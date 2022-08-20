Rikki Jai spreads the love to India

A chutney soca, Bollywood, pop, slow jam.
That’s the hybrid musical callaloo Rikki Jai (Samraj Jaimungal) has created with Indian Bollywood singer Manie Singh on their east meets west collaboration “Feel the Love”.
Produced by renowned Mumbai-based music-maker Zoheb Khan, the bilingual English and Hindi track is a song of love and appreciation, Jai said.
The Friendship Village, San Fernando-born singer says the song delves “first-hand into the love people have for one another and for humanity” as a whole and is an exposé of the “kindness witnessed between peoples of different races” during the recent global pandemic.
“I have always dreamed of making a splash with a song in India,” Jai started saying during a recent online exchange with the Kitcharee.
“I hoped that it would be with chutney and still feel strongly that our chutney can make an impact in India, but once I met Manie and another Bollywood singer, Sourin Bhatt, the concept of an east meets Caribbean song became stuck in our minds,” he continued introspectively.
Jai was introduced to Singh by Zhan, with whom he worked on the track “Boom Boom Koh Hilao”. Despite being from opposite sides of the planet, Jai said he immediately hit it off with the Amritsar, Punjab, India-born artiste and the two vowed to work together. The Andre Mustapha and Sam Dawjee-directed music video for the project has already amassed over 100,000 YouTube views. The single will soon be available for purchase on Spotify and Apple Music, Jai said.
“Once we got the project started, we stayed in contact and we all became better friends with music being our core connection. The song has been a tremendous hit and people are feeling the love both locally and in India. If you check the comments on YouTube you will see the calls for more collaborative efforts between myself and Manie,” Jai revealed.
A perpetually fresh sound
Rikki Jai has built a successful career by being a trailblazer never afraid to go against the grain. In the 90s he was among the first East Indian acts to embrace and include calypso music into their repertoire with hits like “Sumintra”, “Kaise Bani” and “Jump”.
In the 2000s Jai built a formidable reputation in the chutney soca arena winning the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) a record nine times with classics like “Mor Tor”, “Bar Man” and “De Drinkers Anthem” among others. In recent years Jai’s soca prowess has kept him relevant with younger audiences with songs like “Leh We Fete”, “Blue Soap” and “Old Time Sake” enjoying heavy rotations on the fete circuit.
Jai credits his open approach to music-making to his life quest of constant self-improvement.
“To do the same thing over and over and expect a different result is a good elixir to go insane. I am an avid reader and listener to (American motivational speaker) Les Brown and he states over and over that to go forward and improve on ourselves and our very existence, we must continuously strive to advance ourselves through knowledge, education and innovation.
“This (new) music is just me being the adventurer that I have always been and will continue to be.
For to go boldly into that musical space and explore destinations unknown and conquer foreign lands and audiences is what I and many others live for and to achieve that we need that song that will take us there and “Feel the Love” can and may be the ticket I have been looking for, for the longest while to achieve this goal,” he said.
A Trini-glad to collaborate
Jai says he is looking forward to the full return of Carnival in 2023 and said fans shouldn’t rule out hearing Rikki Jai on a Trinibad riddim. Jai says he has been paying attention to the new dancehall soca hybrid from T&T that is fast gaining international acclaim.
“The Jaimaster is ready. I feel there is no riddim that I can’t sit on or ride. I did many other riddims in the past and was able to posture myself very well on them. So, a Trinibad riddim will be a welcome addition to my list of many musical adventures. Bring it on Trinibad producers,” he smirked.
“As for Carnival, what aspects am I looking forward to? All. I am looking forward to all aspects of the greatest show on earth. Can’t wait to hit the panyards during rehearsals. Exodus is close to my house so I can just walk down and listen to them as they run the drills.
Then there is being on the streets for Jouvert once again and taking my kids to the city to see the parade of the bands with other family members. And of course, the fetes which in Trinidad are second to none globally. Our fetes are best at home and I look forward to returning both as a patron to some and as an entertainer to many.