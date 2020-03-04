Several aspects of the penal system remain antiquated in Trinidad and Tobago.
Globally, countries have changed their thinking from the retributive model of incarceration to a more restorative justice (RJ) model, thereby allowing offenders the opportunity to take responsibility for their actions against victims.
Last November, the T&T Prison Service launched the Sycamore Tree Pilot Project, which, according to local criminologist Dr Keron King, “is also based on restorative justice principles”.
The Sycamore Tree Project has been implemented in numerous countries which teach the principles of RJ. It is taught in prisons.
Learners in the programme explore the effects of crime on victims, offenders and the wider community, and discuss what it would mean to take responsibility for their personal actions.
In an interview last week, King noted that RJ “is fundamentally a victim-centred approach to justice and is really about challenging the person who caused the harm to essentially engage in acts that make things right”.
Ruler’s Law
In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Express on January 25, Dr Don John Omale was asked the effectiveness of RJ being accomplished in a T&T atmosphere, given variables such as lengthy court date hearings, viciousness of crimes by offenders and an increase in recidivism rates.
Omale, a United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime expert on restorative justice, as well as a professor of criminology at the Federal University Wukari, Taraba State, Nigeria, said globally, retributive justice has been the classical model of criminal justice, but in recent times, “the failure of the model is seen in the delay of administration of justice, prisons overcrowding, the diminishing trust in some officials of the law, abuse of the rule of law, the missing voice of victims of crime in the administration of justice, the failure of imprisonment as a tool for offenders’ reformation and the fear that retributive justice is increasingly becoming the Ruler’s Law instead of the People’s Law.
“This is why in contemporary times, more and more people are looking inwards to adopt or adapt community traditions that could help heal the wound of crime and conflict as contained in the principles and philosophy of RJ,” he said.
RJ is therefore seen as a model that could transform the justice system holistically if properly harnessed, he added.
Slow justice
Can RJ be effective with a sluggish judicial system? In T&T, several accused inmates usually have a waiting period between five and 15 years to have their matters heard before a jury, therefore can RJ still be effective?
“Yes,” Omale answered, indicating the quick dispensation of justice is one of the success stories of RJ.
“There are no rational reasons why minor/first offenders and awaiting-trial persons should be warehoused in prisons through the agency of justice. There are evidences that these categories of persons go to prisons and come out worse than they were. Prisons are increasingly becoming breeding grounds of criminality,” he further noted.
Asked whether plea bargaining deals works well alongside RJ, Omale was quick to point out plea bargaining is not RJ, but an alternative form of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).
Under the Plea Discussion and Plea Agreement Act in T&T, plea discussions may be initiated by either the accused person or prosecutor in both summary and indictable offences.
Under a plea agreement, the accused agrees to plead guilty to a specified offence or undertakes to perform any other obligations contained in the plea agreement, in exchange for the prosecutor’s undertaking to take a particular course of action, thus easing the length of time a trial may take.
“It is important to note that while RJ is an ADR mechanism, not all ADR mechanisms are restorative. Plea bargaining is one of them, but could work alongside RJ only if the victim’s participation is incorporated in the plea bargaining deals,” he said.
Victor and vanquished
Should priority for RJ be given to those on remand or convicted individuals?
According to Omale, “Whereas RJ is perceived to be more suitable for the awaiting-trial inmates (remand), it is also a good deal for the convicted inmates.
“For the awaiting-trial inmates, RJ brings victims, offenders and the communities together collectively in resolving how to deal with the aftermath of an offence and its implications for the future,” he said.
He added RJ fast-tracks the dispensation of justice, “de-congests courts and prisons; and restores harmony and relationship between the parties.
“It creates a sense of justice equilibrium between the parties as opposed to the ‘victor and vanquish syndrome’ in the retributive justice model,” he said.
Additionally, for those convicted, RJ assists in restoring broken relationships due to crime, if “an in-prison restorative conferencing is successful conducted.
“With this, when the offender is released from prison, community reintegration becomes easier with less stigmatisation. This is imperative because in some cases, victims tend to relocate from the community or neighbourhood where the crime occurred once they hear that their offender is about to be to released from prison.
“So for prison to serve as a crime-reduction mechanism, and for the justice system to make meaning to victims of crime, it is necessary to work with prisoners on victim empathy, accountability for offending; as well as their reintegration process for victims’ safety,” Omale said.
Stigmatising offenders
Can inmates be remorseful and rehabilitated?
Statistics proffered by several criminologists in T&T as well as within the Caribbean have shown an increasing number of persons in prison who have served their sentences yet still manage to re-offend. Such re-offenders are around 50 per cent.
Can this arguably point to the inability of some prisoners to be rehabilitated and at the same time not be remorseful for their actions? Can RJ still make an impact in these circumstances?
Omale seems to think so. “As stated earlier, the notion that prisons can reform offenders is a fallacy, unless prisons undertake mainstream restorative practices.
“Prison stigmatises offenders, hence the high rate of recidivism across the world. Unless we are going to keep recycling our criminals, or keep them shut up for life in prisons, the only sustainable way to protect society from crime is restorative justice.
Restorative justice has a moral re-connection therapy (offenders who have been morally corrupted are cognitively reconnected to the moral ethics and values of the people), because its primary tenets believe that until something changes within an offender, nothing changes around the offender; for every change begins from within. So without a change within an offender, there can never be a change,” Omale said.
Omale's Bio
—Dr Don John O Omale is a British Chevening Scholar of criminology; and professor of criminology at the Federal University Wukari, Taraba State, Nigeria.
He holds a BSc in psychology (University of Nigeria, Nsukka), MSc in criminology (University of Leicester, UK) and PhD in criminology with specialism in restorative justice and victimology at the Centre for Community and Criminal Justice, De-Montfort University, Leicester, England, UK.
Dr Omale voluntarily disengaged from the Nigerian Prisons Service as Assistant Controller of Prisons (ACP). He is also internationally published, and has presented academic papers in restorative justice, counter violent extremism and victimology at international conferences in the UK, US, Canada, Netherlands, Thailand, Malta, South Africa, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Morocco, Egypt and Senegal.
Additionally, Omale is an International Advisory Board member to the Restorative Justice International, USA, the Community of Restorative Researchers, UK and Restorative Justice Initiative Midland, UK, respectively. He is also an UNODC expert on restorative justice, as well as the Africa book review correspondent to the International Journal of Restorative Justice at the Catholic University, Leuven, Belgium.
He is a member of the World Society of Victimology, and fellow of the Institute of Criminology and Penology, Lagos, Nigeria. He is the author of a bestseller, titled Restorative Justice and Victimology: Euro-Africa Perspectives, published in The Hague, Netherlands, by Wolf Legal Publishers.