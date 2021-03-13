Rivers of Rhythms

Give him anything with a string and chances are Vincent Rivers will play you a melody.
Rivers grew up plucking his way to musical proficiency on the many stringed instruments his late father Raymond Rivers created at the family home in Palo Seco. Guitars, cuatros and banjos were his boyhood playthings. Today those instruments, along with the electronic bass, are the tools that have brought him musical acclaim.
“Ah born in it,” the former Xtatik bassist started saying when asked by the Kitcharee on Thursday to relive his musical childhood.
“My father and his friends had a band and I was the roadie. In that era you didn’t have DJs, just live bands. We talking about Peter Courtney, Watty Watkins and the Joey Lewis era. I was about 11 or 12 and just started secondary school and there I was helping set up and packing up the band for performances,” he said.
A few years earlier Rivers met one of the most pivotal figures in is his music career: Elizabeth “Lady” Montano. At her introduction he started making music with Lady’s now superstar son Machel Montano before his seventh birthday.
“She was the guidance counsellor at my school. When I met him in 1982 he didn’t have a band yet, but we would meet up and play. In those days they lived in Prana Homes, Siparia. That’s how we got the name the Pranasonic Express. People often mistake it for Panasonic but you have to put in that ‘r’,” he added.
Originally a guitar player with Machel’s boyhood band, Rivers moved to the bass after his brother Joey joined the star-destined southern musical unit. It was during this time that he started to study the premier bass players of that time on the island. He credits the direct and indirect guidance of legendary musicians like Errol “Bassie” Hazel of Sound Revolution, Eman Ector of Charlie’s Roots, Ancil “Perez” Forde of Shandileer and Wayne Bonaparte of Carl & Carol Jacobs with his quick progression.
“Back then in Palo Seco we also had a lot of prolific bassists. I used to look at bass players like Albert Bush from Fyzabad, who is one of the greatest in my books. Men like Wayne Bruno, Michael Nysus and Ron Reid who taught at Berklee (College of Music in Boston, USA).
“It’s like making a pelau or a callaloo; you add your own flavour as you go along. You don’t want to sound like nobody but you develop your own style. I’d always single out Albert Bush as the best example in doing that in terms of definition and fingering quality,” he said.
Becoming a pro – the
bassist of the future
Rivers recalled being told by Ector while recording with Machel at Pelham Goodard’s studios that his playing was too amateurish. A slap to the face that may have derailed many a young musician only spurred Rivers on towards a lifelong journey of continuous improvement.
“He (Ector) said you sounding too much like a novice. Back then I was trying to understand what he meant. Now I know its because I didn’t have the experience and the competency, but bit by bit it came along with experience,” he said.
Years later, while thriving in Montano’s reimagined Xtatik, he received the ultimate confirmation of his talent when boyhood hero Wayne Bruno called him to play in his Rapid Response band when they were contracted to back up American R&B/soul legend Percy Sledge at a local concert.
“That was special and even more so because I knew I belonged. By that time I had played with calypsonians like Antiguan King Swallow (Rupert Philo); Shadow (Winston Bailey); Nelson (Robert Nelson); Baron (Timothy Watkins Jr) and Ella Andall. They started calling me the bassist of the future,” he said.
All those experiences aside, Rivers said one of his most memorable moments was when the bassline for the soca standard “Big Truck” came to him while walking to a football game in New York City.
“We used to live in New York for five to six months. Machel play the song for me and I try different ideas and he didn’t like it. That evening I was going to take a sweat and this idea came to me, if you listen to big truck it had a zouk feel. I called ‘Boy’ (Machel) and sang it for him and he tell me run down and come and play it. By the time I come back from my sweat the whole song was nearly done,” he said proudly.
Forming his own soca unit
These days Rivers leads his own band: D Soca Unit. The band has played at the International Soca Monarch, throwback soca concerts and backed a number of artistes at solo concert events. Rivers says he keeps his Soca Unit ready to play any kind of music for any artiste at any time.
“We are always ready to go. A lot of musicians don’t take that time to do that work. We have a lot of great musicians out there, doh get me wrong, but we have become too reliant on sample machines.
“Too many musicians just get by knowing basic chords… if you ask them to play the (national) anthem or a calypso like ‘Portrait of Trinidad’ they don’t know the chords. I always tell them
I have a band but not a rubber band,” he said coyly.
Rivers said bands have to get back to that place where musicians carry the set and not just a singer.
“Music like Chinese food you eat and next half hour you hungry again and that have to do with the whole ‘eat a food’ concept. Long ago the band always had the music and the singer had to fall een… you didn’t bound for the singer; you coulda play down the whole song. The problem is now everybody get commercialised and using Abelton (sample machine) and they telling u that is the new way. But the sample should support the performance, not replace it,” he lamented.
Rivers said he is all too willing to pass on all the knowledge he has accrued over the years.
“I want to continue to tutor and spread and pass on the ting. I don’t want to go to my grave with the knowledge I have; that eh helping nobody. We have to pass it on,” he concluded.