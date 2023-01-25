River of caimans

OF all the available places along the riverbank this water bird chose to alight, this was right next to a basking caiman.
Sunlight had given the reptile welcome respite after the wet weather and high water levels of the past months. Most of the tiny riverine beaches now exposed by the dropping levels of water were occupied by open-mouthed caimans, some maintaining their stance despite our approach, others sliding effortlessly down the steep slope to take refuge in the water.
Ours was a small boat and Captain Ronnie Mohammed allowed it to proceed slowly with the current to enable us to sight wildlife along the way without disturbance.
The bird was one of those who choose to fly at the front of the boat all the way, perching on convenient low branches that shaded the water until we caught up with it. This time, our avian guide chose to rest on the tiny beach, where, like those we had already passed, a caiman lay enjoying the ambience.
This caiman was not as oblivious to its surroundings as some of the others had seemed but assumed attack mode when the bird alighted to share its place of respite. With slow and measured movements, the caiman inched its way towards the innocent bird.
At that moment our appearance closer to the scene caused the bird to fly off, thus thwarting the intentions of the caiman. We could not know for certain if the bird had been alerted to the movements of the predator or if it had been conscious only of the approaching boat. Either way, the predator had lost its prey and slunk quickly into the water while our bird winged its way down the river.
Passing more caiman-infested banks that lined this river, it seemed unbelievable to us that this was the same waterway that we knew as a fast-flowing stream emanating from the heights of the Northern Range. The North Oropouche had many stories to tell.
From its resurfacing from the subterranean caverns of Cumaca through which it swiftly flows, to points where sulphur springs contribute their blend to tributaries that in turn merge to form large basins some of which are attractions to hikers and resident otters as well, the North Oropouche swells to formidable proportions on its lowland journey especially during the rainy season.
This wet time is when large tributaries such as the Cunapo, locally called the Tamana, merges its waters to inundate the residential and agricultural area of Leemond. We passed more tributaries such as the Rio Grande where the difference in the colour of the water at the point of convergence was distinct. That of the Rio Grande was darker coloured while our main river retained its brown.
Near the mouth of our main river the Caigual merged, draining waters from Fishing Pond and North Manzanilla here. The high level water mark created by the floods was evident all along the banks. Besides the presence of innumerable caimans being happy for the return of exposed terrain, fish leapt out of the water at intervals, perhaps glad that the current had slowed down from its former frenzy.
According to our Captain, he and his brothers fish the river for cavalli, most times harvesting a variety of ocean fish that come up the river. They also work the banks of the river where plantations of coconut yield generously. An abundance of crabs such as blue and hairy sustain crab catchers of the Leemond community.
The dropping water levels reveal these crustaceans on the roots of vegetation, some evasively delving into the entrances of their sanctuaries beneath the soil.
Iguanas lazing on branches boldly maintain their position despite the close passing of the boat.
A lone hawk circled over a roseau patch then flew off to a nearby balata tree.
In the canopy, red howler monkeys performed their daily grooming. Captain shared that he was privy to seeing them descend along the vines overhanging the river and hang face down to cup the water with their hands into their mouths.
The boat began to rise and fall as a series of waves rolled up the river. This signalled a rising tide outside the mouth, where we sighted a flock of pelicans preening their feathers, oblivious to the huge breakers crashing onto the beach nearby.
This area is a popular sea turtle nesting site but at present there is not yet sign of the beaching of these marine creatures.