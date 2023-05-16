Rewarding self-sacrifice

The poverty-stricken, vulnerable, differently abled, substance abusers, abused children, women and men, and socially displaced people have benefited from the interventions of social workers.
Social Development Minister Donna Cox paid kudos to a coterie of social workers who “strive to enhance the welfare of humanity and fulfil the essential needs of individuals, particularly those who are poor and vulnerable”, at the ministry’s inaugural Social Worker of The Year Awards 2023, at a gala ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad hotel, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
Cox also thanked them for their tremendous work ethic during the Covid-19 pandemic, and reminded them “you provide the lens to bring about social change on all levels”. The event’s theme was “Serving People, Celebrating Excellence”. The ceremony recognised 39 employees who are either social workers by profession or who perform the duties of social workers and were nominated by their peers.
Top awards Minister’s Cup and Social Worker of The Year went to director, National Social Development Programme, Patricia DeLeon Henry; and Farisha Mohammed respectively. Social Welfare local boards from Aranjuez, Tunapuna, Port of Spain, Chaguanas, Sangre Grande, Princes Town, Rio Claro, San Fernando, Siparia, Point Fortin and Tobago also received plaques.
Among those present were Apostle Terrence Honore; facilitator Wendell Bompart; acting permanent secretary II Ryan Ramcharan; deputy permanent secretary Wendy Guy-Hernandez; and manager, Communications and Education Unit, Natalie Walters.
Also in attendance were Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, Public Administration Minister Allyson West, Police Commissoner Erla Harewood-Christopher, Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar, chief executive officer (CEO), Coosal’s Group of Companies, Sieunarine Persad Coosal, and CEO Digicel Trinidad and Tobago, Abraham Smith.
Stellar service
during Covid-19
Cox said: “I believe it’s (awards ceremony) a fitting tribute to our social workers who have consistently gone above and beyond what is required to ensure the ministry fulfils its mission to be a dynamic, service-driven organisation that delivers premium social services towards the achievement of sustainable human and social development.”
She added: “Nowhere was this more evident than during the dark days of the Covid-19 pandemic when as a country, we indeed came to understand who are our essential workers. Our social workers were among them. They valiantly and professionally carried out their duties. On behalf of the ministry, we say “thank you”.
Also sharing his views on the stellar contribution by social workers during Covid-19 was Ramcharan, who said: “T&T placed social work in focus during the pandemic, and since then, several opportunities were embraced to place focus on social work. We are privileged to celebrate your efforts and perseverance.”
On the way forward, he advised them to “continue to collaborate, work synergistically and draw from a strong sense of team spirit”.
Cox also expounded upon the importance of social workers in helping people attain independence.
She said: “I have come to recognise the tremendous value they bring to the ministry since it’s through them, we can achieve many of our goals. Not least of which is the ability to wean people and family away from dependence on State grants and subsidies to a place of personal empowerment and pride. Your efforts demonstrate your passion to helping, empowering and transforming lives.”
Special awards
• Holistic Client Care Award Family—Kathleen Sarkar, assistant director, National Family Services Division.
• Social Worker Of The Year
1. Farisha Mohammed
2. Victor Joseph— acting Social Welfare adviser
3. Nyiida Andrews
4. Aleena Mohammed-Karamath, supervisor II.