication.
“This is a very serious misconception because the fact is that there are so many issues that are involved with living with HIV, such as nutrition, one’s metabolism and lifestyle. A lot of people living with HIV may not be working in a job that can sustain living a healthy lifestyle. Even for those on an antiretroviral programme, medication may not work as well with one individual as it would with another; they may have to try different lines of medication. Many do not take this into consideration,” said Lokai.
“Also, pre-exposure medication, which is supposed to reduce one’s risk of getting HIV if they are exposed to the virus, is not 100 per cent effective. Internal factors may make someone more susceptible than they believe.
“The focus should be on general education prevention and behaviour change programming and preventing people from getting HIV in the first place. That is economically more sustainable,” said Lokai. He added that supportive services such as economic empowerment and educational opportunities are also important. And people should be aware that pre-exposure medication to reduce risk is not 100 per cent effective and there is still opportunity for infection, he said.
The fight against HIV/AIDS requires political will, Lokai stressed.
“If there is a will, it could be done. We have enough resources to have campaigns going and age-appropriate sex education in schools and access to contraceptives and condoms,” said Lokai. “We also need to realise that HIV is a social pandemic. People still associate HIV and AIDS with a geographic location or a certain population or race, which is sad, because HIV doesn’t discriminate. We do. Policy-makers and government officials need to look at the drivers of HIV vulnerability.”
The 2021 theme for World AIDS Day is “End inequalities. End AIDS. End pandemics”. “We are currently living in the midst of two pandemics, but one has been silenced,” said Lokai. Because HIV/AIDS isn’t in the limelight does not mean it has disappeared, he added.
“Covid is a great example that when you think something is about to go away, it can come back even stronger,” said Lokai.
RED Initiatives has received external support to open a virtual counselling centre where anyone can access services virtually —it’s a project which the NGO is working on. But Lokai stresses that there needs to be more of an effort on a national level, not only with funding, but also with the mobilisation of a strategic response to HIV/AIDS involving the public and private sectors, the NGO community and, most of all, vulnerable populations.
Red Initiatives will be holding a virtual candlelight memorial today from 6 to 7 p.m. to honour the millions of lives that have been lost to HIV/AIDS, those living with HIV and AIDS and those working in the field of prevention, human rights advocacy, treatment and access to services for all. For more information, go to facebook.com/red.initiatives and Instagram: red_initiatives.