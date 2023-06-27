Rio Claro’s secret sacrifice

Muhammed Abdullah Khan is 90 years old. He thinks he did okay, given the circumstances of his early life.
By age 12, he was already done with school since work meant money, and the family needed every penny.
So he left to cut forest trees with an axe, pulling the bulls, dragging the logs through bush to road, riding his bike or walking three to four miles a day to get to a water source, or work, in a part of Trinidad where if you were poor and landless, only education and luck could save you from a half-made life.
But he did better than okay, earning enough to be able to woo a wife at age 22, finding a second one before old age, buying a motorcar to also “pull bull”, transporting schoolchildren, then as a taxi-driver, moving people living in villages along the Naparima Mayaro Road.
And Khan sired five children to carry on the name that came to be respected from Rio Claro to Guayaguayare where his people know him as “Ralphie”.
All of this he accomplished under the care of a single mother because when Ralphie was three years old, the police killed his father—Ishmail Khan—who was then only 25.
Ishmail Khan was one of 24 people shot in Rio Claro’s town centre during a labour protest on the afternoon of June 22, 1937. Four died that day, a fifth some time later.
No one was ever held accountable. As far as the colonial government was concerned, it was justified.
It was the single bloodiest event of the nationwide labour convulsions that year, a revolution that spawned the trade union movement that brought dignity to the working class and improved the lives of countless.
However, few knew of this act of martyrdom in Rio Claro, until now.
Last Saturday, the Rio Claro Historical and Preservation Organisation, partnering with the National Trust, held a function to unveil a plaque that marks the names of those who died.
Attending the event were local government politicians; the area’s Member of Parliament, Rushton Paray; National Workers Union education and research officer Gerry Kangalee; Trust chairperson Margaret McDowell; and Prof Brinsley Samaroo—the man who did the research that unearthed the intriguing details of what happened in 1937, and why.
Samaroo, who is almost as old as the massacre, let us know that like the leatherback turtle, he was born in the area (Ecclesville), travelled all over, yet felt compelled to return.
The South African
connection
Samaroo reminded that in 1910, the British navy decided to move from coal to oil to fire the ships of the British fleet. Trinidad was well placed to take advantage of that since oil had been discovered in Guayaguayare, with the first rig being set up on the Pilot River.
And the main investor, unknown to many, was Chinese immigrant John Lee Lum, who owned a string of shops along the East Coast, remnants of which still exist.
Lee Lum purchased vast acreages of land in the Guayaguayare area, and partnered with British engineer Randolph Rust, who had the technical skill to develop the fields.
By the 1930s, there were no less than 15 oil companies, the biggest of all being the South Africa-based Trinidad Leaseholders Ltd (TLL). This at a time when the average annual pay of an oilfield worker, many living in squalid conditions, was less than $300, and dropping, while the profits of the ruling class soared.
Samaroo said that TLL brought to Trinidad the practices of South Africa, which had already enforced many of the policies of apartheid. The company also brought its white managers from South Africa and from the Southern United States, where there was also entrenched racism.
Among the powerful managers was South African Colonel Beaumont, whose name lives on in housing developments, streets and estates on both coasts of Trinidad.
It was seafront mansions and gated communities versus carat shed houses back then, and to get into the company’s club, “people like us” had to be there to fix something, or a woman of the night.
These were the factors stirring the discontent, given voice by the legendary Uriah “Buzz” Butler and Adrian Cola Rienzi, that exploded on June 22, 1937.
Samaroo said that about 350 workers, including women, gathered at the Rio Claro junction of the Naparima/Mayaro Road and the Old Guayaguayare Road, the location of the warden’s office, post office, police station, and scale house.
The local-white warden Errol Knowles had six police officers under his command. He telephoned the superintendent in San Fernando who asked, ‘How many do you want?’. Knowles asked for 20 more. The officers came by railway.
Said Samaroo: “They (the protesters didn’t have sticks or stones, (but) shouting about the inequity that existed and we can’t take this anymore...but Knowles was ready and he was prepared.”
Knowles called upon his forces to the yard of the scale house, and he began reading the riot act.
“Nobody could hear him under all the noise, and nobody cared about any riot act.... And he made these policemen kneel down, with their guns cocked, and when the crowd refused to move, he told them to fire.”
Four died right there—labourers Ishmail Khan; Errol Hodge, 30; Rolph Chase, 22; and Darling Trim, 40.
Joseph London was also mortally wounded, “but he couldn’t go to any hospital. He had to go home and die, quietly”, said Samaroo.
Twenty wounded were taken to the San Fernando hospital. Eleven were arrested at the protest site.
Among those detained was a woman who Samaroo considers a heroine who should be remembered with a monument—Josephine Charles.
He said that Charles was a coconut husker on the Beaumont Estate in Mayaro.
“When she was taken to court in Princes Town, the magistrates told her that any woman who want to play man, have to take what man have to get. So I give you 12 months in jail.”
Birth of the trade
union movement
It was this place that paid the greatest price in terms of human sacrifice in 1937. That year, the labour protests left three dead in Fyzabad and Pointe-a-Pierre and three shot in Point Fortin, with a total of 17 workers killed, two police officers dead, and a total of 75 workers and policemen injured.
The result, of course, was the birth of the trade union movement because by the end of the year, there were six unions, and by 1951, 40 unions.
Said Samaroo: “For the first time in the history of Trinidad and Tobago, Africans and Indians came together. Never before, never after, sadly.”
And the reason, Samaroo suggested to today’s trade union leaders, is that Butler and Rienzi were leading on a class basis and not on race.
“It is the only viable alternative for Trinidad and Tobago right now, for the trade unions to step in more vigorously, uniting the two races...we suffered together, we will strive together. It is the only solution.”
Samaroo also suggested to the politicians that some of the street and place names dedicated to the colonists be erased and replaced by worthy nationals.
One of those, he said, could be Ishmail Khan, whose son Ralphie, still driving, attended the unveiling.
Ralphie told us: “I never get to know my father. All I know growing up was seeing a hole in the wall at the scale house where they say he got shot. And all the years of my life, I just work hard, and never asked anything from the government. But this is a good way to remember him.”