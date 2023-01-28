Rikki Jai’s back like déjà vu

Rikki Jai (Samraj Jaimungal) is loving the routine of everyday life.
It’s comforting. Familiar. Almost like he’s lived it already, says the nine-time Chutney Soca Monarch.
After the dreary uncertainty of daily life, restriction to movement and limitations on practising his craft during the two long years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jai says it’s a dream to be back in T&T for the “Mother of All Carnivals”.
“It’s like déjà vu,” a laid-back Jai said.
“It’s almost like reliving the old days of campaigning and doing interviews on radio and TV and hitting the parties to promote the new music. It feels great to be back in the saddle again and taking the stallion out for a stroll,” he added.
The best part of this whole experience is seeing the fans, Jai continued. After being limited to virtual interactions for two Carnival seasons in a row, the Friendship Village, San Fernando-born star says it means everything to be able to reach out and touch outstretched hands from the stage.
“People are loving seeing Rikki Jai out and about on the soca scene and loving up the new offerings. Especially the new music video for ‘Socavivor’ and of course the old hits are being welcomed with lots of love as folks sing along,” he beamed.
Jai believes he has a genuine Road March contender in “Socavivor”, a collaboration with soca veteran KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) that he dropped for Carnival 2023.
A composite of the words soca and survivor, it’s a concept Jai has toyed with since 2018. The idea evolved with the events of the global pandemic in 2020. And when he combined energies with songwriter Bjorn Graham and producer Mevon “Xplicit” Soodeen, the song took on a new life.
“I started to work on this track in 2018, having noticed that from my generation of artistes me, Iwer, KMC, Drupatee (Ramgoonai) and a few select others were still actively on stage and putting out music annually. I said wait, we are soca survivors and I decided to write a song about myself after 30 years still being in the soca business,” Jai explained.
The project was initially shelved in 2019, but in 2020, mid-pandemic, Jai said he reached out to Graham to finish the lyrics and took the project to Jason Lee Seenath’s Arc Studios in New York, USA, where he found himself stuck when all international borders closed.
“KMC came into the picture after we were almost ready to wrap up the project. As Bjorn was testing the track with his peers, the general consensus was that a collab would great for it. He reached out to KMC and he jumped on it immediately. KMC has his own studio, Xia Studios, so he was able to do his parts and get it back to Bjorn with the greatest of ease. I have worked with KMC before and we share a great mutual respect for each other as artistes so us working together was smooth sailing, “Jai revealed.
It’s heart-warming to see chutney soca music acts making tangible, universally loved, contributions to the much-anticipated return of Carnival, says Jai.
“Chutney soca is getting its fair share of love from all quarters, and from all indications it’s doing great in 2023. The competitions are on, and events are happening so it looks like that aspect of the culture is getting great public attention and support from the fans.”
Apart from “Socavivor”, Jai released the self-penned “868”, an ode to T&T from the perspective of a national stuck abroad, and the chutney soca Indian-wedding-ready “Marry the Beti”.
Quality musical products start with commitment to the process in the studio and later presenting the work in a palatable manner to mainstream audiences, Jai said. He urges more young chutney soca acts “to spend more time on their craft and honing their writing skills and melodies”.
“Chutney soca is now a part of the system and is very inclusive in the Carnival and I would say its mainstream all round and very present. Of course one must have a big hit for it to cross over into the fetes and events and that has not happened yet for 2023 with any one particular chutney artiste but that is no measure of where it is and how it stands overall in the greater scheme of things culturally,” he argued.
Looking beyond the Carnival, Jai says after two years stuck abroad, he just wants to enjoy being back home.
“Ah home, ah home, ah home! That’s the plan. I just wanted to be home and be a part of this 2023 Carnival and be in the fetes and on the radio with my music and just put the music out to the people to enjoy and celebrate.
“I wanted to come full circle from where I stared in 1989 with ‘Sumintra’ and return with hard-hitting lyrics in song to remind and reinforce to the people that I am not done and far from finished,” Jai concluded.