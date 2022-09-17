PLANS for the next Miss India Worldwide Trinidad and Tobago (MIWTT) pageant are already under way and franchise holder Neha Karina Dawar could not be more excited.
Over the last eight years, Dawar has made a name for herself in the world of fashion as the creative director of the fashion brand Neha Karina. When she decided to take the reins at the Miss India Worldwide Trinidad and Tobago pageant, it was like a natural progression for the India-born, Trinidad-based entrepreneur and designer who has an eye for beauty.
With her background in fashion, dance and the performing arts, Dawar, who was the first runner-up at the Miss India Worldwide Trinidad and Tobago pageant back in 2015, is very comfortable in her role as franchise holder of MIWTT—a pageant that has been in existence for the past 40 years. Her first order of business was to embark on a vigorous marketing campaign to breathe new life into pageantry and focus on the holistic development of the participants in all three competing categories.
Dawar’s intention was to return to the very essence of pageantry—something which she says was lost.
“What happened with the pageant industry over the years is that it got mixed up with modelling, so some girls thought they would enter pageants with the aim of eventually becoming a model. But pageant winners aren’t just about being pretty and knowing how to walk, they are brand ambassadors for their country, so our focus is on moulding the girls, building their self-confidence and giving them training in several areas, including etiquette and interviewing skills,” said Dawar.
The first production of the Miss India Worldwide Trinidad and Tobago pageant under Dawar’s guidance took place last year and exceeded expectations. It generated a buzz of excitement and reinvigorated the sphere of local Indian pageantry. Most importantly, said Dawar, is the impact the pageant has had on the participants themselves.
“One year after assuming the Miss India Worldwide pageant franchise, we have seen its potential as a dynamic product, harnessing the elements of beauty, fashion, entertainment and culture. For the first time, T&T saw three delegates represent our nation at an international show with other delegates from all over the world,” said the franchise holder.
Dawar was born in Delhi. She and her family moved to Trinidad when she was a child. Her foray into the arts began with kathak dance, which quickly became her first love. After doing a degree in marketing, Dawar pursued fashion design at the University of Trinidad and Tobago. Her frequent trips to India and exposure to beautiful fabrics and dazzling jewelry inspired the creation of her fashion label, Neha Karina, which manufactures Indian clothing for men and women.
Prior to taking the helm at MIWTT, Dawar had her own introduction to pageantry back in 2015 when she competed in the Miss India Worldwide Trinidad and Tobago pageant and took home the first runner-up title. The experience ignited a desire within Dawar to use her talents in fashion, arts and entertainment and transform the pageant into the spectacle it is meant to be. As franchise holder of MIWTT, her aim is to make the pageant a must-see event on the local calendar.
Dawar plans to turn up the excitement for MIWTT 2023, which takes place next January. The theme will be Bollywood, and Dawar promises a dramatic stage production, complete with glam and glitter and lots of prizes and hampers for the participants. The winners of all three categories—Teen, Miss and Mrs of the local leg of the pageant—will travel to India to compete with international delegates.
“The response to the casting call has been amazing, some are even flying in to take part in the pageant,” said Dawar. “Pageants are about women inspiring women. It’s so encouraging to see so many girls and women stepping forward and wanting to be involved.”
For more information, visit Miss India Worldwide Trinidad and Tobago on Facebook.