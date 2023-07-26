ON Shamshu Deen’s desk in his home office are notebooks, documents stacked one on top the next, a flash drive and, of course, his trusted laptop. To see Deen at his desk is to see a detective at work, except that he is not investigating crimes but helping families trace their roots and reunite with long-lost blood relatives.
For a quarter of a century, the genealogist has helped hundreds of descendants of indentured labourers find their loved ones, and at 77, he has no plans of retiring anytime soon.
“If I’ve contributed to genealogy in Trinidad, especially East Indian genealogy, then Munradin has to take a lot of the credit,” said Deen.
Munradin was Deen’s great-great-grandfather who left India for Trinidad in 1858. He was also the reason why Deen, whose extraordinary story was recently featured on BBC Outlook, became a genealogist.
Deen had an idyllic upbringing in Gasparillo and was the seventh of nine children. His interest in the elderly and their stories began at a young age and was nurtured by his parents who took him on visits to see elderly family members. When Deen attended wakes with his father, who was an imam, he would listen carefully as his father spoke of the background of the deceased. For the “wickedly curious” Deen, hearing those stories made him inquisitive about his own family’s background.
When he was eight years old, his father gathered Deen and his siblings around the dining room table to look at a cadastral survey plan which showed the boundaries of their property, but what piqued Deen’s interest was the name that was written above the map—”Munradin”—the name of his great-great-grandfather.
Aside from the fact that Munradin purchased the land their house was built on, no one could tell Deen anything more about his ancestor who was long gone.
Deen had many questions which would go unanswered for many years. He eventually became a geography teacher and also taught special education before emigrating to Canada. Even while pursuing his career and having a family, Deen kept obsessing over his great-great-grandfather.
In 1972, he returned to Trinidad, determined to do his own research. In the hot, dark basement of the Red House, Deen and some relatives spent hours poring through books searching for Munradin. Finally, after four hours, he found what he was looking for—the name Munradin written in cursive on the very last page of a book that had been ravaged by time and moths. What he learnt next fascinated him; his great-great-grandfather came to Trinidad in 1858, was educated, spoke English, worked on the plantations, became a teacher and later a businessman.
Preserving history
Finding his long-lost relative inspired Deen to travel the length and breadth of Trinidad searching out the last survivors of indentureship and documenting their stories to preserve them for the future generations. He began writing books and helping other families discover more about their relatives who came to Trinidad as indentured labourers.
Then he began seriously thinking about reuniting such ones with their living blood relatives over in India. Although he had not been able to trace Munradin back to his village in India, Deen found family members from his mother’s side and went to India where they were reunited. He set about doing the same for other people.
His work got the attention of the Indian High Commission, which financed his mission to trace the relatives of ten Hindu and ten Muslim families. That marked the beginning of his career in genealogy. Over the years that followed, he reunited 300 families and was in India to see former prime ministers Basdeo Panday and later Kamla Persad-Bissessar reunite with their relatives.
His job as a genealogist is a lot easier today than it was when he first got started. Nevertheless, he approaches each new case as if it were the most important case he was entrusted with. “Historians tend to use a wide brush, but genealogists are very meticulous in our ‘fine-teeth’ approach. Every name is important, every case is important,” he said.
When Deen is approached by someone eager to trace their roots, he gets to work digging through the records, registries and estate logbooks, searching every nook and cranny for clues as he attempts to “crack the case”. Sometimes, official records don’t match family stories that were passed on over time. Some important documents might have been destroyed, making it impossible for persons to be traced.
“Unfortunately, fires got rid of some churches and the documents that they housed. These are some disadvantages that we face, but we try to do whatever we can with what’s available,” he said.
Setting the record straight
Part of his job also involves setting the record straight. For example, not everyone was willing to leave India for the unknown, some were tricked and even forced on board the ships bound for Trinidad. Some history books say the voyage from India to Trinidad took six months, but Deen’s research shows that in the days of sailing boats, the voyage took at least three months. When steamers began bringing Indians to Trinidad from 1901, the journey took five weeks.
There have also been discrepancies regarding the number of Indians who came to Trinidad. Records show that 147,592 Indians were registered to Trinidad under the indentureship system. Additionally, not everyone worked on sugar estates; some were indentured to doctors, lawyers and cottages, said the genealogist.
Deen is encouraged by the increase in interest around genealogy. Learning about one’s family can be as simple as taking the time to speak with older heads, recording conversations, taking notes and building a family tree.
Back in 1858 when Munradin first set his eyes on the country that became his home and the home of his descendants, he could not have known that way into the future, his name would mean so much to his great-great-grandson. Munradin lit the spark in Deen and the fire has never died out.
“I’m still a little obsessed about Munradin, but I’m more appreciative for what he has done for me,” said Deen. “He awoke in me that spirit of genealogy.”